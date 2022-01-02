Big Ten play is set to resume this weekend (probably). Illinois beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the conference heading into the new year:
Illinois games to watch
Jan. 14 vs. Michigan
It doesn’t matter that both teams have fallen out of The Associated Press Top 25. Michigan falling particularly hard, of course. There’s enough animosity still to be derived from last year’s controversy about who exactly should have been Big Ten regular season champion that both Illinois and the Illini fans should have proper motivation on this Friday night.
Jan. 17 vs. Purdue
Considering all the variables to contend with this season — a competitive Big Ten, COVID-19 issues — the result of a mid-January game between conference title contenders is too early to declare a favorite. That said, whoever wins this 11 a.m. game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign will certainly have a leg up in the race.
Feb. 10 at Purdue
Illinois and Purdue played just a single time last season. Turns out that wasn’t enough for two teams that finished in the top quarter of the conference. The two nearby foes should play twice every year. Thankfully, this is one of those years, and the winner of this game could (should?) have a greater effect on the Big Ten title race.
Feb. 19 at Michigan State
The last time Illinois won in East Lansing, Mich., John Groce was still the coach and now Atlanta Hawks forward Malcolm Hill was a sophomore dropping a game-high 19 points on the Spartans in 2015. So it’s been a while. The Illini also have a bit of payback to deliver since Michigan State was the only loss last year between Jan. 19 and March 19.
Feb. 24 vs. Ohio State
This game is late enough in the season that, should things have gone well beforehand, Trent Frazier might need to break out his “B1G Champions” sign like he did last March when the Illini knocked off the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio. Plus, this is former Illini target E.J. Liddell’s first — and maybe only time — playing in front of the Orange Krush.
Illinois records that might fall
Dominating the paint
Even missing the first three games of the season because of an NCAA-mandated suspension, Kofi Cockburn is tied for seventh nationally with seven double-doubles. That gives the Illinois center 35 for his career and already has him fifth in program history. Cockburn is now just seven double-doubles shy of breaking Skip Thoren’s career record of 41 set from 1963-65.
Bombs away
Illinois was launching three-pointers before it became fashionable, and Luther Head still has the program record for a single season with 116 makes in 2004-05. Dee Brown also dropped 99 three-pointers in that special season. Multiple games in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments would help Alfonso Plummer, who has made 42 three-pointers in 12 games so far.
An efficient clip
Jacob Grandison is on pace in terms of both minimum attempts and makes to supplant Tom Michael at the top of the Illini’s single-season three-point percentage. Michael knocked down 75 of 152 threes (49.3 percent) in the 1991-92 season. Grandison, who should rank sixth nationally this year at 51 percent, has made 26 of 51 three-pointers in 11 games.
Maybe they are free
Plummer’s streak of consecutive made free throws ended at 35 during Braggin’ Rights, which left the 6-1 guard four shy of Kiwane Garris’ program record. Where Plummer could find himself the new record holder is for single season free throw percentage. Brian Cook made 96 of 110 free throws (87.3 percent) in 2001-02. Plummer has made 36 of 37 (97.3 percent).
Asterisk needed?
Da’Monte Williams will soon become Illinois’ new career record holder for games played the next time he suits up. Most likely Tuesday night at Minnesota. The Illini’s next game will be Williams’ 139th, which will tie him for first all-time with Demetri McCamey and Mike Tisdale. The Peoria native, of course, got a bonus fifth year of eligibility to get his name in the record books.
Player of the year favorites
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
There’s only one player nationally — not just in the Big Ten — that ranks in the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding. That player is Cockburn. The Illini’s 7-foot, 285-pound center has been as dominant as expected since his delayed start to the season and is playing at an All-American level.
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Liddell just keeps getting better, season by season, in his time with the Buckeyes, and this year is certainly no exception. The two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year is averaging career highs in scoring (20.6 points), rebounding (7.2), blocks (3.0) and assists (2.7) while posting a 56/35/72 shooting slash.
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Who would have guessed a year ago that Murray would be averaging 23.7 points and 8.2 rebounds through the first dozen games of his sophomore season? His role has grown dramatically from a year ago, but even his per 40 numbers in 2020-21 wouldn’t have projected him as a top five scorer in the country.
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Maybe only in this year's Big Ten would Ivey not be a top three contender for Big Ten Player of the Year. The Boilermakers’ sophomore is putting up 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in addition to improving his three-point percentage by nearly 20 points from a year ago. He’s also the league’s best NBA prospect, but competition is stiff at the top.
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Plummer just gets buckets. Simple as that. The 6-1 guard epitomizes the idea of a “scorer,” and he’s shown that in multiple ways after a slow start through the first five games of the season. Plummer is shooting 44.7 percent from three-point range, of course, but he’s been significantly more efficient and effective around the basket, too.
Freshman of the year leaders
Max Christie, Michigan State
Christie is following up his 2021 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honor by playing a key role as a starter for a now top 10 Michigan State team. The 6-6 guard isn’t asked to carry the full weight of the Spartans on his shoulders, but his last five games (more productive than his first seven) portend a potential breakout in 2022.
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Based on pure production, McGowens should be at the top of this list. Nebraska’s highest-ranked recruit in the web era, the former five-star guard is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while carrying a heavy burden for the struggling Cornhuskers. It just hasn’t been enough to positively affect wins and losses all that much.
Julian Reese, Maryland
Whoever the next Maryland coach is will have a solid piece to build around in Reese, who could actually stick around even after the potential change considering he’s a Baltimore native. The 6-9 forward is averaging 7.6 points and five rebounds and has one of the best defensive ratings on the team.
Caleb Houstan, Michigan
Has Houstan lived up to the probably outsized expectations heaped upon him heading into the season? Not so much. But the 6-8 wing with lottery pick projections is still averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Wolverines while shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range. A more consistent Houstan could be a game-changer in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Moussa Diabate, Michigan
Consistency has also been Diabate’s issue in his debut season. The 6-11 forward broke out in a big way with 14 points and seven rebounds in a win against UNLV, but that’s more outlier than norm so far. That said, he’s averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds and is shooting 61 percent.
Sixth man of the year choices
Trevion Williams, Purdue
It’s not unreasonable to think Williams will get some All-American votes this offseason and win Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. The senior forward started most of the last two seasons for the Boilermakers, but has embraced his role off the bench (where he plays more minutes than Zach Edey) to average 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Kyle Young, Ohio State
Young is the third wheel in the Ohio State frontcourt by default playing behind E.J. Liddell and Zed Key, but he fills that role well. The veteran 6-8 forward is averaging career-highs in his super senior season at 10 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Not to mention limited, but effective, 47.4 percent three-point shooting.
Kris Murray, Iowa
Fran McCaffery has started to play the Murray twins together a bit more. Probably not a bad idea by the Hawkeyes’ coach considering Keegan Murray is one of the top scorers in the country and Kris Murray is putting up 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from three-point range off the bench.
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
Hoggard mostly came off the bench last year as a freshman for the Spartans and is doing so again this season. Just more effectively. The 6-3 guard has nearly tripled his scoring output, more than doubled his assists and, most notably, is much more efficient as a shooter both overall (45 percent) and from three-point range (40 percent).
Sean Sutherlin, Minnesota
Sutherlin’s versatility means he can back up both Luke Loewe at the 3 and Jamison Battle at the 4. The 6-5, 200-pound wing has fared well after transferring back “home” from New Hampshire and is averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field.
Mining the portal: top transfers
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Plummer topped 20 points just seven times in two seasons at Utah. The Puerto Rican guard has crossed that barrier seven times in the last eight games for Illinois, with his lone miss a 19-point performance against St. Francis (Pa.). That run has been crucial as the Illini re-engineered their offense without Andre Curbelo.
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Eric Curry is the only active player on the Minnesota roster that got on the court in 2020-21 for the Gophers. It was a complete rebuild for first-year coach Ben Johnson, with Battle leading the way. The Robbinsdale, Minn., native has only gotten better at Minnesota (18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game) after two productive years at George Washington.
Payton Willis, Minnesota
Willis is actually a boomerang transfer. The 6-4 guard spent two seasons at Minnesota in between two at Vanderbilt and last year at Charleston, and he’s turned into a go-to scorer and facilitator in his second take with the Gophers. He’s one of two players in the Big Ten averaging at least 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Alonzo Verge Jr., Nebraska
Verge is the other. The former Arizona State guard, who started his college career at Moberly Area (Mo.) College after finishing his prep career at Thornton, leads Nebraska by averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. The only issue is the 6-2 guard’s efficiency has slipped as his usage rate has increased.
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Point guard was an issue for Michigan State last season. The Rocket Watts’ experiment at the point was mostly a failure, and A.J. Hoggard was a freshman in a limited role. Enter Walker, who transferred in from Northeastern and has found a rhythm in the last six games averaging 8.7 points, 6.8 assists and 2.2 steals.
Coach of the year candidates
Ben Johnson, Minnesota
An over/under of 10 wins for the entire season might not have been out of line for Minnesota as the 2021-22 campaign began. Not with a roster chock full of newcomers and only three players with high-major experience (one of which was lost for the season in July). The Gophers have proved the doubters wrong and will head into 2022 with 10 wins.
Brad Underwood, Illinois
If it could go wrong, it mostly has for the Illini through the first third of the season. A suspension for Kofi Cockburn. Injuries galore that have cost key players like Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier games. Not to mention a flu outbreak followed by a COVID-19 pause. Underwood has reworked his team left and right for seven wins in the last eight games.
Tom Izzo, Michigan State
That Michigan State entered the 2021-22 season ranked just outside the AP Top 25 was 100 percent Izzo effect. There wasn't a lot of certainty for the Spartans, with Aaron Henry entering the NBA draft and Joshua Langford calling it a career. Two-plus months later, Michigan State is a top 10 team with six top 100 wins.
Matt Painter, Purdue
Painter found himself in a unique position this offseason. With rosters turning over left and right, his Purdue team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament returned basically intact. Painter had to tinker a bit — a bigger role for Jaden Ivey, figuring out his big man rotation — but he’s found the combination to yield a top five team.
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State
Holtmann has an imperfect roster. Heavy on quality bigs with some question marks in the backcourt. That hasn’t stopped the Buckeyes from being ranked in the AP Top 25 the entire season, beating then-No. 1 Duke and notching three more top 100 wins against Seton Hall, Wisconsin and Penn State to keep fans in Columbus quite happy.
Best early signing period snags
Jalen Hood-Schifno, Indiana
Guard play has been Indiana’s Achilles heel since Yogi Ferrell left. Injuries sidetracked Romeo Langford, and Khristian Lander has not paid off yet. Like Ferrell and Lander, Hood-Schifino is a five-star recruit — the only one in the 2022 class currently Big Ten-bound — and is playing a key role for No. 1-ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.).
Jayden Epps, Illinois
Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season generates a rather important question for the Illini. Who’s going to score? Epps could be that guy as a freshman. The 6-3 guard has had multiple 30-point games this season playing a national schedule with Combine Academy (N.C.) and is that prototypical three-level scorer.
Jett Howard, Michigan
So this wasn’t exactly a difficult recruiting win for the Wolverines. Not when his dad is Michigan coach Juwan Howard. The younger Howard will join his brother, Jace, in Ann Arbor, Mich., and do so as a top 40 recruit and the top player in the Wolverines’ Big Ten-best (for now) 2022 recruiting class that ranks sixth nationally.
Ty Rodgers, Illinois
Rodgers just fits everything Illini coach Brad Underwood wants. The Michigan native turned Thornton product is a tough, physical, stat sheet-stuffing winner. He led Grand Blanc (Mich.) to a state title as a junior and has flashed triple-double capabilities regularly this season after linking up again with Tai Streets and the Wildcats.
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Thornton is exactly the class topper the Buckeyes needed in their 2022 group, and the 6-1, 200-pound point guard will have some interesting pieces to work with in classmates Felix Okpara and Brice Sensabaugh.
Impactful injuries
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
Illinois boasts a top 10 offense heavy on three-point shooting and controlling the offensive glass. Now just imagine what the Illini could do with a point guard capable of breaking down opposing defenses when nothing else is working. Curbelo will be a net gain for Illinois when he returns from his undisclosed ailment. When that will happen, though, is still a mystery.
Justice Sueing, Ohio State
Sueing played the first two games of the season, but the fifth-year senior did so in a reserve role after starting all 31 games last season. The 6-7 wing hasn’t played since, as he was ruled out for an “extended period” with a groin injury that dates back to the end of the 2020-21 season.
Trey McGowens, Nebraska
The idea the Cornhuskers could escape the Big Ten cellar was rooted in the idea that a loaded backcourt led by McGowens would be the difference maker. A broken foot sidelined him for 6-8 weeks after just three games, and Nebraska hasn’t beaten any team of note without him.
Parker Fox, Minnesota
A torn ACL and meniscus and subsequent reconstructive surgery in late spring cost Fox his first season at Minnesota. Would the Division II Northern State transfer have produced for the Gophers like he did the Wolves? Probably not in totality. But even a decent percentage of the 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks he averaged in 2020-21 would have helped.
Austin Hutcherson, Illinois
A back injury cost him all of 2020-21. The combination of a pubis bone injury, the flu and an athletic hernia — the last a season-ender — meant the 6-6 guard got in just four games in an Illinois uniform.
Rank and file: Top five leagues
1. Big 12
The Big 12 boasts the No. 1 team in the country — reigning champs Baylor who clearly shouldn’t have been doubted heading into the season — and both Kansas and surprise Iowa State in the top 10. Add in Texas and Texas Tech, and the conference that will soon change significantly because of football is owning the college hoops world.
2. SEC
Five ranked teams to end 2021 is definitely a start, including an Auburn team playing better defense than almost everyone (shoutout to shot blocker Walker Kessler) and Kentucky maybe back to being Kentucky (thanks to rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe). Tennessee, Alabama and LSU have made for a solid quintet.
3. Big Ten
Michigan losing four games in 2021 was unexpected. Maryland’s struggles, including not firing coach Mark Turgeon but also not not firing him, after being ranked to start the season haven’t helped either. The advanced metrics still favor the Big Ten, though.
4. Big East
What to make of Villanova and its four losses — three of which came against top 10 teams — dictates what you think of the Big East. Strong results through nonconference play by Xavier, Seton Hall, UConn and Providence could forestall some of the intraconference grind and still make it a five-bid league come the NCAA tournament.
5. Pac-12
Talk about a league that’s both top and bottom heavy. The Pac-12 boasts a trio of legitimate teams in UCLA, Arizona and USC. Plus two legitimately bad in Oregon State and Washington. Add in a disastrous first two months for Oregon, and the league’s dynamic has changed.