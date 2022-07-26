URBANA — Bret Bielema reacted to the breaking news of Southern California and UCLA eventually joinining the Big Ten in 2024 like most everyone else.
The latest edition of major conference realignment was a bit of a shock to the Illinois football coach when news broke on June 30 about the seismic shift in college athletics.
Then Bielema started thinking about what adding a West Coast contingent to the conference would mean.
The chance to play at the Rose Bowl — without actually making it to the Rose Bowl — would be “really special and unique,” according to Bielema.
Bielema also realized the addition of USC and UCLA would spell the likely end of divisions in the Big Ten … if they even last that long.
Bielema is a fan of the current East-West alignment in the 14-team conference, but also realistic about the future of splitting the Big Ten that way once it expands to 16 teams.
“I think the divisions as we know it — East, West — were in a limited time window as it was,” Bielema said Monday before the Illini Quarterback Club golf outing in his name at Atkins Golf Club teed off.
“When the announcement came (USC and UCLA) would be playing in 2024, I got excited because I thought that would guarantee the East-West divisions for at least another year beyond this year. But I would say that’s beyond my pay grade. They’ll decide that at the athletic directors’ level and conference level. Hope that’s preserved one more year going into ’24.”
Bielema has seen the Big Ten traverse all stages of divisional alignment in his coaching career. His 2010 Wisconsin team won the last conference championship before a title game came about. Then, his Badgers won the 2011 Big Ten championship game representing the Leaders division and were also first to defend a title in the divisions era with another for the Leaders in 2012 before the conference reorganized along geographical lines prior to the 2014 season.
“Whether it’s this year or next year as the last year of East-West,” Bielema said, “it’s neat to see divisional play as a head coach from two spots.”
The Illinois coach is still enthusiastic about the Big Ten’s coming expansion. Adding USC and UCLA, Bielema said, “definitely brings the brand of Big Ten football to a higher level.”
It also opens up a potential new recruiting space for the Illini.
Bielema’s coaching staffs have done limited West Coast recruiting in his tenures at Wisconsin, Arkansas and now Illinois.
The current Illini roster is built almost exclusively with Midwest and East Coast natives save for wide receivers Brian Hightower (California) and Shawn Miller (Arizona) and a handful of Texans. Hightower joined the Illini with Lovie Smith as the program’s coach.
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was born in Los Angeles, but grew up in Colorado and played for the Buffaloes before they joined the Pac-12. He said any potential recruiting efforts on the West Coast might have assistant head coach/wide receivers coach George McDonald leading the way. Walters indicated the former Illinois wide receiver was more tied in to the Los Angeles and California recruiting world.
“We haven’t really discussed that at length — expanding our geographic footprint — but I can definitely see that being a possibility,” Walters said. “If it’s beneficial, Coach B. will make sure we get out there.”
The consensus from Bielema, Walters and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. about Big Ten expansion is the same most people have drawn since new broke that USC and UCLA were on their way. Those two might be first, but they wouldn’t be the last.
“Who knows where this thing goes?” Walters said. “It seems like every day there’s a new wave or new rumor out there about conference realignment or expansion. Any talk about our game is beneficial, and I just think this thing is headed in an exciting direction.”
Lunney said he was “blindsided” by the news of the USC and UCLA additions. The fact they won’t join the conference until 2024, though, meant Illinois’ first-year offensive coordinator, with more immediate worries this fall, put further Big Ten expansion at the back of his mind.
“The bottom line is that college football on a daily, weekly, monthly basis, the landscape is shifting in all categories,” Lunney said. “I think any curveball that is thrown at us, any new change, nothing is going to be a surprise. You’ve got to take it in stride and take what they give you.”