CHAMPAIGN — The first inning of Wednesday’s Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional baseball semifinal between STM and Armstrong-Potomac felt like its own game, entirely separate from the following 5 1/2 innings.
“That’s Saber baseball,” STM coach Mike Alves said with a laugh.
Alves’ club partnered that familiar feeling with a very new one.
The Sabers advanced to an IHSA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history by fending off the Trojans 6-1 at Spalding Park.
“It feels fantastic,” STM senior Blake Staab said. “I’m just really excited to see where this takes us.”
Both teams were thrown a curveball prior to the contest’s first pitch.
The threat of rain led Sabers officials to move the semifinal from their natural-grass field to Champaign Central’s facility, which contains a turf infield. This switch was publicly announced around 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled game time.
“We were ready to play,” Staab said. “No matter where and what field, we were ready to go and we were excited to play.”
“They had to play on it, too,” A-P coach Wade Rogers added, “so it’s not one of those things where it’s a huge advantage or anything.”
The Trojans (10-12) backed up Rogers’ assessment early on.
Sophomore Nathan Rogers reached on an error to lead off the affair, then advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Although he was caught trying to steal third by STM junior catcher Dalton Carmien, A-P quickly got back to work against Sabers pitcher Staab.
Junior Gavin Parkerson roped a double to center field and scored on a single from junior Lane Morgan. Junior Seth Johnson walked afterward, as well, though both he and Morgan were stranded on base.
“They did come ready to go right out of the gate,” Staab said. “Had a little bit of nerves to start the first inning.”
Wade Rogers said he didn’t feel that the Trojans necessarily had to score multiple runs during the first inning in order to collect the win.
“Nathan thought he heard someone yell go (while at second base), went, probably hesitated and got gunned down at third,” Rogers said. “But I didn’t feel we let (Staab) get away from us. I was confident getting one. I was just happy to get that one, at least.”
STM (13-11) was happy to produce even more offense in its first at-bats against A-P hurler Morgan.
Four of the Sabers’ first five hitters reached base on balls that didn’t leave or barely left the infield, resulting in one run and a bases-loaded situation for freshman Andrew Tay.
Tay slugged a deep fly to left field that might have left the park on a less windy day. As it was, all three of Tay’s teammates came around to score on a double as STM pulled ahead 4-1.
Seniors Patrick Quarnstrom and Justen Green each added an RBI single before Morgan finally escaped the first inning on his 10th batter.
“(Tay) has kind of moved himself into the starting lineup late in the season,” Alves said. “Probably the last two to three weeks, he’s started to become real comfortable.”
Seven first-inning runs would suggest the sizable crowd in attendance was about to witness a slugfest.
Instead, those fans saw a pitchers’ duel break out.
Staab retired the last 13 Trojans he faced across five total innings pitched and was followed on the bump by junior Daniel Suits, who permitted just a pair of singles and one walk over the final two innings.
“I calmed down a little bit and started throwing strikes more,” Staab said. “And a lot of confidence, too. After that first inning, we put six runs up in that inning, it really helped, as well. It helped calm me down.”
Staab and Suits needed to be steady, as Morgan also settled in nicely for A-P while firing a complete game.
Only four Sabers reached base between the second and sixth innings — two on singles, one on an error and one after being hit by a pitch. Morgan finished with five strikeouts on the day.
“Threw a great game. Very proud of him,” Rogers said. “Asked him to be a bulldog (Wednesday). He actually, at the beginning of the year, was probably our three or four guy (on the mound).”
A-P’s only senior this season is Brody Howard, meaning a healthy number of returnees should dot the Trojans’ 2023 roster.
And those kids will know what success tastes like after they gave the program its first regional plaque since 2003.
“I told them, ‘Do not let your head hang. Hold it high,’” Rogers said. “A lot of underclassmen on this team. ... All of them, just the progression and where we’ve come from, I am so proud of these guys.”
STM again will mix old with new as its season continues later this week.
The old is the Sabers likely being back at their home field for Saturday’s 11 a.m. sectional championship game. Worst-case scenario, poor weather could lead STM to utilize Spalding Park once more.
The new is the Sabers being within two victories of a state semifinals berth.
They’ll first need to defeat either Milford (17-8) or St. Teresa (19-8), who are scheduled to battle in Thursday’s second sectional semifinal.
“We feel comfortable (at Spalding),” Alves said. “Because of travel ball, most of the guys play on turf all the time anyway. Would I prefer to play it at home? Of course. But if we have to play it over here because of weather, I’m not concerned about it.”