Big (16) power poll: Bruins break through
Pretend for a moment: UCLA and USC join the Big Ten ahead of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season and not in two years. How would the Bruins and Trojans stack up? Illini beat writer Scott Richey addresses that question:
1. UCLA
The return of Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell is a good start. So is adding five-star freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona.
2. Indiana
Continuity has a home this season in Bloomington, Ind. The potential downside? Basically these same Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten last season.
3. Illinois
Talent isn’t a question for the Illini in 2022-23. How a mostly new team (eight newcomers, four returning players) comes together is.
4. Michigan
Adding Duke’s Joey Baker and freshman Youssef Khayat doesn’t move the needle as much as a Caleb Houstan/Moussa Diabate return would have.
5. Michigan State
Tom Izzo stood pat with 10 scholarship players even after losing Max Christie. Will the Spartans regret the choice? Stay tuned.
6. Ohio State
How the Buckeyes’ collection of transfers fare after Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell departed is key question.
7. USC
USC is like UCLA — two key returners and two five-star freshmen — but without the same backup depth as the Bruins.
8. Purdue
Utah transfer David Jenkins Jr. helps Purdue’s backcourt, but the Boilermakers might still have to lean on their freshmen.
9. Minnesota
Forwards Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia are as good as anybody else in the league. The Gophers’ guards? Maybe not.
10. Rutgers
Rutgers might only go as far as Paul Mulcahy takes them. Seriously.
11. Iowa
Kris Murray pulling off his best Keegan Murray impression could propel the Hawkeyes into the top half of the league.
12. Wisconsin
In other twin news, Jordan Davis is not Johnny Davis. The Badgers will have to lean on Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
13. Maryland
Maryland has potential a program. History. Location. Yet first-year coach Kevin Willard still faces an uphill climb.
14. Penn State
Biggest offseason news is the student section will move behind the team benches at Bryce Jordan Center. Baby steps.
15. Northwestern
Boo Buie and Chase Audige are what stands between the Wildcats and a drop to the bottom of the Big Ten.
16. Nebraska
Restructuring Fred Hoiberg’s contract in February most notably cut his buyout by 40.5 percent.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).