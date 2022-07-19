Big Ten media days preview: Who will draw a crowd?
Player representatives were announced Monday for next week’s preseason conference showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down all 14 teams’ contingents based on who could steal the show in Indianapolis:
1. Ohio State
The Big Ten’s top three Heisman Trophy candidates all play for the Buckeyes, and two of the three — quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — will represent the team at Lucas Oil Stadium. Safety Ronnie Hickman is still a star.
2. Penn State
Half of the conference is set to bring defense-led player groups. The Nittany Lions are part of that and might have one of the best in safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who will be joined by defensive tackle Sam Mustipher and quarterback Sean Clifford.
3. Michigan State
Count on quarterback Payton Thorne connecting frequently with wide receiver Jayden Reed this season. They can talk all about their bond while representing the Spartans. Safety Xavier Henderson might chime in on how tough they are to stop.
4. Michigan
Does bringing Cade McNamara indicate the senior quarterback will once again get the majority of snaps ahead of J.J. McCarthy? Jim Harbaugh will field that question. Tight end Erick All, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and cornerback DJ Turner won’t.
5. Illinois
The Illini apparently will make history when they show up with Chase and Sydney Brown. Twins reportedly haven’t attended any media days together before, and the Browns will be central figures to any Illinois success. Oh, and Quan Martin is going, too.
6. Maryland
Former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley is giving the people what they want. Maryland’s go-to passing combo of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett is scheduled along with ball-hawking cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
7. Iowa
It’s very on brand for the Hawkeyes to bring a tight end. Sam LaPorta, an Illinois native, is trying to be the next Dallas Clark or George Kittle. Not a bad idea to put him in the spotlight, which he’ll share with linebacker Jack Campbell and safety Kaevon Merriweather.
8. Indiana
Last year’s steep decline might have Indiana coach Tom Allen on the hot seat — even if his contract runs through 2027. Allen, tight end A.J. Barner, linebacker Cam Jones and cornerback Tiawan Mullen will all face questions about how to bounce back.
9. Purdue
Jeff Brohm has kind of mellowed since his viral-video XFL moment. Some “Let’s play football!” fire from the Boilermakers’ coach would be readily embraced. Odds are quarterback Aidan O’Connell, tight end Payne Durham and linebacker Jalen Graham will have to pick up the slack.
10. Wisconsin
The Badgers’ contingent reflects the staid, business-like approach of the program. Wisconsin won’t necessarily wow you as a team. Neither will coach Paul Chryst or quarterback Graham Mertz at the podium. That leaves it up to linebacker Nick Herbig and nose tackle Keeanu Benton.
11. Nebraska
Who starts at quarterback? It’s the only question Cornhuskers fans probably want answered. Scott Frost will have to address those queries solo unless tight end Travis Vokolek, cornerback Quinton Newsome or edge rusher Garrett Nelson have insight.
12. Rutgers
Give the Scarlet Knights props. No other team is bringing its punter. Adam Korsak might even draw a crowd given his Australian accent. Quarterback-turned-tight end Johnny Langan and safety Avery Young might not inspire the same kind of interest.
13. Minnesota
The real difficulty will be trying to hear anybody else if P.J. Fleck is in the vicinity. The rest of Minnesota’s travel party is led by sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan along with safety Tyler Nubin, linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin and center John Michael Schmitz.
14. Northwestern
None of the Wildcats headed to Indianapolis — defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, cornerback Cameron Mitchell and offensive tackle Peter Skoronski — really move the needle. Solid, but ultimately uninspiring options. Let’s go ‘Cats?
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).