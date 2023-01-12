SPORTS-BKC-PURDUE-PENNSTATE-PH

Purdue's Zach Edey comes down with a rebound on top of teammate Caleb Furst. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Purdue is head and shoulders above everyone else in the Big Ten men's basketball race this season. Before Thursday night's games tip off, Sports Editor Matt Daniels sizes up the league:

1. Purdue

Zach Edey is the front-runner for National Player of the Year.

2. Michigan State

Joey Hauser and Co. have quietly won seven straight.

3. Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi is averaging almost a double-double.

4. Ohio State

Brice Sensabaugh is the league’s best freshman.

5. Northwestern

Chase Audige gives Wildcats a shot in March. Seriously.

6. Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr. just drove by Nebraska for a layup.

7. Wisconsin

Chucky Hepburn needs his sidekick, Tyler Wahl.

8. Michigan

Good thing Juwan Howard has Jett Howard on his roster.

9. Penn State

Jalen Pickett is destined for an All-Big Ten First Team season.

10. Indiana

Trayce Jackson-Davis is good. Everyone else? Debatable.

11. Maryland

Jahmir Young has hit some big shots. Ask Brad Underwood.

12. Iowa

The Hawkeyes lost to Eastern Illinois. Enough said.

13. Nebraska

Fred Hoiberg’s team took a step back against Illinois.

14. Minnesota

Year 2 of the Ben Johnson era off to a shaky start.

