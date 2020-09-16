CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten made an abrupt change in direction last month when it went from announcing a revised 2020 football schedule to postponing that same season all within a week’s time.
The backlash from across the conference was immediate. Some of the Big Ten’s highest profile coaches — Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska’s Scott Frost — all openly questioned either the decision itself or how it was communicated. Parents and fans protested both on social media, on campus and even in front of Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont.
First-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s response was both brief and clear in an open letter released just more than a week after all fall sports were postponed. The decision to do so, Warren wrote, would not be revisited.
Not quite a month later — 29 days to be exact — the decision to postpone the 2020 Big Ten football season was, in fact, revisited. After an 11-3 vote to postpone in August, the conference announced Wednesday it was moving forward to open the 2020 football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 after a unanimous vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors.
“We are so much better, so much more prepared today than we were 43 days ago,” Warren said on Wednesday morning. “We’ve created an environment — we’ve met standards that we’re very comfortable with — for the benefit of our student-athletes. We’re going to have to remain fluid. We’re going to have to adapt to changes. That’s the world that we’re living in.
“We’re going to need to remain flexible. The biggest thing is we’re going to need to stay collaborative with each other, transparent with each other and make sure we focus on the future and stay together.”
The Big Ten said its decision to play football this fall was rooted in its “stringent medical protocols.” That includes daily COVID-19 antigen testing for athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games.
Any COVID-19 positive athletes also must undergo comprehensive cardiac testing, including labs and biomarkers, electrocardiagram, echocardiogram and cardiac MRI, before they are cleared to return. The earliest an athlete can return is 21 days after a positive test, providing time for the now standard 14-day quarantine and a transition week to get back on the field.
“The medical advice I relied on when I voted five weeks ago said there was virtually no chance that we could do it safely,” said Morton Schapiro, Northwestern’s president who is also chairman of the Big Ten COP/C. “We weren’t going to have the testing and all the safety protocols and heart considerations and all that.
“The medical opinion changed. There’s been a lot of advances in terms of understanding the pandemic and myocarditis and the like over the past five weeks. Paul Samuelson, the great economist, once was asked why he changed his mind and said, ‘When the facts change, my mind changes.’ The same thing happened here. The facts changed, and my mind has changed.”
Five weeks ago, Warren said the Big Ten’s medical experts raised concerns as teams were set to begin padded, full-contact practices. Testing ability was raised as an issue. So was contact tracing and medical unknowns related to long-term heart health concerns.
The protocols and procedures the Big Ten laid out Wednesday in its plan to return to competition, Warren said, addressed those concerns. The turning point for Schapiro was having updated medical information presented this past weekend.
“For me, it wasn’t about political pressure, it wasn’t about money, it wasn’t about lawsuits and it wasn’t about what everybody else was doing,” Schapiro said about changing his vote. “It was about the unanimous opinion of our medical experts that sort of evolved over the course of weeks. Even a week ago I wasn’t convinced to be part of the unanimous decision to move forward.
“As divided as we were five weeks ago — some people were convinced, I wasn’t, for the vote — it turned around over the course of the last week. Once we got the testing arrangements pretty much set and figured out how to do it safely, that’s how we moved forward.”