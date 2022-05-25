Eight Big Ten teams have one goal on their collective minds this week: win a conference tournament championship. Before the first pitch is thrown on Wednesday morning from downtown Omaha, Neb., Sports Editor Matt Daniels breaks down the teams that will descend upon Charles Schwab Field:
No. 1 Maryland (44-10)
The Terrapins’ top hitter is ... Chris Alleyne.
- The Maryland center fielder added to his superb 2022 season by winning Big Ten Player of the Year honors on Tuesday. Alleyne does it all out of the No. 2 hole for the regular-season Big Ten champions, leading the Terrapins with a .354 average, 22 home runs and 73 RBI. He’s also a threat on the basepaths, with 23 steals in 26 attempts and has walked (30 times) almost at the same rate he’s struck out (33 times) this season.
Their staff ace is ... either Jason Savacool or Ryan Ramsey. Both are capable options on the mound and both earned All-Big Ten First-Team accolades on Tuesday. Savacool, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound right-hander, has compiled an 8-2 record with a 2.71 earned run average to go along with a Big-Ten best 109 strikeouts and 24 walks in 93 innings. Ramsey, a 6-0, 195-pound left-hander, fared better in the win-loss department than Savacool, going 10-0 with a 2.98 ERA in 812/3
- innings and limiting opponents to a .180 batting average.
Their coach is ... Rob Vaughn.
- The fifth-season leader of the Terrapins and former Maryland assistant coach is only 34 years old. But the Big Ten Coach of the Year for 2022 has Maryland poised to make the NCAA tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015. This season’s run to the top of the Big Ten featured an eight-game win streak to start the season, as the Terrapins went on to win all eight of their Big Ten series.
Their Big Ten tournament history is ...
- brief, especially since Maryland didn’t join the league until prior to the 2015 season. Of the five Big Ten tournaments Maryland has played in going into this year, the Terrapins’ best finish was reaching the tournament championship game in 2015 before losing to Michigan.
No. 2 Rutgers (41-14)
The Scarlet Knights’ top hitter is ... Nick Cimillo.
- The Rutgers catcher boasts a team-best .394 average and plenty of power with 16 home runs and 48 RBI. Not to mention an OPS of 1.239. The Manhattan transfer is also selective in the batter’s box, with 36 walks compared to 33 strikeouts. Needless to say, he’s made the most of his only season in Piscataway, N.J., giving the Scarlet Knights a potent bat in the middle of their lineup.
Their staff ace is ... Jared Kollar.
- The 6-foot, 195-pound right-hander has gone 8-2 with a 3.95 earned run average in a team-high 73 innings. He is susceptible to the long ball, having given up 10 home runs. Rutgers will want the early-season version of Kollar, who made six quality starts of at least six innings by mid-April, instead of the later-season version of him, during which he hasn’t pitched past the fifth inning in his last five starts.
Their coach is ... Steve Owens.
- In his fourth season with the Scarlet Knights, the former Bryant coach has led Rutgers to a season to cherish. At least one not seen in quite some time for the fans of the New Jersey school. The 41 wins this season are only the second time the Scarlet Knights have reached the 40-win plateau in program history, joining the 2001 team that finished with 42 victories.
Their Big Ten tournament history is ... nonexistent.
- The Scarlet Knights’ game against Purdue on Wednesday afternoon will mark the first Big Ten tournament game for Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights did not qualify for every Big Ten tournament from 2015 through 2019. Rutgers’ last conference tournament game happened in 2014 when it was part of the American Athletic Conference.
No. 3 Iowa (33-17)
The Hawkeyes’ top hitter is ... Keaton Anthony.
- The right fielder gives Iowa some pop in the middle of the lineup. In his first full season with the Hawkeyes, the redshirt freshman has solidified himself as a hitter pitchers want to be careful with after he registered a .363 average with 13 home runs and 52 RBI, all team-highs, along with 20 doubles.
Their staff ace is ... Adam Mazur. The First-Team All-Big Ten selection went 7-2 with 3.04 earned run average in logging a team-high 882/3
- innings, second-most by any Big Ten starter. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-hander, who spent the past two seasons at South Dakota State, has struck out 90 and only walked 26 in becoming a durable option on the mound.
Their coach is ... Rick Heller.
- The ninth-year leader of the Hawkeyes has consistently had Iowa among the upper tier of Big Ten teams since he took over in Iowa City prior to the 2014 season. A fixture in the state of Iowa, Heller had previously coached at Northern Iowa and at Division III Upper Iowa before taking control of the Hawkeyes.
Their Big Ten tournament history is ... robust recently.
- A regular at the Big Ten tournament since 2014, Iowa won the 2017 tournament championship — its first in program history — after going 4-1 during that year’s event in Bloomington, Ind., the last year the tournament was held at a campus site before it moved to its current home in Omaha.
No. 4 Illinois (31-20)
The Illini’s top hitter is ... Cam McDonald.
- The Illini left fielder and Second Team All-Big Ten pick finds his way on base every game. And that’s not an exaggeration, with the Illinois native having reached base at least once in 62 straight games dating back to last season. Add on a team-high .369 average, seven home runs, 58 RBI and a .576 slugging percentage, McDonald is the one who gets the Illinois offense going.
Their staff ace is ... Cole Kirschsieper. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound left-hander might not look imposing just standing there on the mound, but the Frankfort native is the unquestioned leader of the Illinois rotation this spring. The Second Team All-Big Ten selection went 7-2 with a 3.17 earned run average, a team-high 85 strikeouts and only 23 walks in a team-high 821/3
- innings.
Their coach is ... Dan Hartleb.
- In his 17th season leading the Illini from the dugout — and 32nd overall as a coach with the program — Hartleb seemingly always has Illinois in a steady position in the Big Ten. He owns two Big Ten regular-season titles and guided Illinois during a memorable 2015 that saw the Illini host an NCAA tournament regional and advance to the Super Regionals.
Their Big Ten tournament history is ... productive.
- This is the Illini’s 11th Big Ten tournament appearance in Hartleb’s tenure, with Illinois winning all three games at the 2011 tournament for the program’s last tournament title. Overall, Illinois will go after its fifth Big Ten tournament championship this year after also previously winning in 1989, 1990 and 2000.
No. 5 Michigan (28-25)
The Wolverines’ top hitter is … Clark Elliott. The junior right fielder and leadoff hitter leads Michigan with a .346 average, 12 home runs and 58 RBI. The Barrington native has also stolen 15 of 19 bases successfully. Clark isn’t the runaway leader, though. Michigan State grad transfer outfielder Joe Stewart
- is right on his heels with a .343 average, 11 home runs and 51 RBI. Clark gets the nod since he’s drawn twice as many walks and struck out 10 fewer times.
Their staff ace is … Cameron Weston. The 6-foot-2 junior righty out of Canonsburg, Pa., is 4-3 on the season with a 5.08 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 33 walks in 671/3 innings. Michigan’s pitching strength, though, lies more in its bullpen. Right-handers Chase Allen and Noah Rennard
- are the only two pitchers on the Wolverines’ staff with a sub-5.00 ERA. Rennard leads the team with four saves.
Their coach is … Erik Bakich.
- Ten seasons in Ann Arbor, Mich., has yielded 10 winning teams for Bakich, including the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign. The high point was the Wolverines’ 50-win team that finished second in the College World Series in 2019. Michigan also made NCAA Regional appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2021 under Bakich, who parlayed seven seasons as a Vanderbilt assistant into his first head-coaching job at Maryland from 2010-12.
Their Big Ten tournament history is … fairly impressive. Michigan won the inaugural Big Ten tournament in 1981 and then eight more while reaching 12 total championship games. The Wolverines dominated the 1980s, adding titles in 1983 (with Barry Larkin
- as MVP) and consecutively from 1985-87. The program’s last Big Ten tournament title came in 2015 — the only one in Bakich’s tenure.
No. 6 Penn State (25-27)
The Nittany Lions’ top hitter is … Matt Wood.
- The Penn State catcher earned All-Big Ten First-Team honors after batting a conference-best .395 to go with 11 home runs, 14 doubles, 50 RBI. The Gibsonia, Pa., native also leads the Nittany Lions in slugging percentage and on-base percentage at .681 and .494, respectively, while showing real patience at the plate with a team-high 34 walks drawn.
Their staff ace is … Travis Luensmann. The 6-foot-6 sophomore right-hander out of Altoona, Pa., saw his ERA balloon early in March, drop to a season-best 3.86 in late April and then climb again in the final three weeks of the season. Luensmann isn’t a strikeout-heavy pitcher, but he’s 2-3 on the season in 12 starts with a 4.76 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 32 walks in 641/3 innings. Lefty reliever Tyler Shingledecker
- leads the Nittany Lions in wins (six) and ERA (3.28).
Their coach is … Rob Cooper.
- The Nittany Lions are still in search of their first winning season the Cooper era, after he took the job ahead of the 2014 season following nine years — and three NCAA Regional appearances — at Wright State. Cooper’s best in State College, Pa., was a 28-27 record in 2016. Cooper has 458 career wins dating back to his time at Wright State following jobs as an assistant at Oral Roberts, Sacramento City College, Tulane, Wake Forest and Miami.
Their Big Ten tournament history is … brief.
- Penn State played in its first Big Ten tournament in 1996 when it hosted. This year’s tournament marks the program’s 11th overall appearance and first since 2012. The Nittany Lions are 13-20 overall in Big Ten tournament play and put together their best finish in 2000 when they finished as runners-up after losing to Illinois 5-3 in the championship game.
No. 7 Purdue (29-19)
The Boilermakers’ top hitter is … CJ Valdez.
- The junior designated hitter isn’t Purdue’s team leader in batting average, any kind of extra-base hit, runs scored or RBI, but he is the only one to earn All-Big Ten First-Team honors. Valdez heads into the Big Ten tournament batting .323 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 43 RBI, but he might have been at his absolute best early in the season when he posted a nine-game hitting streak to start the year.
Their staff ace is … Jackson Smeltz. The hometown lefty earned All-Big Ten Third-Team honors after going 6-1 with a 2.83 ERA, 79 strikeouts and 22 walks in 571/3
- innings spread across 10 starts. The only thing in question about the Lafayette, Ind., native is his availability. Smeltz suffered a latissimus dorsi muscle injury in late April and hasn’t pitched sine April 22. He hasn’t been ruled out of the Big Ten tournament just yet, though.
Their coach is … Greg Goff.
- While most of his career wins came away from West Lafayette, Ind., Goff topped 500 for his career this season and currently sits at 514 wins heading into the Big Ten tournament. The Jackson, Tenn., native is in his third season leading the Boilermakers after previous stops at Campbell, Louisiana Tech, Alabama and Division II University of Montevallo.
Their Big Ten tournament history is … mixed.
- The last two decades have been Purdue’s best in the tournament with 12 total appearances and a title in 2011, but the Boilermakers’ all-time record in the tournament sits at just 21-33. That’s 10th worst in conference history, which includes a Wisconsin program that no longer exists. The best stretch for Purdue was five consecutive appearances from 2005-09.
No. 8 Indiana (25-30)
The Hoosiers’ top hitter is … Josh Pyne. The freshman third baseman has given Indiana a steady bat in the middle of the lineup — matching average and production — and heads into the Big Ten tournament batting .329 with six home runs, 19 doubles and 54 RBI. Pyne was also one of four Hoosiers to make the All-Big Ten Freshman team with first baseman Brock Tibbitts, shortstop Evan Goforth and outfielder Carter Mathison
- , which bodes well for the program’s future.
Their staff ace is … Jack Perkins. The Louisville transfer returned home to Indiana this season — he’s a Kokomo, Ind., native — and showed his best stuff early in the season. That included a nine-strikeout performance against Xavier in mid-March. Since? Perkins’ ERA has climbed to 5.17, but he’s still been a slightly better option than Bradley Brehmer with 83 strikeouts and 45 walks in 762/3
- innings.
Their coach is … Jeff Mercer. Indiana won a Big Ten regular-season title in Mercer’s first season in 2019. The only other Indiana coach to pull that off was Hoosiers’ legend Everett Dean
- , who is the only coach in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and College Baseball Hall of Fame. Mercer is 97-54 overall at Indiana following 77 wins in two seasons at his alma mater Wright State.
Their Big Ten tournament history is … far better than this year’s record would indicate. Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams with multiple tournament championships, and the Hoosiers’ most recent title came in 2014 as the back end of consecutive championships. Indiana is 28-26 overall in the Big Ten tournament and has qualified for every tournament since 2012 to boast the longest active streak in the conference.