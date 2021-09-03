CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC cast their responding shot in the next evolution of college athletics at the end of August by agreeing to form an alliance between the three conferences.
Having a voting bloc of 41 schools — at least for now — is that triumvirate’s answer to keep the SEC in check. Mostly for football.
Any changes to the College Football Playoff structure, for example, will include a strong collective voice from the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC.
A proposed scheduling component is in the plan, too. The idea of more games between power conference opponents — particularly in football and men’s basketball — could inflate media rights deals even further.
That scheduling is already happening between some member schools in the Big Ten and Pac-12 in volleyball. Illinois has participated in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge since its inception in 2014, with only the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season keeping those matchups from happening.
Illinois will host the event this year with No. 11 Washington, Colorado and Iowa all headed to Huff Hall. The Illini will face Washington at 8 p.m. Friday and lead into a football Saturday with a 2 p.m. match against Colorado.
“It’s always good to have quality competition out front,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “We got our beak wet a little bit last week (with three wins at the Panther Invite in Milwaukee), and now we’re stepping into the fire. We’ve got to see how we are against good competition — not just ourselves in the gym — and give us a good litmus test of where we’re going to be at and what we need to do moving forward. Win or lose, we’ve got to keep improving every week.”
The alliance between the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC includes a scheduling proposal for “Olympic” sports as well. That should keep the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on the front burner and potentially increase its frequency each season and maybe even create the volleyball version of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge already on the calendar for men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
“We’ve been talking about that as a coaching group for a while,” Tamas said. “When we have these really good volleyball matchups, we want that to be promoted. We want it to happen often. Sometimes scheduling can get difficult to find teams that want to play you or the schedules have to match up. The more the conferences can get involved, if that is the ultimate goal, I think it is going to help out. I always appreciate playing tough competition any time of the year. Not just our own (Big Ten) season, but also preseason.”
Tough competition is kind of the name of the game in both the Big Ten and Pac-12. The last 10 NCAA tournaments have ended with just two winners outside the Big Ten or Pac-12, with Kentucky winning in 2020 and Texas in 2012. Stanford (three titles in 10 years), Nebraska (two) and Penn State (two) have kept a stranglehold on the tournament.
The Big Ten has also had four national runners-up in the last 10 tournaments, including Illinois in 2011, while the Pac-12 saw Oregon finish second in 2012.
A total of 27 of the 40 Final Four teams the last 10 years have come from either the Big Ten or the Pac-12.
“The Big Ten is the premier conference in the country,” Illinois setter Diana Brown said. “To play someone outside of our conference and know they’re one of the top teams, too, in the nation, I honestly count us lucky we get to play them.”
Illinois has posted a 3-9 record in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge since its start in 2014.
The Illini’s only perfect weekend came in 2018 with wins against Colorado and Washington part of that Illinois team’s run to the Final Four.
“I always love playing in this weekend,” Brown said. “It’s exciting to play those teams early on to see, ‘Well, OK, we did this well, but we really need to work on this.’ … As much as we want it, they want it, too.”