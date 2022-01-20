CHAMPAIGN — College basketball is a little more free with its national player of the year awards than college football.
While the latter has the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award, the Heisman Trophy is the end-all, be-all of individual player recognition. Few people remember the Maxwell and Walter Camp award winners, but Heisman Trophy winners can just be rattled off in order.
College basketball is different. A half-dozen different national player of the year honors have been bestowed every year since 1977 when the Wooden Award joined the likes of the Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy and the Associated Press, NABC and Sporting News’ player of the year awards.
It’s been a clean sweep for those six awards in 11 of the last 15 seasons. Iowa’s Luka Garza did it during the 2020-21 season and also kept Dayton’s Obi Toppin from a sweep in the 2019-20 season by claiming the Sporting News honor. The three seasons before that were similar sweeps by Duke’s Zion Williamson, Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and Kansas’ Frank Mason III.
The 2021-22 season is shaping up to be a little different. The idea that the six primary national player of the year awards could be split has real traction given the number of current outstanding individual seasons happening across the country.
“I think that one of the great things that we have now in college basketball this season is there are more great players than we’ve seen in quite some time,” said CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. “Last year, Luka Garza was obviously going to be the national player of the year. The 2020 season was Luka Garza and Obi Toppin.
“There’s no clear-cut answer right now. Oscar Tshiebwe is having an unbelievable season for Kentucky. Bennedict Mathurin at Arizona. Jaden Ivey at Purdue. There’s more great players right now in college basketball. That’s one of the things that’s making the season so special.”
Two players splitting the six national player of the year awards in some form isn’t uncommon. Michigan State’s Denzel Valentine and Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield did it in the 2015-16 season. Duke’s JJ Redick technically won all six, but had to share the Oscar Robertson Trophy and NABC award with Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison in the 2005-06 season.
More than two players splitting the six awards — something certainly on the table right now for this season — is less common. The most recent occurrence was in the 2002-03 season, when Texas’ T.J. Ford (three), Xavier’s David West (two) and Kansas’ Nick Collison (one) shared them. It also happened in the 1994-95 season with Maryland’s Joe Smith, UCLA’s Ed O’Bannon and Michigan State’s Shawn Respert pulling off an equal split.
The 2021-22 postseason awards could play out in a similar fashion. There are multiple potential candidates beyond Tshiebwe, Mathurin and Ivey. Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji is in the conversation, and so is the rest of what would make up the All-Big Ten team with Ivey. The quartet of Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell might even be stronger candidates.
“I think the discussion is very wide open,” said The Sporting News’ Mike DeCourcy. The timing was right to ask given he was also working on his midseason All-American teams.
“There are guys on the third team who, if things went well in the next two months, could be the player of the year,” DeCourcy continued. “Probably less likely than somebody like Kofi or Oscar Tshiebwe or Johnny Davis, but not out of the question at all.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next two months, but it wouldn’t be surprising to me to have three winners. It’s an extraordinary year for players having tremendous individual seasons, and you don’t have to look any farther off the scope than the Big Ten.”
Davis’ emergence in the Big Ten has been the surprise breakout of the season. Cockburn was a preseason All-American, Liddell was an All-Big Ten pick the season prior and Murray was getting first round NBA draft projections heading into the season.
“What Johnny’s done, nobody saw this coming,” BTN analyst Brian Butch said. “For somebody to sit here and tell you they saw this coming, they’re lying to you. … We’ve talked about this league being a bigs league for so long, but now the wings are stepping up. You’ve got a bunch of wings that are really good in this league.
“We know these guys can step up on big stages because they’ve done it. How are they consistent when they play bottom tier teams in the Big Ten? Are they still able to do that, or do they take a night off? In my opinion, that’s how these guys are going to separate themselves.”
That’s the type of consistency Butch said Cockburn would have to show to keep his place among the national player of the year candidates as the 2021-22 season progresses. Nine consecutive double-doubles between Illinois home wins against Rutgers on Dec. 3 and Michigan on Jan. 14 set the standard for the 7-foot center, who is averaging 21.1 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 59 percent from the field entering Friday night’s game at Maryland.
“Everyone has seen what he’s able to do and how he’s able to do it,” Butch said. “Now, he’s got to continue to do it at that level. That’s the toughest thing. How do you continue to get a double-double night in and night out? When you don’t do that, it’s a bad game for you? That’s said about nobody except for Kofi.”