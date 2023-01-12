CHICAGO — Kevin Warren in the newest president and chief executive officer of the NFL's Chicago Bears, meaning he will depart from his position as Big Ten Conference commissioner.
Bears officials confirmed the news Thursday morning. Warren is replacing Ted Phillips, who is retiring after 23 seasons in the Bears' president/CEO role.
"I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise," Warren said in a statement released by the Bears. "I look forward to building on the rich tradition that started with George Halas and connecting with the unique and vibrant fan base in Chicago. I join the Chicago Bears with gratitude and drive to carry out and build upon the legacy and spirit of this founding franchise and my predecessors."
Warren has led the Big Ten through the last 3 1/2 school years as its sixth commissioner all-time, replacing Jim Delany. He was Big Ten commissioner-elect starting in June 2019 and fully became Big Ten commissioner in January 2020.
Warren became the first Black individual to hold this position, both for the Big Ten and among all Power 5 conferences. He came to the Big Ten from the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, for whom he served in multiple capacities, including chief operation officer, between 2005 and 2019.
Warren also previously held executive positions with the St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions.
"Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement. "He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity. In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans."
Warren guided the Big Ten through the COVID-19 pandemic and also oversaw the acceptance of UCLA and USC into the conference, starting with the 2024-25 school year.
Among Warren's other accomplishments with the conference, as listed in the Bears' press release announcing his hiring, include the formation of the Big Ten Foundation charitable group, the creation of the George and Viola Taliaferro Fellowship, the creation of the Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet and the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, the formation of the Big Ten Equality Coalition and the overseeing of a Big Ten Women's Leadership Summit.