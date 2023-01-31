Big Ten breakdown at the halfway point: Crazy times
The Big Ten has reached the halfway point of league play. The conference teams are also two-thirds of the way through the regular season. Some call it the stretch run. College basketball writer Scott Richey calls it a perfect time to analyze all 14 teams in a topsy-turvy league:
Purdue (21-1, 10-1)
Is Zach Edey unstoppable? No. Nebraska managed to hold the 7-foot-4 center to just 11 points. Purdue still won the early December game, but Edey wasn't quite so dominant. Of course, the Purdue center does have four 30-point games this season, and it's his name that's mentioned first in basically every discussion about national player of the year.
The Purdue roster is unique in this era of college basketball. Mostly because it's nearly entire homegrown. The Boilermakers added a single transfer in the offseason, and former Utah guard David Jenkins Jr. is the only player on the roster that didn't start his career in West Lafayette, Ind. Jenkins did have a season-high 11 points in Sunday's win against Michigan State, but his role has been a marginal one through 21 games.
The Boilermakers' top 10 efficient offense (all those high percentage buckets for Edey add up) is complemented by a top 20 defense. Purdue makes life tough on opposing three-point shooters, but the most important defensive stat might be opponents' free throw rate. The Boilermakers are the best in the country at not sending teams to the free throw line.
Northwestern (15-5, 6-3)
Chris Collins for Big Ten Coach of the Year? He's angling for just his third winning season in a decade at the helm in Evanston — longevity guaranteed by being the only coach to ever take the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament (albeit in 2016-17). A top 25 defense that turns teams over and is among the nation's elite in two-point defense has made a difference.
Leading that defense is one of the leading Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year candidates. Veteran guard Chase Audige is, in short, a bit of a menace at that end of the court. Audige leads the conference in steals per game and has 15 games this season with at least two steals, which includes a season-high six in a big win at Indiana.
Guard play is important. Even in what's always been considered a big man's league. Northwestern has leaned on Audige and fellow senior Boo Buie offensively. Both are in the top 10 in the Big Ten in scoring, and they've managed to score 45 percent of the Wildcats' total points this season.
Indiana (15-6, 6-4)
The Hoosiers of the last two weeks are the Hoosiers everyone who voted them No. 1 in the Big Ten preseason poll were expecting. And that's mostly playing without two starters, as Race Thompson just returned from injury and Xavier Johnson is still out. Indiana has overcome its early January swoon to win five straight games and secured some important Quad I victories in the process.
Let's be honest. Indiana has emerged from the doldrums of losing three straight to Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State because Trayce Jackson-Davis has kicked his level of play into surefire All-American. All Jackson-Davis has done in the Hoosiers' five-game winning streak is average 25.4 points on 59.6 percent shooting to go with 13.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.2 blocks per game. Watch out Edey?
The month-plus stretch where Indiana's 7-0 record became 10-6 isn't forgotten. It had real "The Hoosiers are who we thought they were" vibes with inefficient offense and even worse defense. In some ways like last year's team that finished .500 in the Big Ten, found the back door open to the NCAA tournament and the First Four and then got crushed by Saint Mary's in the real first round. So stretch is the real Indiana?
Illinois (15-6, 6-4)
Terrence Shannon Jr. attacking the basket is arguably one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the Big Ten. The numbers back it up. Nearly 37 percent of his shots come at the rim, and he's made 65.2 percent of them. Shannon has also been a foul-drawing machine with that aggressive approach. No Big Ten player has attempted more free throws than his 139.
Some coaches never change. They run the same system regardless of circumstance. It's their style and no other alternative. The Illini's Brad Underwood? He scrapped both his offense and defense midseason because they weren't working — at least not consistently. Gone is full court pressure and five out offense. In their place is last year's defense with a big in drop coverage and the old standby spread offense.
At what point does Underwood pen a thank you letter and send it off to Waco, Texas, care of Scott Drew? Because it turns out the fortunes of this Illinois team changed dramatically more than a year ago when Dain Dainja transferred from Baylor and then again this past spring when Matthew Mayer did the same. The Illini's recent stretch with six wins in seven games saw Mayer and Dainja combine to put up 22.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game in addition to some clutch defense.
Rutgers (14-7, 6-4)
The Scarlet Knights had the opportunity to claim the No. 2 spot behind Purdue in the Big Ten standings all for themselves on Sunday. Then they gave up 93 points and lost by 11 at Iowa. It's the former that might be concerning for a defensive-minded team that entered Sunday's games ranked fourth nationally allowing just 57 points per game.
Turning opposing teams over is a significant part of Rutgers' defense. Loyola (Md.) transfer Cam Spencer, reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell and everyone's favorite guard Paul Mulcahy are among the top five players in the Big Ten in steals per game.
Sunday's result aside, Rutgers is in an entirely different place as a program in year seven of the Steve Pikiell era. The Scarlet Knights will add a pair of four-star recruits next season and already have commitment from Class of 2024 five-star wing Airious Bailey and four-star guard Dellquan Warren.
Michigan State (14-8, 6-5)
Michigan State with Malik Hall this season? A solid 8-3 record. The Spartans without their veteran forward? Just 6-5 with a pair of not close losses to Notre Dame and Indiana. The latter can be explained away given it came during the Hoosiers' recent run. The former will go down as a bad loss.
Tom Izzo might not have done his team any favors early in the season from a schedule standpoint. Injuries to Hall and Jaden Akins early in the year didn't help, but a nonconference slate featuring Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama and Oregon consecutively in a two-week span was tough for a team replacing three starters.
The Spartans don't get to the free throw line all that often and average fewer than 15 attempts per game. Only Penn State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten get to the line less often. That point guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard get 43.6 percent and 39.6 percent of their shots on two-point jumpers, respectively, is a clear sign why trips to the line are few and far between.
Penn State (14-7, 5-5)
Bombs away! The Nittany Lions have three players that have already attempted at least 100 three-pointers this season. They're efficient, too. Both Seth Lundy and Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk are connecting at better than 40 percent, while Myles Dread is right with them if you round up his 39.6 percent three-point shooting.
As good as Penn State is at three-point shooting — and its among the top 20 teams in the country good — the Nittany Lions are even better at holding on to the ball to give themselves those three-point chances. A turnover rate of 13.1 percent is the best nationally.
Jalen Pickett continues to put up numbers unmatched by any other player in the country. The 6-4 guard, whose go-to move might be anything in a post-up, is averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists as a constant triple-double threat.
Maryland (14-7, 5-5)
Year one of the Kevin Willard era certainly started on a high note. The Terrapins won their first eight games and broke into the AP Top 25. Then they reverted back to the mean. A three-game losing streak followed that hot start as Maryland's season devolved into a back-and-forth affair in the win-loss column. Back to .500 in league play after Saturday's win against Nebraska, the Terps have a chance at a key win Tuesday at home against Indiana.
The Big Ten hasn't been too big for Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young. The Baltimore native opted to return "home" after three seasons with the 49ers, and he's become a bit of a star in College Park, Md. Young has been particularly effective in his last seven games — 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game — after starting January with a dud in a lopsided loss at Michigan.
What Young hasn't done well is shoot from beyond the arc. Of course, neither have his teammates. Young has connected on a career low 26.2 percent of his three-pointers. The Terps' best three-point shooter has been Ian Martinez, and his 37.5 percent completion percentage is on just 1.5 attempts per game. As a team, Maryland is shooting 30.7 percent.
Iowa (13-8, 5-5)
Iowa is one of several Big Ten teams that started Big Ten play with three straight losses and has since managed to get back to .500 in the league. Sunday's decisive win against was a needed one, too, after consecutive losses to Ohio State (the only team to lose to the Buckeyes lately) and Michigan State.
Having another Murray waiting in the wings has helped Iowa maintain its place among the most efficient offenses in the country. Kris Murray is averaging a team-high 20.6 points on 50.6 percent shooting. That includes 35.8 percent shooting from three-point range. It's not quite Keegan-level production, but the Hawkeyes' remaining twin has still been a key piece this season.
The Big Ten doesn't hand out a year-end award for most improved player. If it did, Iowa big man Filip Rebraca would be a leading contender. The 6-9 Serbian forward is playing more this season, but his scoring, rebounding, assists and blocks have gone up at a higher rate than his playing time. Rebraca is the team's second-leading scorer at 14 points per game and has hit double digits in 13 of his last 15 games.
Michigan (11-10, 5-5)
Michigan looked like it was past its nonconference struggles — a 25-point loss to Arizona State and a home loss to Central Michigan included — with a 3-0 start to Big Ten play. The Wolverines have since lost five of their last seven league games. Most have been close. No more than nine points. Until Sunday's 22-point loss at Penn State.
The Wolverines were counting on Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn to be a bridge to their younger point guards. A torn ACL for Llewellyn in their loss to Kentucky in London changed that. The response from Kobe Bufkin, though, has helped absorb the loss, with the sophomore guard going from averaging 9.6 points before Llewellyn's injury to 13.4 points after it.
Offensive possessions for Michigan have typically been one-and-done affairs this season. The Wolverines simply aren't much of an offensive rebounding team. They average fewer than nine per game, which has meant getting back less than 25 percent of their misses. Hunter Dickinson's 2.4 per game leads the team.
Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6)
This might be the year Wisconsin is picked to finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten and actually does. The Badgers almost always outplay their overall talent, but they've floundered after an 11-2 start with losses in six of their last seven games. Wisconsin's strength of schedule for its remaining Big Ten games ranks as the ninth hardest in the league, but nothing is guaranteed this season.
Tyler Wahl's importance to this particular Wisconsin team can't be understated. The Badgers lost all three games he didn't play this month after suffering an ankle injury. They were also basically lost without him in Saturday's loss to Illinois after he spent most of the first half on the bench with foul trouble and had more of the same after halftime.
Wisconsin might not do a lot offensively at a high level, but the one thing the Badgers continue to do as a program is take care of the ball with a turnover rate of just 13.8 percent. Even through their recent rough stretch, it hasn't been turnovers that did in the Badgers. It's the rest of their offensive inefficiencies (not getting offensive rebounds, not getting to the free throw line, not making shots) that's done it.
Ohio State (11-10, 3-7)
Until getting run off the court Saturday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., Ohio State had only dropped one other game by double figures this season in an 11-point loss to San Diego State at the Maui Invitational. Losing by 16 to the Hoosiers, though, was just the icing on a seven losses in eight games cake.
The Buckeyes actually haven't had trouble scoring, with freshman Brice Sensabaugh leading the way at an efficient 17.6 points per game. In fact, Ohio State boasts a top 10 offense in terms of adjusted efficiency, per Bart Torvik. They don't turn it over that much, rebound a notable amount of their own misses and are an effective three-point shooting team.
So what's the issue? A 1-5 record in close games doesn't help. Neither does a defense that ranks outside the top 100 in adjusted efficiency. Other than not being much of a turnover-forcing team the Buckeyes aren't a disaster defensively. It's just other than three-point defense they don't do anything at that high of a level.
Nebraska (10-12, 3-8)
All the Cornhuskers need is one more win to make this the best season of the Fred Hoiberg era. Not a high bar to clear, of course, after two seven-win seasons and a 10-win campaign last year. Season-ending injuries to Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel, though, might make getting one more win a little difficult. Nebraska is a projected favorite in just two of its final nine games.
Walk-on Sam Hoiberg, Fred's youngest son (with twin brother, Charlie), played just 14 total minutes, with 11 DNPs, in Nebraska's first 20 games. Bandoumel's knee injury created a bigger opportunity last week, and the redshirt freshman guard made all three of his three-pointers and scored 15 points in Saturday's loss at Maryland.
Sam Hoiberg is factoring into the Nebraska rotation because a pair of freshmen guards are unavailable. Redshirt freshman Quaran McPherson, a former three-star recruit, suffered as season-ending knee injury in August. Fred Hoiberg is a rare coach these days that uses redshirts on true freshmen on campus for a full season, but Ramel Lloyd Jr. is also in that camp. There were reportedly discussions about pulling Lloyd's redshirt after Bandoumel's injury, but that won't happen.
Minnesota (7-13, 1-9)
Depth is not a strength for the Gophers. Particularly not after (repeat) season-ending injuries to Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen. Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle at the top make for a dynamic duo to lead the way — and Ta'Lon Cooper is another double-digit scorer — but there's not much behind those three. What is there is young. The Gophers' next four scorers are all freshmen.
Let's just say Minnesota coach Ben Johnson went 1 for 2 on transfer guards. Not ideal when guard play has hurt the Gophers. Cooper, a Morehead State transfer, has been solid and is averaging 10.7 points, a team-high 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds. Dartmouth transfer Taurus Samuels has struggled and is putting up 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game.
The Gophers simply don't make very many shots. Minnesota has knocked down just 31.2 percent of its three-pointers during the course of the season. That's not an anomalous number either. The Gophers are also the worst free throw shooting team in the country at a paltry 59.35 percent
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).