CHAMPAIGN — Someone was going to win their first game of the season.
Both Champaign Central and Springfield Lanphier entered Friday night’s nonconference football game at Tommy Stewart Field still in search of something other than a zero in the win column. Having lost their first two games 47-7 to Normal West and 57-6 to Normal Community, the Maroons were hoping this wasn’t becoming the new normal.
They proved themselves the better team Friday, besting the Lions 55-14.
“These boys have been working their tails off,” Central coach Tim Turner said. “We started the first couple weeks with some buzzsaws, and it was good to see a team we could compete with. Great day.”
Early on, it didn’t look like either team wanted to win. Central quarterback George Rouse threw an interception to end the first drive of the game, and the Lions followed that up by turning it over on downs. Central (1-2) fumbled the ball away on the first play of the next drive, and Lanphier (0-3) did the same exact thing the very next play.
The Maroons got their offense going on their third possession. David Riley and Kailon Deans both had big runs to gain chunk yardage and set Central up inside the 5-yard line. Ronald Baker punched it into the end zone to break the scoreless tie.
“Every time we got one, we just kept going up and up,” Rouse said. “It was awesome to just keep going and keep putting points on the board.”
Central recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. More big runs by Riley and Deans again put the Maroons inside the 5, and Baker again finished it from there.
The Maroons extended the lead to 19-0 two drives later when Riley broke free for a near-50-yard touchdown.
Central then recovered a third onside kick. At this point, there was 2:30 left until halftime, and Lanphier had only been able to send its offense onto the field once since just a couple minutes into the game.
Central’s seemingly never-ending offensive possession brewed frustration on both sides. One Maroon hollered, “I just want to play defense” on the sidelines.
“I really didn’t want to kick it back to their guys who were deep,” Turner said. “These were the guys who could really hurt us, so I thought, even if we didn’t get the ball back, at least we had a shot because they weren’t running as fast as they can in the open field.”
Baker reached the end zone a third time later that drive, and Central held a 27-0 halftime lead.
The second half became a shootout. Lanphier scored on its first two possessions with long catch and runs, and Baker scored his fourth touchdown for Central. Chants of “Baker the touchdown maker” started from the Maroons’ student section.
“It feels great. I couldn’t thank the team more. They put me in great positions to score,” Baker said. “David Riley and Kailon Deans really made it a lot easier.”
Central’s Aidan Walker then returned an interception three-quarters of the field for a score.
The Maroons recovered a fumble on the next possession. Artem Pichshuk broke off a near-50-yard run to set up Riley for his second score of the game.
On the Lions’ next drive, Walker picked off a pass back in Central’s own end zone and returned it all the way to the opposite end zone, his second pick-six of the night.
It was a solid first win for the Maroons, but they know they have some work to do ahead of next week’s matchup with crosstown rival Centennial at Tommy Stewart Field.
“We’ve got a lot of things to get better at,” Turner said. “We shot ourselves in the foot several times, and we’ve got to clean up those things, but this is some good film. To have a win and be able to break that down and really get after them about some of the things that need to be fixed, I think it’s going to be a good week for us.”
Chargers win. Friday started with the Centennial football team unsure about how the Chargers would travel to its game at Peoria Richwoods.
But the Chargers were able to make the trip after finding necessary transportation after Unit 4 did not have a bus available for Centennial to take.
Centennial traveled home feeling good about its season on Friday night, with the Chargers staying unbeaten after a 33-20 Big 12 win against Richwoods that saw quarterback Kellen Davis shine. Centennial (3-0, 3-0 Big 12) won’t have to worry about any travel issues next week since the Chargers face rival Champaign Central at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign.
The Maroons will have to contend with the playmaking abilities of Davis after Centennial’s junior quarterback completed 7 of 11 passes for 155 yards and four touchdowns.
Jacobi Posey caught three passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, while Plamedie Ibinimion had two catches for 73 yards and one touchdown. Elliott Kato also hauled in a 9-yard touchdown catch.
Kodiac Pruitt led Centennial on the ground, rushing for 83 yards on 20 carries. Davis added 53 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.
Vikings roll. Danville overcame a first-quarter deficit and pulled away for its first win of the season, with the Vikings defeating Peoria Manual 58-12 at Whitesell Field on Friday night.
The home opener for Danville (1-2, 1-1) saw the Vikings take a 10-6 lead in the second quarter on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Darius Jay to Phillip Shaw IV before Jay scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to put Danville ahead 16-6. The Vikings took a 23-12 lead into halftime after an 18-yard touchdown run by Shaw.
Then, Danville’s offense woke up even more in the second half behind two more touchdown runs from Shaw.
Tigers stumble. Urbana fell behind early in its road game against Peoria on Friday night at Peoria Stadium, with the Lions posting a 92-0 win in Big 12 action. Urbana (0-3, 0-3) trailed 38-0 after the end of the first quarter and 78-0 at halftime.