ROSEMONT — The Big Ten initially set its suspension of all organized team activities for its member schools of April 6. On Friday, the conference extended that suspension to May 4 with the chance to re-evaluate its decision at that time. The moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting also continues.
"The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from the Big Ten read. "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."
Illinois made the decision to suspend all practices and team activities on March 12, which preceded the Big Ten's decision by a day. There was no potential date of resumption for either practices or organized team activities given at that time.