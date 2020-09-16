CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten scrapped the first iteration of its 2020 football schedule when it announced in early July it would move to a conference-only format. Gone were some key nonconference matchups Big Ten wide — think Ohio State-Oregon — and other nonconference dates that might have come in handy for reaching that all important six-win mark.
The Big Ten’s answer to a schedule built entirely of conference games came in early August. A revised 10-game slate was set for each team. The second iteration of the 2020 schedule lasted just six days before the Big Ten announced its fall season wasn’t going to happen because of ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That decision was reversed Wednesday, with the Big Ten setting its sights on an Oct. 23-24 opening weekend. The third iteration of the conference schedule was not released in full, but Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez anticipates it will be by the end of the week.
Here’s what we know for now.
Each Big Ten team will play eight regular season games in eight weeks. The schedule will include the typical six games against division opponents with two additional crossover games. The regular season results will determine what will be a full slate of games during “championship week” in mid-December.
The division champions will, per usual, face off with the Big Ten championship on the line. The rest of the conference will also play, with the Nos. 2-7 teams in each division facing their counterpart in the other. Save for any rematch in the Nos. 2-7 matchups. Alvarez said the schedule could be shuffled accordingly to avoid them.
“We wanted to make the season meaningful,” Alvarez said. “You have a number of players trying to make a decision if they’re opting in or opting out. We wanted to make it a meaningful season for all of them. Nine games was what we felt was very meaningful and very unique in how we decided on playing the ninth game.”
Squeezing its 2020 season into eight weeks will allow the eventual Big Ten champion to remain eligible for the College Football Playoff alongside the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. The ACC and Big 12 opened their 2020 seasons this past Saturday. The SEC will begin its conference-only slate on Sept. 26.
The Big Ten will be a month behind, but the CFP committee, which includes Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, already pushed back its decision on the four-team playoff field to Dec. 20. A day after the Big Ten champion will be crowned.
“I think that’s a real possibility and something that I know our student-athletes across our 14 institutions really, really are excited about it,” Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said. “It’s a chance not only with the CFP, but within the bowl structure. To play a regular season in a meaningful way — to weave in with our partners at FOX and ESPN and do it under the lights our student-athletes so enjoy doing — to have it culminate at the end of the year with a chance to play in the CFP and a chance to play in traditional bowl games is incredibly exciting.”
Alvarez said he expects Big Ten teams to begin their preparations for the third iteration of the 2020 season immediately. The Oct. 23-24 start date is related to when daily antigen testing — with costs covered by the Big Ten — will be available conference wide, which is slated to start no later than Sept. 30. Until then, the current testing protocols at each individual institution will continue.
“We’re talking about how many hours, if they should be back to a 20-hour week,” Alvarez said. “We have plenty of time to acclimate. Our athletes have been working out. Even though we postponed the season, our athletes were still available to work out and put in time during the week in conditioning.”
Should the Big Ten start its season as currently scheduled Oct. 23-24, it will do so in front of empty stadiums. While some universities opened their doors to fans in the past few weeks, the Big Ten will not.
“We are not going to permit fans in general — sale of tickets,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said. “We are looking to see what we can do on a campus-by-campus basis to accommodate the families of our student-athletes by home and away as well as families of staff.”