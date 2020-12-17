College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Michigan State Gabe Brown

Michigan State forward Gabe Brown

 Mike Mulholland/MLive.com
SCHOOL REC. COMMENT

1. Michigan State 6-0 So much for a “transition” year for the Spartans. As always, don’t sleep on a Tom Izzo team.

2. Iowa 6-0 It’s not a surprise Iowa has the top-ranked offense or that the Hawkeyes’ defense ranks 75th.

3. Illinois 5-2 Tuesday’s 27-point blowout of Minnesota should serve to put the rest of the Big Ten on notice.

4. Wisconsin 5-1 Get old and stay old is the Wisconsin way, and the Badgers are led by five senior starters.

5. Rutgers 5-0 They have five straight double-digit wins to start the season — a first since the 1934-35 season.

6. Michigan 6-0 Hunter Dickinson was exactly what they needed, and the 7-foot-1 freshman has delivered.

7. Indiana 4-2 No Maui (in Asheville, N.C.) bump, but the Hoosiers did pick up two key nonconference wins.

8. Purdue 5-2 Boilermakers finally took advantage against a quality foe, knocking off No. 20 Ohio State.

9. Ohio State 5-1 Focus turns to the Buckeyes’ guards to lead the way with E.J. Liddell (mono) sidelined.

10. Penn State 3-2 They’re competing under interim coach Jim Ferry and already have a Top 25 win.

11. Minnesota 6-1 Maybe Gophers should have ventured from Minneapolis before getting crushed in Champaign.

12. Maryland 4-2 Maryland has double-digit losses in its only games against teams ranked inside the Top 100.

13. Nebraska 3-3 Doane University, an NAIA school from Crete, Neb., is up next for the Huskers. Get excited.

14. Northwestern 3-1 The Wildcats blew their only chance for a “good” win thus far, crumbling late against Pitt.

