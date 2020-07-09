CHAMPAIGN — The 2020 Illinois football season is going to look a little different. The Big Ten announced Thursday it would move forward with only a conference schedule, eliminating nonconference games in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The same will be true for all fall Big Ten sports — men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball — if those seasons take place.
"Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated," the Big Ten announced. "By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."
Illinois football was set to play Illinois State in Friday night action at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4 to open the 2020 season. Home games against UConn and Bowling were set to follow before the Illini’s open week the last week of September and their Big Ten opener scheduled for Oct. 3 at Rutgers in its first crossover game.
Illinois was already scheduled to play two other crossover games at Indiana on Nov. 14 and at home against Ohio State on Nov. 21. A fourth crossover game with the East division would have to be scheduled against one of Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan or Maryland if the Big Ten decides, as expected, to add a 10th league game.
"As we hope you are, those of us with the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics are encouraged by today's announcement from the Big Ten Conference regarding plans to resume sports competitions during the coming fall," Illinois said in a general statement not attributed to any one individual. "Health and safety of our students, coaches and staff, and fans remain the first and foremost priority of both the Big Ten and our University, and as the conference made clear today, we will not hesitate to suspend, delay, or cancel competition should such a decision be dictated by community health concerns.
"The Big Ten released initial plans for fall sports, announcing that they will compete against only Big Ten Conference opponents. In addition, the Big Ten reiterated that for all member schools during this summer and upcoming academic year, participation in sports by our students is voluntary and scholarships and financial aid are protected for all student-athletes regardless of their participation.
"Following today's announcement that fall sports will compete against only Big Ten Conference opponents, we anticipate a flurry of questions from fans, ticket holders, donors and others regarding the implications of that announcement for football, volleyball, soccer, and cross country at the University of Illinois. Many of these questions do not yet have answers because there are still many pending decisions regarding length of season, opponents, home and away schedule dates, ticket prices and more. As soon as more information becomes available, we will share it broadly using all communication methods.
"We understand the lack of answers creates an inconvenience for our fans and we appreciate their patience during these unprecedented times."