Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mahomet-Symour's Ainsley Ranstead (12) and Mattoon's Anna Morton (13) in a prep volleyball game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Thursday, October 3, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mahomet-Symour's Ainsley Ranstead (12) and Mattoon's Anna Morton (13) in a prep volleyball game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Thursday, October 3, 2019.