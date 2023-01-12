Purdue is head and shoulders above everyone else in the Big Ten men's basketball race this season. Before Thursday night's games tip off, Sports Editor Matt Daniels sizes up the league:
1. Purdue
Zach Edey is the front-runner for National Player of the Year.
2. Michigan State
Joey Hauser and Co. have quietly won seven straight.
3. Rutgers
Clifford Omoruyi is averaging almost a double-double.
4. Ohio State
Brice Sensabaugh is the league’s best freshman.
5. Northwestern
Chase Audige gives Wildcats a shot in March. Seriously.
6. Illinois
Terrence Shannon Jr. just drove by Nebraska for a layup.
7. Wisconsin
Chucky Hepburn needs his sidekick, Tyler Wahl.
8. Michigan
Good thing Juwan Howard has Jett Howard on his roster.
9. Penn State
Jalen Pickett is destined for an All-Big Ten First Team season.
10. Indiana
Trayce Jackson-Davis is good. Everyone else? Debatable.
11. Maryland
Jahmir Young has hit some big shots. Ask Brad Underwood.
12. Iowa
The Hawkeyes lost to Eastern Illinois. Enough said.
13. Nebraska
Fred Hoiberg’s team took a step back against Illinois.
14. Minnesota
Year 2 of the Ben Johnson era off to a shaky start.