Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis are the breakout sophomore stars in the Big Ten this season. Illinois has had its recent share, too, with both
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn elevating their game during their second season. Which current freshmen might be next? Beat writer Scott Richey offers up his picks:
Malaki Branham
Ohio State
Branham has already shown flashes of his peak ability with a 35-point game against Nebraska to start the new year and a 24-point effort a week later against Northwestern. The 6-foot-5 guard has elevated his game in Big Ten play, and with E.J. Liddell a projected first round pick come July’s NBA draft, the Buckeyes will be Branham’s team in 2022-23.
Max Christie
Michigan State
Lottery pick projections in the 2022 NBA draft accompanied Christie’s arrival in East Lansing. While the 6-6 guard from Rolling Meadows has slipped in mock drafts to the second round at this juncture, the 2021 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year could return to the Spartans. If he does, there’s a chance he’d be in the Big Ten Player of the Year conversation.
Caleb Furst
Purdue
No, Furst is not 7 feet tall, but that’s OK. The good thing about the first Fort Wayne, Ind., native on this list is he can play next to whatever 7-footer Purdue coach Matt Painter puts on the floor. The 6-10 Furst has shown an ability to be an efficient scorer, in somewhat limited opportunities, both around the rim (73 percent shooter) and beyond the arc (41.2 percent).
Luke Goode
Illinois
Goode earned his playing time by rebounding, making hustle plays and being physically ready for this level of basketball at 19 years old. The trio of three-pointers the 6-7 guard knocked down Tuesday night against Michigan State only reinforced the notion that the Fort Wayne, Ind., native could continue to develop into Illinois’ designated sniper in seasons ahead.
Julian Reese
Maryland
Rather desperately in need of frontcourt help this season, Maryland has gotten some from Reese. That the “hometown” 6-9 forward out of Baltimore has saved some of his better performances against top 50 teams, particularly from a rebounding and shooting standpoint, is a promising sign for the Terrapins and whatever coach guides Maryland next season.