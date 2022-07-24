Will Indiana turn things around? Are there any holes to poke in Ohio State’s vaunted offense? Will former Illini Daniel Barker make an impact with Michigan State? We’re here to answer those questions — and more:
INDIANA
1. What’s the vibe like around the program heading into this season after last year’s disappointments?
There are two very different answers to this question depending on what you mean by the word “around,” but I think both are worth discussing.
In the fan base, Bloomington, and the state at large, there’s a very dour feeling. With the Top-25 ranking to start last season, they allowed themselves to get their hopes up as much as I’ve ever seen Indiana fans get their hopes up, and they couldn’t have been crushed in a more dramatic fashion. So, with so many of the best players on the 2020 team now gone, they’re not even thinking about getting their hopes up for this team and are presuming this year will be just as bad. The Hoosiers drew 50,000 to three games last season, and that pretty much never happens, but after it became clear they weren’t going to make a bowl game they could barely get 40,000. My guess is they’re going to have a very difficult time getting anyone to show up unless they win early.
That less-than-stellar external vibe is causing issues with recruiting. They were going to have a small class anyway, but they only have six commits so far for 2023. No four- or five-stars in that mix, and no one rated in the top 500 in the class. They held on to a really good 2022 class, but a lot of those guys made their promises to Tom Allen before the season started. Because he’s just a generally decent human, it’s pretty hard to break a promise to that guy. It’s much easier to simply never make one.
Internally, I’d say things seem brighter. Allen said he felt like the program underwent a “pruning,” with a bunch of transfers out and transfers in and a significant overhaul of the coaching staff. Allen only fired one coach, his offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, but his defensive coordinator, defensive line coach, running backs coach and wide receivers coach all moved on. So there was a lot of turnover, and Allen kind of feels like he has a new start. They spent a lot of this offseason on developing more accountability, something they felt was lacking in 2021. They’ve done whatever they can to feel like they’re starting with a clean slate, and at the moment I think it’s been good for morale. We’ll see how long that holds out once they start playing games.
2. How might the quarterback battle between Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak play out heading into the season?
Could be pretty interesting. Tuttle, obviously, has the experience in the program. Bazelak has much better overall numbers from his time at Missouri. Tuttle was highly recruited out of high school in California, but hasn’t ever really had a chance to show off what he’s capable of. Bazelak has had more opportunities, but ultimately Missouri didn’t commit to him. Going to be very interesting to see how it’s going to go and what IU is going to put value on, because they also have a new offensive coordinator in Walt Bell.
3. Where can the Hoosiers’ veteran defense improve after being the Big Ten’s worst in points allowed last season?
The big news on the defensive end is Allen going back to calling plays. He hired a new defensive coordinator in Chad Wilt, but Wilt will “organize” the defense, which will be run according to Allen’s vision. That means going back to the havoc-inducing style the Hoosiers played in 2020. Under defensive coordinator Charlton Warren last year, the Hoosiers used more man coverage and less zone, and what that led to was less focus on the ball. Allen calling the plays is going to go back to taking more risks, putting more pressure on the football and going after it when it’s in the air. They were one of the best teams in the nation at causing turnovers in 2020 and one of the worst in 2021, so they obviously need to turn that around.
Health is going to matter, obviously. Last year, Tiawan Mullen missed most of the season after being an All-American in 2020, so they need him to go back to being himself. Healthy versions of Devon Matthews and Jaylin Williams will also make a difference. But they need more on the edge, and I think UCLA transfer Myles Jackson could help with that. They also need production from the transfers they got in the middle and out of the transfer linebackers they’ll look to replace Micah McFadden.
DUSTIN DOPIRAK, BLOOMINGTON (IND.) HERALD-TIMES
MARYLAND
1. What can Taulia Tagovailoa do as a follow-up this fall to his breakout 2021 season?
Last year was the breakthrough from Tagovailoa the Terrapins were waiting for, with the then-redshirt sophomore passing for 3,860 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was efficient, too, completing 69.2 percent of his passes. At worst, Tagovailoa simply maintains what he set as the status quo last season, and that shouldn’t be a problem with Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr. returning as his top two options in the passing game. He might have to do more, though, with leading rushing Tayon Fleet-Davis gone and real question marks about what the run game will be in 2022.
2. How could Brian Williams’ promotion to coordinator affect the defense this year?
While Mike Locksley’s offense rounded into form last year, the Maryland coach’s defense was kind of a mess. The Terrapins were barely a top-100 scoring defense and gave up more yards per game than all but Northwestern and Michigan State in the Big Ten. So Locksley opted to demote coordinator Brian Stewart and hire Kevin Steele in his place. Until Steele backed out of the verbal agreement to join Mario Cristobal at Miami, opening the door for Williams’ promotion. The hope in College Park is the Terps play like they did at the end of the season, when Williams took over play-calling duties from Stewart for the final two games of the 2021 season in allowing just 26 total points to Rutgers and Virginia Tech.
3. What will it take for Maryland to build off last year’s success?
It probably comes down to the defense. Locksley can lean hard on his passing game with Tagovailoa and Co., and there’s an experienced offensive line to protect the 5-foot-11, 200-pound quarterback. That side of the ball is driving the hope that the Terps can win more than three Big Ten games for the first time since 2014 and follow up last year’s bowl game — a first in six years — with another. Doing so means a defense at least stingy enough to give Tagovailoa an occasional break and not require him to put up 40-plus points per game every week.
SCOTT RICHEY, THE NEWS-GAZETTE
MICHIGAN
1. How might the quarterback situation play out again this season with Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy?
Michigan got snaps for two quarterbacks in 2021, but it was far from a “by committee” approach. McNamara was the clear starter, and McCarthy, a true freshman, the backup. But Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh still got the latter on the field. He had to. McCarthy was the prize of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class. The best-case scenario this year, though, likely comes with McNamara having a breakout performance good enough to draw the NFL’s interest. The projected starter again this fall, McNamara has eligibility remaining past 2022, and McCarthy might not wait around much longer to get a real shot.
2. With Aidan Hutchinson gone, who could be the Wolverines’ next defensive leader?
Michigan is kind of starting from scratch defensively. It wasn’t just Hutchinson lost to the NFL. His pass rushing partner, David Ojabo, was also drafted. So was top safety Daxton Hill. Leading tackler Josh Ross also signed as an undrafted free agent. That leaves the Wolverines to turn to someone like Junior Colson. The Haitian linebacker started seven games as a true freshman and tied for fourth on the team with 60 tackles. He’ll have to do even more this fall.
3. What is Harbaugh’s future at Michigan?
It’s certainly unclear. Harbaugh flirted with the NFL in the offseason — going as far as interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching vacancy. That flirtation didn’t lead to a job offer, but did garner the former Wolverines quarterback a five-year, $36.7 million contract extension. That would seem to indicate some stability — and Harbaugh said he’s done chasing the NFL — but it wasn’t that long ago his job at Michigan was in peril. Should the Wolverines backslide after last year’s Big Ten title, Harbaugh could be back on the coaching market.
SCOTT RICHEY
MICHIGAN STATE
1. How high are the expectations for Mel Tucker after his $95 million deal?
Tucker’s expectations are the same as they were before he inked a massive new contract — to win every game on the schedule. Although that’s coach speak, he won national titles as an assistant at Ohio State and Alabama and knows what it takes to reach the highest level. The external expectations will obviously be slightly different — especially from afar — just because of his salary, even if it is funded in part by a pair of wealthy donors. I don’t think reasonable Michigan State fans expect the Spartans to suddenly be on the same level as Alabama, but Tucker’s rapid turnaround last year pushed up the timeline on when they should compete for a Big Ten title and spot in the College Football Playoff. That was the situation they were in until a blowout loss at Ohio State in late November, and being in the mix for a conference title on an annual basis is the obvious goal.
2. What’s the biggest key for Michigan State in following up last year’s success?
Not letting the loss of Kenneth Walker III derail the progress shown on offense is a good place to start. Nobody should expect Michigan State’s running game to be nearly as dynamic or productive without the Doak Walker Award winner, but his departure also shouldn’t cripple the team to a point where the Spartans regress to having one of the worst offenses in the nation, which was the case in recent years before last season.
With quarterback Payton Thorne and top receiver Jayden Reed returning, among others, there should be enough talent to form a solid group. Defensively, Michigan State will need a secondary loaded with returnees to improve after the team ranked last in the nation in passing yards allowed per game. Although that stat is slightly misleading, there’s no denying the Spartans were shredded through the air late in the season.
3. How will Illinois transfer tight end Daniel Barker fit in with the Spartans this season?
Barker is a key addition to the room, and it’s worth noting Michigan State’s top three tight ends last year all previously converted from different positions in Connor Heyward (running back), Maliq Carr (wide receiver) and Tyler Hunt (punter). Heyward used his one season at tight end/H-back to become an NFL draft pick, and Carr has the prototypical size and athleticism to reach the next level, but he has only played the position for one season. Barker’s skill set, size, production and experience should make him a significant contributor and possibly an immediate starter at the position offensive coordinator Jay Johnson calls the “MVP” of the offense.
— MATT WENZEL, MLIVE.COM
OHIO STATE
1. Do the Buckeyes have any holes offensively?
Let’s be honest. The answer is no. Sure, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will soon be catching passes in the NFL, but it’s not like the offensive talent level has dropped in Columbus. Ohio State brings back C.J. Stroud at quarterback after a 44-touchdown, six-interception season, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba actually led the Buckeyes with 1,606 receiving yards last year and TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021. Not only are all three Heisman Trophy contenders, but they’ve got the best odds to win of anyone in the Big Ten.
2. What impact will new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles have?
Believe it or not, there’s real room to improve on the defensive side of the ball for Ohio State. The Buckeyes finished last season ranked 38th in team defense, giving up 22.8 points per game, and 59th nationally allowing 374 yards per game. The result? Kerry Coombs was out as coordinator after two seasons. It’s an easy quip to make that defense is an afterthought in the Big 12, but Knowles had Oklahoma State ranked fifth in yards allowed per game in 2021 (297.9) and ninth in points allowed per game (18.1). Mix his scheme with Ohio State’s talent and watch out.
3. For a team with several known commodities, is there an under-the-radar star in the making?
How under the radar Marvin Harrison Jr. remains is up for debate. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound receiver was well down the depth chart last season. At least until the Rose Bowl. Olave and Wilson didn’t play, and while Smith-Njigba was the star of the game, Harrison still hauled in six catches for 71 yards and three touchdowns. That accounted for more than half of his total receptions and yards and all of his touchdowns in 2021. Ohio State’s passing game should remain a serious weapon.
SCOTT RICHEY
PENN STATE
1. Who steps into the void in the passing game with Jahan Dotson off to the NFL?
The obvious answer is Parker Washington. The Sugar Land, Texas, native has caught at least one pass in all 22 games of his Penn State career and was the Nittany Lions’ second-leading receiver — in basically statistical categories — last season behind Dotson. Washington caught 64 passes for 820 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 and should see his usage increase this fall. Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley could find himself in a primary role, too, after catching 87 passes for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.
2. How will a healthy PJ Mustipher change the Penn State defense?
Mustipher played in just six games in 2021 because of season-ending knee surgery last October, but he still managed to earn All-Big Ten second-team honors from the league’s coaches. The 6-foot-4, 323-pound defensive tackle might not rack up the most counting stats, but he can be a disruptive force in the heart of the Penn State defense. That’s a presence new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz assuredly wants on the field.
3. What needs to change for the Nittany Lions to bounce back from two mediocre seasons?
James Franklin had Penn State on a roll with back-to-back 11-win seasons in 2016 and 2017 and a third in 2019. The last two? A 4-5 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and a 7-6 campaign last fall that ended in a loss in the Outback Bowl. While Diaz has his hands full replacing long-time coordinator Brent Fry (now the coach at Virginia Tech), the biggest area of growth for the Nittany Lions has to come offensively. The passing game should be fine with Sean Clifford’s return at quarterback. The run game has to be better. Penn State ranked 118th nationally in rushing offense (107.8 yards per game).
SCOTT RICHEY
RUTGERS
1. What impact has Greg Schiano had on the program since his return?
The early days of Schiano’s second stint are following a similar pattern to his first. He’s turned one of the worst programs in major college football into a respectable opponent. Rutgers was the worst Power Five team in the country when Schiano was hired in December of 2019 — a dramatic fall from the perennial bowl contender it was when Schiano left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011.
After going a combined 0-18 in Big Ten play in his predecessor Chris Ash’s final two seasons, the Scarlet Knights won three Big Ten games in Schiano’s first year back, then won five games and reached a bowl game in 2021. Schiano has Rutgers poised to continue that steady climb with a solid base of talented young prospects in the program that he’s supplemented with strong recruiting out of the transfer portal. His impact on the program has been immense, injecting some realistic hope into what was a rudderless program.
2. Can someone unseat Noah Vedral at quarterback?
It is certainly possible. Gavin Wimsatt, a four-star freshman who was the highest-ranked quarterback to commit to Rutgers in the modern recruiting era when he pledged to Schiano, will compete with Vedral for the starting spot. He flashed some of his huge potential in spot duty last season, and his ceiling is significantly higher than Vedral’s. It will be a matter of whether he can convince the coaching staff to take a chance on him over a sixth-year senior they trust, a player who was the no-doubt starter and a steady leader for the program since Schiano’s return. The only certain thing? The QB battle will drag through most of, if not all of training camp.
3. What will be the top position of strength on the roster this fall?
Rutgers has the best punter in the country in Adam Korsak, whose precision is a weapon that allows the Scarlet Knights to consistently flip the field. Outside of special teams, though, the best position group is probably the secondary. The unit is led by third-year cornerback Malachi “Max” Melton, who has the potential to be one of the best corners in the conference, and bolstered by experienced defensive backs Kessawn Abraham, Avery Young and Christian Izien.
BRIAN FONSECA, NJ ADVANCE MEDIA