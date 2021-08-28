ST. JOSEPH — Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle got burned twice Friday night in the first quarter on tipped passes.
The first caromed off one of his receivers into the hands of St. Joseph-Ogden’s Coby Miller. The second was tipped right into the hands of Keaton Nolan.
Another interception — this one leading to a touchdown run by the Spartans’ Isaiah Moore.
But SJ-O’s early lead didn’t last. Sprinkle settled in as Friday’s season opener progressed. Big play after big play for the Sages was the result, as they rallied for six unanswered touchdowns and a 43-8 victory at Dick Duval Field.
“Coming out in the first half, things weren’t going very well for us,” Sprinkle said. “The first quarter got all the jitters out. We’ve been looking forward to this game since the last time we played them. We knew they would be out to get us. They came out hard, and I think it shocked us a little bit.
“Once we got that first touchdown and a couple stops on defense, we really settled in and found a groove.”
SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said the first quarter couldn’t have been scripted any better for his team. The Spartans were full of energy, sparked by a desire to play well for Duval, who died Thursday after a battle with cancer.
A moment of silence was held for Duval before the game. Then every SJ-O player ran to the far end of the field and jumped up to slap the new sign proclaiming it Dick Duval Field.
“A lot of heavy hearts,” Skinner said. “We’re going to experience it for a while. I think that led to the incredible amount of energy we started with, and maybe we crashed a little bit off that.
“We started off really emotional and really energetic. We missed a couple of scoring opportunities, but we were still in control. … They hit big plays. They’re going to. That’s the style of offense they do, and they can find a way. It seemed like, as positive and as up as we were, we crashed.”
Monticello certainly had something to do with that crash.
The Sages’ first big play came midway through the second quarter when Jacob Tackett turned a screen pass from Sprinkle into an 82-yard touchdown.
Sprinkle also connected with Triston Foran on a 44-yard touchdown pass before the end of the first half.
The third and fourth quarters delivered more of the same.
Hackett added touchdown runs of 71 and 58 yards and finished the game with seven carries for 142 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“I don’t think we have the overall team speed we had last year, but Tackett is one of those kids if he gets in the open field he’s going to be hard to corral,” Monticello coach Cully Welter said. “We knew that. He showed that (Friday). He’s definitely a big play guy, and hopefully that will continue.”
Foran, who had five catches for 151 yards, also hauled in a 64-yard touchdown pass in the second half. Sprinkle then gave way to backup quarterback Drew Sheppard, who added a 10-yard rushing touchdown for Monticello’s shortest scoring play.
Sprinkle ultimately completed 7 of 15 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. The way he bounced back was what Welter expected.
Even after a rough start.
“He knows what he can do,” Welter said. “That’s the bottom line. I think he knows the team is behind him, and if he makes a couple mistakes, we know he can make up for them like he did.”