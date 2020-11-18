Ayo Dosunmu practice

Ayo Dosunmu goes up for a shot during Illinois men’s basketball practice last week at the Ubben Basketball Complex in Champaign. The Illini junior guard will receive plenty of preseason recognition before the season is set to start Nov. 25.

 Kelsea Ansfield/Illinois athletics
CHAMPAIGN — The rather long wait for the 2020-21 Big Ten men's basketball is over. The conference announced its schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Big Ten action slated to start Sunday, Dec. 13.

Illinois won't play until two days later with a Dec. 15 home game against Minnesota. The Illini's 20-game slate includes four games in December, including the day after Christmas at home against Indiana.

The Big Ten will follow the same COVID-19 protocols for basketball as are currently being followed for football. Those protocols include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and a data-driven approach to making decisions about whether practices and games can be held.

New for the 2020-21 season will be four Big Ten games on Christmas Day. A record 17 Big Ten games will also be broadcast on over-the-air networks. Full network details and start times are still to be announced.

Big Ten teams will play seven teams twice, once at home and once on the road, and six teams one time (three at home, three on the road). Flexibility has been built into the schedule should games need to be rescheduled with potential byes during the weeks of Jan. 18-21, Jan. 25-28, Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.

The Big Ten tournament is still scheduled to take place at the United Center in Chicago. Those games are set to be played March 10-14.  

Illinois’ 2020-21 Big Ten schedule

Dec. 15 vs. Minnesota

Dec. 20 at Rutgers

Dec. 23 at Penn State

Dec. 26 vs. Indiana

Jan. 2 vs. Purdue

Jan. 7 at Northwestern

Jan. 10 vs. Maryland

Jan. 13 at Nebraska

Jan. 16 vs. Ohio State

Jan. 20 vs. Penn State

Jan. 23 at Michigan State

Jan. 29 vs. Iowa

Feb. 2 at Indiana

Feb. 6 vs. Wisconsin

Feb. 11 at Michigan

Feb. 16 vs. Northwestern

Feb. 20 at Minnesota

Feb. 24 vs. Nebraska

Feb. 27 at Wisconsin

March 6 at Ohio State

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

