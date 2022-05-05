CHAMPAIGN — Grace Courtney took part in a Champaign Central High School choir event on Tuesday night.
She originally had a scheduling conflict on her hands.
But the Maroons junior was free to sing without worry after Central softball’s crosstown rivalry game against Centennial was postponed because of poor weather.
The Maroons are glad they had Courtney available to them for the matchup’s rescheduled date.
Courtney slapped a two-run double in the top of the sixth inning that served as a critical blow in Central’s 4-3 road victory against Centennial on Wednesday.
“It’s important for us to come together and everyone pitch in at some point,” Courtney said. “We’ve all just got to find our time.”
Courtney’s time arrived as the fifth batter of a sixth inning in which the Maroons (12-12) produced all four of their runs versus the Chargers (4-11).
Singles by senior Alexa Sutton and freshman Maisie Bowers sandwiched a walk by junior Abby Boland off Centennial junior pitcher Claire Davison.
This loaded the bases for Central with none out, trailing 3-0.
Sophomore Marin Boehm, who struck out twice earlier in the day and was making her first start at second base since seventh grade, roped an RBI single that cut the Maroons’ deficit to 3-1 and kept the bases full.
Then Courtney slashed a gapper to left-center field and tied the contest at 3. Boehm scored the decisive fourth run a short time later on a passed ball.
“There was more pressure because it was later in the game,” Courtney said, “... but we had no outs. So it almost felt like there was less pressure, even though we needed the runs. I just went up there and went like I normally do.”
Central’s sixth-inning outburst trumped its inability to convert with runners in scoring position during other portions of the afternoon.
The Maroons stranded eight runners overall, including three on third base.
Even so, coach Mike Williams’ dugout sounded especially pumped up as Sutton strode to the plate to start the top of the sixth.
“We lost four out of five games by one (run), and the most impressive thing about that run was the tenor never changed. Everybody was positive,” said Williams, whose crew is back at .500 for the first time since defeating Urbana on April 1. “That’s a testament to the good energy around the program, and we’re heading in the right direction.”
Wednesday’s result was far more frustrating for the Chargers, who have lost their last two outings by a combined 9-4 margin.
“It was one inning for them. We didn’t fall apart, by any means, but they just started hitting the ball,” Centennial coach Lindy Corrigan said. “It happens.”
Davison worked in and out of trouble all game, tossing just one half-inning in which she didn’t allow a baserunner.
That was nearly good enough to give her the win. She scattered five hits prior to the sixth inning, with all of them coming from the top-four batters in Central’s lineup.
“She’s all we’ve got, really, that throws consistent strikes and has different pitches,” Corrigan said. “We’ve gotten in trouble before, and she gets out of it pretty well. Doesn’t get flustered, which is always a plus.”
Sutton opposed Davison in the circle and didn’t let a tough start wreck her pitching performance for the Maroons.
Consecutive singles by senior Kate Kroencke, junior Madisyn Schrad and senior Ashlyn Perry plus a Central fielding error put the Chargers ahead 2-0 three batters into the game.
Sutton gave up just three singles — including an RBI hit by junior Avery Loschen — and one walk the remainder of the day.
“We adjusted after a couple bloops early on and kept the outfield in a little bit, and that helped,” Williams said. “She does everything we ask her to do — which is throw strikes, keep the game moving, let our defense do some work.”
Sutton finished with three singles on offense for the Maroons, who grabbed a triple and a double from freshman Kaitlyn Helm.
“We feel good about what happens when we work hard,” Williams said. “Win or loss — but it’s always good to get a win against the crosstown rival.”
Corrigan hopes her athletes can flip the script when Centennial and Central meet again on May 19 at Zahnd Park.
“I hope it motivates them a lot,” she said. “I hope they come out and are ready to play again. They were ready to play (Wednesday). Like I said, (Central) had that good inning and that’ll happen.”
Courtney and her cohorts instead can focus on sweeping the season series from the Chargers.
“It’s really nice,” she said, “especially with the momentum we’ve been having as a team. It’s really nice to keep that going. But it’s also nice winning at their home field, so hopefully at our field, we can do the same.”