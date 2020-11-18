CHAMPAIGN — The rather long wait for the 2020-21 Big Ten men's basketball is over. The conference announced its schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Big Ten action slated to start Sunday, Dec. 13.
Illinois won't play until two days later with a Dec. 15 home game against Minnesota. The Illini's 20-game slate includes four games in December, including the day after Christmas at home against Indiana.
The Big Ten will follow the same COVID-19 protocols for basketball as are currently being followed for football. Those protocols include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and a data-driven approach to making decisions about whether practices and games can be held.
New for the 2020-21 season will be four Big Ten games on Christmas Day. A record 17 Big Ten games will also be broadcast on over-the-air networks. Full network details and start times are still to be announced.
Big Ten teams will play seven teams twice, once at home and once on the road, and six teams one time (three at home, three on the road). Flexibility has been built into the schedule should games need to be rescheduled with potential byes during the weeks of Jan. 18-21, Jan. 25-28, Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.
The Big Ten tournament is still scheduled to take place at the United Center in Chicago. Those games are set to be played March 10-14.
Illinois’ 2020-21 Big Ten schedule
Dec. 15 vs. Minnesota
Dec. 20 at Rutgers
Dec. 23 at Penn State
Dec. 26 vs. Indiana
Jan. 2 vs. Purdue
Jan. 7 at Northwestern
Jan. 10 vs. Maryland
Jan. 13 at Nebraska
Jan. 16 vs. Ohio State
Jan. 20 vs. Penn State
Jan. 23 at Michigan State
Jan. 29 vs. Iowa
Feb. 2 at Indiana
Feb. 6 vs. Wisconsin
Feb. 11 at Michigan
Feb. 16 vs. Northwestern
Feb. 20 at Minnesota
Feb. 24 vs. Nebraska
Feb. 27 at Wisconsin
March 6 at Ohio State