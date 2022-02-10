Only 25 days remain in the regular season for Big Ten men’s basketball teams. By the time Illinois and Iowa tip off at 6:30 p.m. on March 6 in Champaign, perhaps more clarity on who the league champion is will emerge. For now, it’s a three-way tie for first place among the Illini, Purdue and Wisconsin with seven league games to go for each of those teams. Before they take to the court again, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS offers a breakdown on the trio of league title contenders:
ILLINOIS (17-6, 10-3 big Ten)
Remaining schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME TV
Feb. 13 vs. Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN
Feb. 16 at Rutgers 6 p.m. BTN
Feb. 19 at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. FOX
Feb. 24 vs. Ohio State 8 p.m. FOX Sports 1
Feb. 27 at Michigan 1 p.m. CBS
March 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m. FOX Sports 1
March 6 vs. Iowa 6:30 p.m. FOX Sports 1
GLASS HALF FULL
They’re hoisting a trophy on March 6 if ...
- they can stay above .500 on the road the rest of the way. Illinois is 5-2 in opposing Big Ten arenas this season, but have lost two straight at Rutgers and four straight at Michigan State before next week’s trips to Piscataway, N.J., and East Lansing, Mich.
GLASS HALF EMPTY
They’re having second thoughts on March 6 if ... their defense doesn’t travel the rest of the way, like it didn’t in the second half on Tuesday night at Purdue. Illinois can’t count on career games from Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier
- every night. Locking in defensively is an absolute must.
REMEMBER WHEN
Their last Big Ten title came ... way back when Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Luther Head, James Augustine and Roger Powell Jr.
- were busy captivating the nation during the 2004-05 season. Illinois finished 15-1 in Big Ten play, only losing at Ohio State in the regular-season finale.
HISTORY LESSON
This team could ... add its legacy to the likes of 17 previous Illinois teams that have won Big Ten regular-season titles. If Brad Underwood can pull off the feat this season, he’ll join Bruce Weber, Bill Self, Lon Kruger, Lou Henson, Harry Combes, Doug Mills, J. Craig Ruby and Ralph Jones
- as former Illini coaches who led their teams to first place.
PURDUE (21-3, 10-3 big Ten)
Remaining schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME TV
Feb. 10 at Michigan 8 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 13 vs. Maryland Noon CBS
Feb. 16 at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN
Feb. 20 vs. Rutgers 4:30 p.m. FOX Sports 1
Feb. 26 at Michigan State TBA ESPN or ESPN2
March 1 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2
March 5 vs. Indiana TBA ESPN or ESPN2
GLASS HALF FULL
They’re hoisting a trophy on March 6 if ... Jaden Ivey continues to play like a future first-round pick. The combination of size the Boilermakers have, the talent of Ivey and the coaching pedigree of Matt Painter
- should have folks in West Lafayette, Ind., eager to see what transpires.
GLASS HALF EMPTY
They’re having second thoughts on March 6 if ... they can’t top Michigan on Thursday night. The Wolverines haven’t lived up to preseason hype, but Purdue last won in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2018 and only recently ended a five-game losing skid to Juwan Howard
- ’s program on Saturday.
REMEMBER WHEN
Their last Big Ten title came ... when Carsen Edwards
- was hitting 30-foot three-pointers and lighting up opponents every time he took to the court. The 2018-19 Purdue team wound up 16-4 in league play to share the championship with Michigan State.
HISTORY LESSON
This team could ... become the 25th Purdue team to ever win a Big Ten regular-season championship, the most by any Big Ten program. Ward “Piggy” Lambert won 11 of them from a span of 1921-40. Gene Keady led the Boilermakers to six, including three straight from 1994-96, and Painter is chasing his fourth title since he arrived in 2005.