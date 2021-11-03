Illinois' three freshmen are in the early stages of trying to carve out a role in 2021-22. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights five other Big Ten freshmen that could make an impact this season:
Caleb Houstan, Michigan
Houstan was nearly a unanimous selection as Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The Mississauga, Ontario, native gives the Wolverines size (6-foot-8, 205 pounds) and shooting (40 percent three-point shooter as a high school senior), and he's basically considered a lock as an NBA draft lottery pick next summer.
Max Christie, Michigan State
The 2021 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year has already secured himself a spot in the Spartans' starting lineup and some serious praise from coach Tom Izzo. Christie played well enough in Michigan State's exhibition win against Ferris State — 17 points, four rebounds and three steals — Izzo said the five-star guard “was every bit as good as his billing.”
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Five-star guards don't typically wind up in Lincoln, Neb. McGowens, in fact, is the highest-ranked prospect the Cornhuskers have landed in the internet recruiting era. The 6-7, 179-pound guard had moments in both Nebraska exhibition games and is slated to play quite a bit in the same backcourt as older brother and 'Huskers junior guard Trey McGowens.
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
The Buckeyes addressed some of their defensive concerns in their backcourt by adding Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler. Branham could contribute there as well given the powerfully built 6-5, 180-pound freshman has a 6-10 wingspan. Branham is clearly the future of the Ohio State backcourt, but he could speed up that process in 2021-22.
Caleb Furst, Purdue
The Boilermakers' frontcourt is more than just Trevion Williams and Zach Edey. Given coach Matt Painter hasn't fully committed to playing Williams and Edey together, the door is open for Furst to get on the court next to either one. That the 6-10, 230-pound Furst can stretch the floor as a reliable three-point shooter gives Purdue some needed versatility.