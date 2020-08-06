CHAMPAIGN — The fate of the 2020 college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic still remains in limbo after Wednesday morning’s meeting by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors.
No decision on actually playing football — or any other fall sport — has to be made until Aug. 21.
The Big Ten is moving forward as mostly originally scheduled. At least for now.
The conference released its revised schedule Wednesday morning ahead of the NCAA’s meeting. The extended Labor Day weekend is still the target starting date, with Illinois facing reigning Big Ten champs Ohio State on Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium in the first Big Ten game of the season.
It’s more than just the start of the Big Ten’s conference-only football schedule. It means preseason practices can get underway Thursday for the Illini and the Buckeyes, with Illinois’ practices closed to both media and fans.
“I think every college football player in the country has been waiting for some certainty — has been waiting for some idea of what the future could look like,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said during a Wednesday appearance on BTN. “For us to put the schedule in front of them and for our opener to be at home, national primetime game, ... I know our guys are incredibly excited about it.
“We’ve been building this program now over these last number of years. We’ve got a really talented, experienced senior class, and I know they’re looking to leave their mark this next coming season. Certainly, it’s a great way to get started.”
Flexibility remains importantThe revised Big Ten schedule features a 10-game slate played in a 12-week span for all 14 teams. The two open dates during the season for each team, in addition to extra dates also available in December, provide more schedule flexibility if needed.
“If something were to happen where we didn’t start on Sept. 5, we have the flexibility to start on Sept. 12 or the 19th,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said on BTN. “Because we have those open dates throughout the schedule and on the back end, we’d be able to collapse some of those early dates to a later date. … What we wanted to do was make sure we created a schedule that was fair, that was equitable, that was methodical and provided us with the opportunity to have so much flexibility. Flexibility is so critically important.”
The Big Ten’s minimum requirement for participation this season currently stands at having football players, coaches and staff take two COVID-19 tests per week. Those protocols will be adaptable to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic. The conference also reiterated that student-athletes who choose to opt out of the 2020 season because of concerns related to the ongoing pandemic will have their scholarships honored and will remain in good standing with their respective teams.
Ever-evolving situationThose protocols and plans came with a caveat from the Big Ten on Wednesday. A plan in place, a football schedule released, doesn’t mean fall sports are a guarantee. Warren said the Big Ten continues to gather medical information and communicate with its member institutions on a daily basis.
“This will not be a straight line this year,” Warren said. “We’ve released the schedule, but we’ve done in a context that we have to plan ahead and we understand we are in a pandemic. … I feel comfortable as we sit here today, but it’s a fluid situation. There’s no guarantee that we will have fall sports or a football season, but we’re doing everything we possibly can if we’re so blessed to be able to have fall sports.
“All we can do is to be organized, be methodical, be very thoughtful, make sure that we’re treating our student-athletes with the utmost respect and decorum and creating an environment for our student-athletes and coaches and everyone involved in the Big Ten that is safe, that is healthy and that is good enough for them. It would be purely speculation to sit here today and say, ‘This is what percent I think we’ll have a season.’ I know from my standpoint, I’m taking this entire process and this entire journey on a day-to-day basis.”
Players weigh inWarren stressed the health and safety of Big Ten student-athletes — both physical and mental health and safety — multiple times during his BTN appearance Wednesday morning after the football schedule was released. He reiterated that remains his top priority.
More than 1,000 Big Ten football players aren’t assured enough has been done in that regard. In conjunction with College Athlete Unity, that group released an open letter and proposal on The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday addressing their concerns.
“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas,” the letter read. “Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. … The NCAA — which is known for its zeal for regulations and enforcement — has had ample time to prepare for the safe return of its athletes to competition, yet it has done nothing.
“Its laissez-faire approach is forcing each conference and each school to create its own plan, resulting in inconsistent policies, procedures and protocols. Given that the NCAA and conference leadership have not asked for our input, we feel compelled to call for clarity, commitment and action regarding our common-sense proposal below.”
An ongoing conversationThe Big Ten players’ proposal does overlap in some areas with the conference’s plan, including COVID-19 testing overseen by a third party.
The proposal calls for testing three times a week — including on gameday or within 24 hours of competition — instead of twice for athletes, coaches, staff, referees and media. The players would also like there to be clear quarantine procedures and objective criteria for when a season should be shut down should the pandemic worsen or teams experience significant outbreaks.
Apart from testing protocols and procedures, the Big Ten players also called for whistleblower protection for athletes or personnel who report suspected violations, the ban on COVID-19 liability waivers and an automatic medical redshirt for any player who misses any competition because of a positive test or mandatory quarantine because of contact tracing. Also addressed: preservation of eligibility, scholarship and roster spot for any player who opts out of the season or is unable to play more than 40 percent of the season because of postponement or cancellation.
The Big Ten players also called for coverage of all out-of-pocket medical expenses related to COVID-19 both in the short and long term. Other financial issues raised included scholarship protections, an adjustment to the cost-of-living stipend in regard to the increase in personal expenses related to limited access to team facilities and reimbursement for stipends reduced during the summer.
“We have started a dialogue in good faith with the Big Ten and hope that the NCAA will follow suit,” the players’ letter read. “Given the short time frame, and with our season at stake, this conversation must happen now.”