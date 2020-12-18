CHAMPAIGN — The return to State Farm Center must have done Adam Miller some good.
The Illinois freshman guard jumpstarted his college basketball career with a trio of strong performances in Champaign during the Illini’s multi-team event to begin the season. None bigger, of course, than his 28-point effort against North Carolina A&T in his collegiate debut.
Then the level of competition ratcheted up multiple degrees. Baylor and its top-10 defense — including a bevy of long-armed, physical defenders — shut down Miller. Zero made three-pointers in six attempts and just four points.
Miller played better against Duke. All of the Illini did. But foul issues and, again, physical defenders in the Missouri backcourt gave the Peoria native and Morgan Park graduate trouble.
Tuesday’s Big Ten opener against Minnesota — Illinois’ first game back in Champaign since the day after Thanksgiving — was both a boon and a learning experience for Miller.
The 6-foot-3 guard gave the Illini an early offensive spark, running the floor for a transition three to start the game. He also knocked down three straight three-pointers in the second half to help Illinois build a 30-point lead. Finished with 14 points as the Illini’s second-leading scorer behind Kofi Cockburn’s 33.
In between?
A lesson that not everything Miller was able to do in high school or playing on the Nike EYBL circuit would come quite as easily in the Big Ten.
“One of the things, and I think all freshmen go through this a little bit, they’ve always been able to get to the rim,” Underwood said. “They’ve always been able to execute plays and do things in the paint. That doesn’t happen at this level. It becomes very difficult.”
Miller got in the paint against Minnesota. Finding lanes to attack the basket and beating his defender off the dribble wasn’t the issue. It was what happened once he got to the paint and encountered more defenders. Forced shots were the result.
“One of the things we’re trying to get Adam to do is just play off two feet — play off a jump stop in the paint,” Underwood said. “He’s big and strong. He’s got a great body. He gets himself in trouble a little bit when he goes off one foot. He’s not going to jump over everybody, and there’s a lot of size and length, but he’ll continue to grow in that. We work on that skill every single day.”
Tuesday’s Big Ten opener was a learning experience for Andre Curbelo, too. Illinois’ second key freshman guard ultimately flirted with a triple-double, putting up nine points, nine assists and six rebounds. His assist-to-turnover ratio was good, too, with just two of the latter.
Curbelo was a flash in transition. Broke down the Minnesota defense in the halfcourt. Hit his teammates with a slew of hope-you’re-paying-attention passes.
Curbelo also earned himself a quick yank from the game in the first half, with Underwood yelling “Get him out! Get him out!” as he sent in Miller as a sub.
The reason?
Curbelo had just attempted to throw at least a 30-foot bounce pass in transition to Giorgi Bezhanishvili that Minnesota just kicked out of bounds. Curbelo earned some one-on-one time with Underwood in a timeout after an early turnover, too.
“He thinks everybody is going to catch every pass that he throws,” Underwood said. “That’s a great mindset to have. He is very capable of that. I thought he threw that one a little too early to Giorgi where he was going to put Giorgi in a really bad spot to have to do something with it. Just understand if he waits another step or two maybe it’s a different angle to pass it. He can’t just complete it. He’s got to make sure there’s success on the back end of that.”
It’s clear through seven games, though, that Miller and Curbelo have secure places in Illinois’ rotation.
Miller has started all seven games.
Curbelo is the first guard off the bench and gets the keys to the Illini offense when he checks in.
They’re part of a rotation that Underwood has also shortened since the first two games of the season. Blowouts against North Carolina A&T and Chicago State meant the Illini coach could give some minutes to his walk-ons and less-experienced scholarship players.
Ohio nearly pulling off the upset in Champaign necessitated a tighter rotation. Underwood essentially went seven deep. The three-game stretch of Baylor, Duke and Missouri was more of the same.
Illinois ultimately torched Minnesota on Tuesday night in its Big Ten opener. Even in a 30-point game, though, Underwood didn’t extend his rotation until late in the game.
Da’Monte Williams, mostly because he’s nursing an ankle injury, was the first regular to head to the bench with 6 minutes, 9 seconds to play and the Illini leading by 30. Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn had their nights end two minutes later. Then Miller, Bezhanishivili and finally Curbelo in the next 21/2 minutes.
Freshman forward Coleman Hawkins has jumped redshirt junior wing Jacob Grandison for the eighth spot in the rotation, and Hawkins did get more time against Minnesota than he did in the three previous games. Depth remains an issue, though with neither Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (foot) or Tyler Underwood (arm) cleared to return, and Austin Hutcherson (back) still away from the team.
“I don’t have a lot of bodies,” Brad Underwood said. “You start looking — especially at the guard position — and we get pretty thin, and I had to leave some guys out there a little longer than I had hoped. We basically had four frontline guys out there at the end. That gets to be tough.”