Relative coaching stability the last few years in the Big Ten gave way to three newcomers this offseason. Beat writer Scott Richey ranks them heading into the 2021-22 season:
1. Juwan Howard, Michigan
The revolving door nature of roster building in college basketball means Howard has been able to make the Wolverines “his” team fairly quickly. The result? A Big Ten title in year two and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country ahead of year three.
2. Brad Underwood, Illinois
Underwood executed a fairly quick rebuild despite the struggles — and there were plenty — in his first two seasons with the Illini. Since then, they’ve won nearly 73 percent of both their Big Ten games and total games the past two seasons.
3. Chris Holtmann, Ohio State
The fewest games Holtmann has won in his four seasons in Columbus, Ohio, was 20 in 2018-19, and even that team made the second round of the NCAA tournament. That the Buckeyes have been able to advance past that point is the only hiccup.
4. Matt Painter, Purdue
It wasn’t a mistake that Painter’s name got floated as a potential Big Ten Coach of the Year candidate this past season even though the Boilermakers, finished fourth in the conference. That they finished fourth was the reason. Painter does more with less as well as anybody.
5. Tom Izzo, Michigan State
Longevity pick here. Izzo’s the unchallenged dean of Big Ten coaches having just completed his 26th season. It was also nearly his worst. Certainly the worst in more than two decades. Yet the Spartans still extended their NCAA tournament streak (just barely) to 24 years.
6. Steve Pikiell, Rutgers
Pikiell should probably rank higher given the fact he’s turned the Big Ten doormat into a respectably competitive team. The Scarlet Knights won just nine games in their first four seasons in the conference and have topped that total in each of the past two seasons.
7. Mark Turgeon, Maryland
That Turgeon is more respected outside of Maryland basketball fan circles than in them says … something about the Terrapins’ supporters who probably still wish Gary Williams was coaching. Turgeon does have six 20-win seasons in his 10 in College Park, Md., though.
8. Fran McCaffery, Iowa
The Hawkeyes have embraced the “ride a good offense as far as it can take us” life under McCaffery. That’s meant seven 20-win seasons, including the last three, but almost exclusively second-round exits in the NCAA tournament whenever they make it.
9. Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Gard’s best Wisconsin teams were his first two. As in the two he basically inherited from Bo Ryan. The Badgers have still won — save for 2017-18 — and played top-level defense doing so. But is anyone excited about Wisconsin basketball?
10. Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska
Considering the sheer number of players in the transfer portal, Hoiberg could actually have a team in 2021-22 that closely resembles the last one he coached. A novel approach. It should be noted Nebraska’s in-state talent level is increasing, though.
11. Chris Collins, NorthwesternRemember how Collins coached Northwestern to its first ever NCAA tournament? Well, the Wildcats have played four full seasons since that historic moment. Four full seasons where they’ve posted a combined 45-74 overall record and 19-58 mark in the Big Ten.
12. Mike Woodson, Indiana
The former Hoosiers guard already gets credit for talking Trayce Jackson-Davis out of leaving for the NBA and pulling Khristian Lander, Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo back out of the transfer portal. Now comes the hard part. Coaching a college team for the first time.
13. Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State
Shrewsberry has spent the last 13 seasons learning from Brad Stevens and Matt Painter and then Stevens and Painter again. Not a bad pair of coaches to work for in preparation for a first job as a Division I head coach in arguably the now-toughest job in the Big Ten.
14. Ben Johnson, Minnesota
Johnson helped the Gophers keep Daniel Oturu home as the lead recruiter for Richard Pitino. Considering the level of talent in the state of Minnesota the past several recruiting classes, more of the same wouldn’t be a bad starting point for the Gophers’ first-year coach.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).