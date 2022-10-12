MINNEAPOLIS — The official/unofficial Big Ten preseason media poll was released Monday morning in advance of Tuesday’s Big Ten media day at the Target Center.
Brad Underwood professes he doesn’t spend much time looking at or thinking about rankings, but the sixth-year Illinois men’s basketball coach was certainly aware his team was picked second in the only preseason poll left for the conference.
“I think it speaks volumes to what people think of our program,” Underwood said Tuesday. “It gives us something we’ve got to shoot for. We’ve got to get chemistry right — guys on the same page. We’ve got to get tougher. Those are things I can go back to and talk to our group about.
“I think there’s some respect there. We’ve done it for three years. That doesn’t mean anything for this year, but a great staff has put together a very good recruiting class. That’s not just the freshmen. It’s the portal included. We’ve got to go out and put those pieces together.”
The Illini program is certainly in a different place than when Underwood took control in March 2017. And still different from his first two seasons as coach, which included a 12-21 record during the 2018-19 season.
Now, the Illini are coming off a shared Big Ten regular-season title from the 2021-22 season that was preceded by a Big Ten tournament championship in 2021.
“We’ve come a long way,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “I give coach all the credit in the world. You think about the last two offseasons and what this program has gone through. Last year to change out the entire coaching staff. This year to change out a significant part of the roster. He’s not someone who panics. He knows what he’s looking for and has a lot of self-confidence and a strong sense of identity of what he wants Illinois basketball to be.”
Terrence Shannon Jr. didn’t make the arrangements to get to a gym Tuesday morning. The Illinois guard didn’t get the day off — the team practiced after its late-afternoon return to Champaign — but his typical 4:45 a.m. workout was skipped for the day.
“I slept,” Shannon said.
So did Coleman Hawkins. Shannon’s teammate and roommate hasn’t made those early morning workouts part of his routine.
“I’ve woken up in the middle of the night and heard him getting ready, but I have not gotten up with Terrence,” Hawkins said. “We’ll be watching Thursday Night Football and the game is just starting and he’ll be like, ‘All right, I’ll see you guys in the morning,’ going to bed like 7:45 or 8 o’clock at night.
“We’re two different people. He does what he thinks is best for him. I do what I think is best for me. That might just be sleep for me, and it might be go work out for him at that time. We both get our work in.”
Shannon said the biggest growth in his game — even in just a few months at Illinois — has been in his approach. He’s more aggressive with the ball in his hands. That was helped, of course, by the near constant ball-handling work he did with assistant coach Tim Anderson during the summer.
Even then, Shannon understands he still has room to grow.
“Sometimes, I can be really passive and over pass,” he said.
“Mhhhmm,” Hawkins chimed in from the seat next to Shannon. “You need to shoot the ball more.
“The (coaches) emphasize — and Coleman, he tells me in practice, too — to keep being aggressive,” Shannon continued. “Just stay in attack mode.”
Shauna Green has targeted some of the top talent in the state of Illinois on the recruiting trail.
It’s not necessarily an easy pitch for the new Illini women’s basketball coach. Not after the previous five seasons under Nancy Fahey yielded just a 42-99 overall record and a 7-77 record in Big Ten play.
That means Green is pushing her vision for the program more. What she and her staff did at Dayton. How that can be replicated in Champaign.
“I’m not really concerned at all about the past because the past is the past,” Green said. “All I’m concerned about is what we have right now in front of us. With the support from the top down (and) Josh, to what he’s done with our facilities, the style of play that we’re going to bring in. We need to go after the best that there is in the state of Illinois. There’s a lot of really great players.”
What Green is essentially looking for, given she referenced Underwood’s rebuild on the men’s side at Illinois, is her own Ayo Dosunmu.
“We have to change the perception because right now the perception is that it’s not the cool thing to do, to stay in Illinois,” Green said. “What Brad has done, how he changed that perception, winning Big Ten championships, I keep saying it, we need one, and I think the rest will kind of flow from there and the dominoes can start falling.”
Green inherited an Illinois team — or at least five returning players from it — that went 7-20 last season and finished last in the Big Ten with a 1-13 league record after four games were canceled because of COVID-19. Green views progress in a simple fashion.
“Really, I’ve always been concerned about just are we getting better possession by possession, day by day, drill to drill?” Green said. “Are we getting 1 percent better? That was the same way last year when I had a veteran team (at Dayton) knowing we were going to compete for a championship or this year when we’re trying to rebuild a program. You can’t get too far ahead of yourself. You’ve got to really stay present and try to just get better in those moments.
“Right now, we’re just really trying to learn how to win, teach them how to win, have winning ways and what the standard of excellence looks like day by day, again, possession by possession. … We’ll be good when we’re good. As long as we’re continuing to get better day by day, drill by drill, then the outcome takes care of itself.”
Northwestern women’s basketball coach Joe McKeown was happy to see Green leave Dayton.
Mostly because his former assistant coach with the Wildcats would stop threatening the record he set while coaching for 19 seasons at George Washington.
“I’m glad she left Dayton actually because I’m the winningest coach in the history of the Atlantic-10 — trivia question,” McKeown said. He won 441 games with the Colonials. “Shauna Green was going to break all my records in a couple years. I’m glad she left for that reason.”
Whether McKeown will be glad Green left Dayton for Illinois is to be determined.
“Now, we have to play her,” the Northwestern coach said. “She’s got this tremendous energy. … She has tremendous personality, poise. She loves the game. Passionate. I thought it was a great hire for Illinois. I’ll keep you posted on that.”
McKeown was one of the winners at the podium Tuesday morning. A couple coaches — and one star player — had their moments when they stole the show.
McKeown’s came when he weighed in on the newest members of the conference come the 2024-25 season in the form of Southern California and UCLA.
“There’s a rumor we’re going to L.A., too, but I don’t know about that,” the veteran coach said. “I don’t tan well.”
New Maryland men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard discussed some of the under-the-radar challenges of his new job after spending three seasons at Iona and the last 12 at Seton Hall.
“You’ve got to know how to eat crab cakes,” Willard said. “I’m learning how to crack crabs and eat crabs. It’s a new thing for me. Very hard. You got to split the middle, take the legs off, go through the whole process.”
Purdue men’s basketball coach Matt Painter used his opening statement to flip the traditional media day message from coaches on its head.
“Like everybody else, we had a fabulous summer, and we’re excited for the season,” Painter said with a knowing smile. “I know you guys couldn’t write your articles without an opening statement. Does anybody ever have a bad summer? Like, someone has to have a bad summer, right? Somebody has to have some things not go their way.
“I’ve always wanted to do that. Come up and say, ‘We really had a bad summer and things just haven’t been clicking, but we think we’re going to be really good this year.’”
The star player that had a question for her coach needed no introduction Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Or any day anywhere that has a strong women’s basketball following.
But said player still introduced herself to Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
“Caitlin Clark, University of Iowa; I play point guard for you,” the All-American guard said to laughter throughout the north end of the Target Center court.
