Big Ten basketball breakdown

On the following two pages, we asked critic — er, Big Ten basketball beat writer — SCOTT RICHEY to give us the scoop on all 14 teams ahead of the 2020-21 season.
No. 5 IOWA
Director’s notes: Fran McCaffery might be the most meme-able coach in the Big Ten. At least the Orange Krush think so. But McCaffery has turned Iowa back into a fairly consistent winner, though, after the short, unsuccessful Todd Lickliter era. The Hawkeyes have won at least 20 games in six of McCaffery’s first 10 seasons in Iowa City.
Plot points: No Big Ten team was ranked higher than Iowa at No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25. Luka Garza‘s return for his senior season raised the Hawkeyes’ floor and ceiling considerably. The ceiling for the last 21 seasons has been a second round exit in the NCAA tournament. The last Iowa team to reach the Sweet 16 was Tom Davis‘ last in 1999. That streak could end this season.
Two thumbs up: The Hawkeyes didn’t just return their entire starting five from a year ago. They got some legitimate reinforcements, too. Three-year starter Jordan Bohannon is healthy after hip surgery cost him most of last season. Jack Nunge is healthy. So is Patrick McCaffery. Iowa has some real depth for 2020-21.
Two thumbs down: Yes, Iowa has one of the better offenses in the country. It ranks as high as No. 2 nationally in the preseason KenPom ratings. Defensively, though, there are still some concerns. Iowa barely cracked the top 100 last season, and it wasn’t a one-off situation. Fran McCaffery’s teams have struggled defensively more often than not.
No. 7 WISCONSIN
Director’s notes: Bo Ryan made a shrewd estimation when he resigned in the middle of the 2015-16 season. Doing so at that point would elevate Greg Gard to the top spot and allow Ryan’s longtime assistant to show he deserved the job permanently. It worked. Save for a bumpy 2017-18 season, Wisconsin has finished no lower than fourth in the Big Ten — it’s customary spot — with Gard at the helm.
Plot points: The only player not back from what was Wisconsin’s rotation by the end of the season is Brevin Pritzl. While the Badgers will have to find someone to make up for all the lost shooting that came with Pritzl’s graduation, a veteran, experienced team that will do as Wisconsin does is already a top 10 team and projected to stay that way.
Two thumbs up: Getting Ohio State transfer Micah Potter eligible last December went a long way in turning around Wisconsin’s season. Now the Badgers will have the 6-foot-10, 248-pound forward for an entire season where they either need to play him more alongside Nathan Reuvers or give him some of Reuvers’ minutes.
Two thumbs down: Much is made about the way Wisconsin finished the 2019-20 season, winning eight straight games to claim a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Only three of those wins, though, came against teams that finished better than .500 in the conference. Still impressive? Yes. Overblown a bit now? Also yes.
No. 8 ILLINOIS
Director’s notes: The start of Brad Underwood‘s tenure at Illinois was different than his other two head coaching jobs. He won immediately (and a lot) at Stephen F. Austin. Even after a rough start at Oklahoma State, his lone season with the Cowboys ended with 20 wins. Success took a bit longer to materialize at Illinois, but the 2019-20 season was a breakthrough on that front.
Plot points: Illinois was considered one of three likely Big Ten favorites this season. Then the annual preseason media poll came out, and the Illini wound up with essentially 2½ times as many first-place votes as either Iowa or Wisconsin. Memorable Illinois basketball seasons seem to come every 16 years. It’s been 16 years since the Illini’s national runner-up finish in the 2004-05 season.
Two thumbs up: Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn both deciding to return for another season drastically changed Illinois’ fortunes. In Dosunmu, the Illini have a preseason All-American guard. In Cockburn, an All-Big Ten caliber center with room to improve. Together, Illinois might have one of the best inside-out combos in the country.
Two thumbs down: Illinois made strides at both ends of the court last season in no small part to Underwood tinkering or, in some instances, outright changing his scheme. Three-point shooting was the single biggest glaring issue. If that doesn’t improve, the Illini might shoot themselves out of (or not be able to shoot themselves back into) winnable games.
No. 13 MICHIGAN STATE
Director’s notes: Only Purdue’s Matt Painter is close when it comes to coaching longevity in the Big Ten, and even he’s not that close to the Spartans’ Tom Izzo. The dean of Big Ten basketball coaches, Izzo is now in his 26th season at Michigan State. He’s won 628 games, never lost more than 16 in a single season (his first in 1995-96) and coached the Big Ten’s last NCAA champion in 2000.
Plot points: This Michigan State team is different. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. are both gone. They were centerpiece players together the past three seasons, which all ended with the Spartans at least claiming a share of the Big Ten title. That task will be more challenging, but not impossible given the level of talent still on the team. Looking at you, Aaron Henry.
Two thumbs up: The comeback story of the year might be in East Lansing. A persistent foot injury limited Joshua Langford to just 13 games in 2018-19 and sidelined him all of last season. Now he’s back and already a starter, per Izzo. Considering he was averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists when he was hurt two years ago, Langford’s return could be rather important for a team that needs a steady, veteran presence.
Two thumbs down: How must the rest of the Big Ten feel that this is a bit of a transition season and the Spartans are still a preseason top 15 team. That speaks to the program Izzo has built, and it’s just going to get worse for the rest of the Big Ten. Michigan State’s already top six 2021 recruiting class will rocket to the No. 1 spot if 2022 five-star Emoni Bates reclassifies as somewhat expected.
No. 23 OHIO STATE
Director’s notes: Twice, Chris Holtmann has wound up as the unexpected head coach of a new team. First when Brandon Miller abruptly resigned at Butler and Holtmann was elevated from assistant and then again at Ohio State when Hoopeston native Thad Matta was fired in June ahead of the 2017-18 season. All Holtmann has done as a coach, save for his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb, is win, with seven straight 20-win seasons.
Plot points: Kaleb Wesson‘s decision to leave early for the NBA draft (where he went undrafted) means it’s a new-look Ohio State for the 2020-21 season after the last two teams were built around the productive big man. Look for guard play to become more important — particularly from Duane Washington Jr. — as the Buckeyes fight to emerge from the middle of the Big Ten.
Two thumbs up: Seth Towns can only be considered a bit of an enigma heading into the 2020-21 season. The Columbus native returned home having earned a Harvard degree but also having not played since the 2017-18 season because of injuries. Towns is reportedly still not 100 percent, but his potential was enough to draw interest from Duke, Kansas, Virginia, Syracuse, Michigan and Maryland when he hit the transfer portal.
Two thumbs down: Ohio State finished the 2019-20 season with a top 15 offense and a top 20 defense. The Buckeyes did a lot well. But they did have trouble hanging on to the ball at times, with a turnover percentage that just cracked the top 200. Since transferred guard DJ Carton was the worst culprit, but CJ Walker, who will have the ball in his hands more at the point, will have to better limit his mistakes.
No. 24 RUTGERS
Director’s notes: The Rutgers job isn’t an easy one. Even in talent-rich New Jersey. None of the Scarlet Knights’ previous three coaches had a winning record in a single season. Steve Pikiell hadn’t either until last year’s 20-11 finish. It shouldn’t have come as a surprise, though. Pikiell built Stony Brook up from nothing, too.
Plot points: Rutgers has the pieces in place to build off of last year’s success. Primarily because many of the pieces are the same. The return of key contributors like Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker and Myles Johnson helped the Scarlet Knights earn their first preseason AP Top 25 ranking since the 1978-79 season. They made the Sweet 16 that year.
Two thumbs up: Pikiell not only has his best Rutgers team yet, but he’s also winning more recruiting battles. That includes landing four-star center Cliff Omoruyi in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound freshman could be a piece that puts the Scarlet Knights over the top this season.
Two thumbs down: Rutgers leaned heavily on what became a legitimate home-court advantage last season. The RAC truly lived up to its “Trapezoid of Terror” nickname. The Scarlet Knights’ 17-1 home record, though, was countered with their 2-10 mark away from Piscataway. And an empty arena in a pandemic isn’t exactly an advantage.
No. 25 MICHIGAN
Director’s notes: Michigan made a splash when it lured favored son Juwan Howard off the Miami Heat bench and back to Ann Arbor. Howard has reciprocated. His first season as coach had some ups and downs — not helped by an injury to Isaiah Livers — but the Wolverines are ranked heading into 2020-21 and have the No. 1 2021 class in the country featuring two five-star recruiting splashes.
Plot points: The Wolverines aren’t hurting for talented wings between Livers, Franz Wagner and Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown. But Michigan’s success could ultimately come down to who steps into the point guard role vacated by Zavier Simpson‘s graduation and who does the same for the underrated Jon Teske.
Two thumbs up: Wagner at least got in the hunt for Big Ten Freshman of the Year with his play in the final month of the season. That included arguably his best game of the year with 22 point, five rebounds and three assists in a win against Purdue. More of that could push Michigan higher up the AP Top 25.
Two thumbs down: Back to that point guard thing. There’s no clear answer. Eli Brooks started every game he played last season, but he didn’t run the offense. Columbia transfer Mike Smith is making the leap from the Ivy League. Freshman Zeb Jackson is obviously untested. One of those three has to rise to the occasion.
INDIANA
Director’s notes: Archie Miller‘s first three seasons with the Hoosiers saw an improvement in wins from 16 to 19 to 20. What those three seasons didn’t include, however, was an NCAA tournament appearance. In basketball-crazed Indiana, that’s less than ideal. It did take Miller a couple seasons to get going at Dayton, though, but he did turn the Flyers into a perennial 25-win team.
Plot points: The Hoosiers are in the crowded middle of the Big Ten. Not currently projected to challenge for a top four spot in the conference, but certainly well ahead of the bottom few teams. A step forward for the program, though, is key this season, and it will have to happen with one of the younger teams Miller’s had.
Two thumbs up: Indiana is counting on the “sophomore leap” being a thing because this year’s team is unquestionably centered around sophomore big man Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in a rather efficient freshman season.
Two thumbs down: Devonte Green is gone, so Indiana fans are going to have to find a new target for their unhappiness. Question marks in the backcourt remain, however. Point guard play has been inconsistent since Yogi Ferrell, so either Rob Phinisee needs to make a leap or freshman Khristian Lander has to be the guy immediately.
MARYLAND
Director’s notes: Maryland has actually been more successful in the Big Ten under Mark Turgeon than it was in the ACC in his first three seasons after succeeding Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams. The Terrapins have never fallen below .500 in Turgeon’s tenure, but they’ve also only made it past the second round of the NCAA tournament a single time, doing so in 2016 behind Melo Trimble and Co.
Plot points: The impact of losing both point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and big man Jalen Smith (a surprise 2020 NBA draft lottery pick) will be felt all season in College Park. The Terrapins need someone — likely multiple someones — to step into a bigger role. That no one on the current roster has had to do that before in the Big Ten is why last year’s co-champs fell to 10th in the preseason media poll.
Two thumbs up: The Big Ten’s 14th-ranked 2020 recruiting class wasn’t going to be enough talent infusion this season for Maryland. Turgeon turned to transfers, landing needed frontcourt help in the form of Alabama’s Galin Smith and Boston College’s Jairus Hamilton. Hamilton getting his waiver approved for immediately eligibility last month was huge.
Two thumbs down: Who’s the go-to option on this team? That that’s still a question spells trouble for Turgeon and the Terrapins. Unless Aaron Wiggins (most likely) becomes that guy, Maryland might flounder a bit this season. Again, it’s not a role he’s had to fill in his previous two seasons.
MINNESOTA
Director’s notes: The Gophers were unable to sustain success through Richard Pitino‘s first seven seasons as coach. A potential breakthrough with a 24-10 record in 2016-17 was followed by a sub-.500 season and bottom four finish in the Big Ten. Minnesota again won 20-plus games in 2018-19, but the same lackluster follow-up happened last season and now recently-drafted Daniel Oturu is no longer around to swing momentum the other direction.
Plot points: Minnesota’s outlook certainly brightened when Marcus Carr — the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder and assists leader — pulled his name out of the NBA draft. More good news came via transfer waivers for Liam Robbins and Both Gach. A soft reset post-Oturu, though, creates some measure of uncertainty.
Two thumbs up: Four-star freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. winding up in Minneapolis is the second chapter to an interesting story. His dad, one-time NBA All-Star Jamal Mashburn, was a consensus All-American at Kentucky playing for Rick Pitino. Now the son is playing for the son.
Two thumbs down: The Gophers were in the middle of the Big Ten in both offensive and defensive efficiency last season — ranked seventh in conference-only games in both — and still managed to finish 12th in the league. Now they move on without their best player.
NEBRASKA
Director’s notes: Fred Hoiberg‘s return to college basketball went about as well as his stint coaching the Chicago Bulls (i.e. not well). Hoiberg’s approach to building the Cornhuskers, though, tracks with what he did at Iowa State by leaning heavily on transfers. Hoiberg led the Cyclones to 99 wins in his final four seasons, each of which ended in an NCAA tournament appearance. He might get a statue in Lincoln if he does that with Nebraska.
Plot points: Nebraska just landed its highest-ranked recruit — ever — when five-star guard Bryce McGowens committed to play with his older brother, Trey, who transferred from Pittsburgh. Seems like there might be something to Hoiberg’s approach. Expectations are low this season for the ‘Huskers, so any improvement on last year’s 7-25 record is a win.
Two thumbs up: Former West Virginia guard Teddy Allen could provide some excitement this season. The Mesa, Ariz., native spent a stopover season at Western Nebraska Community College and led the NJCAA in scoring at 31.4 points per game.
Two thumbs down: Go ahead and toss out everything you thought you knew about the ‘Huskers. This season’s team is just as different as last season’s was to Tim Miles‘ final squad. Nebraska has eight newcomers and three now-eligible sit-out transfers on its roster. Continuity is not king in Lincoln.
NORTHWESTERN
Director’s notes: Chris Collins holds the distinction of being the only coach to ever lead Northwestern to the NCAA tournament. Of course, three seasons — none of them of the above .500 variety — have passed since the Wildcats reached the second round in the 2017 NCAA tournament. Big Ten play has been Northwestern’s biggest struggle in Collins’ seven seasons given the Wildcats are 44 games below .500 in conference action.
Plot points: Northwestern was picked to finish last in the Big Ten in the annual media preseason poll. It wasn’t unanimous, but just more than half of the voters had the Wildcats 14th. Exceeding those rather low expectations would probably have to include a true breakout season from junior forward Miller Kopp and the same from a healthy Boo Buie at point guard in his sophomore year.
Two thumbs up: Kopp and Buie could, in fact, up their games another level. Add in four-star freshman guard Ty Berry and a versatile (and big) lineup and rotation featuring Pete Nance, Ryan Young and Robbie Beran gives Northwestern a unique look.
Two thumbs down: There’s a reason the Wildcats were picked to finish last in the Big Ten. The conference isn’t exactly star-studded — at least not in comparison to the ACC and SEC — but the other Big Ten teams at least have some star power. The talent gap might be too much to overcome.
PENN STATE
Director’s notes: Jim Ferry finds himself in a tough position heading into 2020-21, elevated to interim coach after Pat Chambers resigned (under an investigatory cloud into his conduct) just a month before the season started. Ferry, of course, isn’t new to running a team. He slowly built what was then Long Island-Brooklyn into an NCAA tournament team with consecutive appearances in 2011 and 2012. He had less success after moving on to Duquesne where he was 37 games under .500 in five seasons.
Plot points: Chambers isn’t the only one gone from a Penn State squad that peaked as the No. 9 team in the country last season. The Nittany Lions are also moving forward without Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins. The combination has Penn State projected to finish toward the bottom of the Big Ten.
Two thumbs up: Chambers’ resignation and Stevens’ graduation could put Penn State firmly in “nobody believes in us” territory. Leading the Nittany Lions from that starting point — and maybe the only chance to exceed expectations — is the guard duo of Myreon Jones and Myles Dread. Jones in particular has shown the ability to be a dangerous offensive weapon.
Two thumbs down: Suffice to say, Penn State heads into the season on uncertain ground. That multiple players have expressed their confusion concerning Chambers’ resignation and feel like they haven’t gotten the answers they need clearly isn’t a good look moving forward.
PURDUE
Director’s notes: Matt Painter is often discussed as one of the top coaches in the Big Ten. For a reason. The former Boilermakers’ guard regularly gets the most out of his rosters. Purdue isn’t landing four- and five-star recruits every season, so its success often comes down to coaching and Painter has 11 20-plus win seasons out of his 15 as coach.
Plot points: Purdue had been on quite the run in the Big Ten, winning at least 12 conference games in five straight seasons. Last year was not one of them, so proving that slip was anomalous is top priority in West Lafayette. A fairly veteran team could help further that cause, but early projections cast that as a tough road forward.
Two thumbs up: Trevion Williams has the center spot to himself now with Matt Haarms transferring to BYU. The junior big man has to take advantage. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 2019-20 and did so playing just 21.5 minutes per game. Time for Williams to do more with more.
Two thumbs down: Purdue has come to enjoy the advantage it has playing at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers’ efforts away from home last year were less than impressive. They went 5-10 on the road or at neutral sites in 2019-20, and shot just 42 percent overall and 29 percent from three-point range doing so. That probably needs to improve.
