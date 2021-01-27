Big Ten Power Poll | A midseason shakeup
After two days with no Big Ten basketball, the league tips off again Wednesday night. Beat writer Scott Richey updates his rankings:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Michigan 13-1 (8-1) 1 The Wolverines’ two-week pause either resets them for the stretch run or erases their edge.
2. Ohio State 12-4 (6-4) 4 Four wins in five games, including at Illinois and Wisconsin, has the Buckeyes surging.
3. Iowa 12-3 (6-2) 2 Luka Garza always makes the Hawkeyes dangerous, but he alone a title team doesn’t make.
4. Wisconsin 12-4 (6-3) 5 The Badgers’ next three games (Maryland, Penn State, Penn State) come at a good time.
5. Illinois 10-5 (6-3) 3 Three of the Illini’s next four games will be against legitimate Big Ten title contenders.
6. Purdue 11-6 (6-4) 6 A favorable stretch through the end of February could vault the Boilermakers up the standings.
7. Maryland 9-7 (3-6) 9 Strangest season goes to the Terps, whose only Big Ten wins have been at Top-25 teams.
8. Minnesota 11-5 (4-5) 7 Turns out the Gophers aren’t invincible at Williams Arena and have now lost three of four.
9. Rutgers 8-6 (4-6) 10 Building off of Sunday’s much-needed win at Indiana will be the Scarlet Knights’ next step.
10. Indiana 9-7 (4-5) 8 Following up a major upset at Iowa with a home loss is basically peak Hoosiers this year.
11. Michigan State 8-4 (2-4) 12 It will be a 20-day gap between games when the Spartans play Thursday at Rutgers.
12. Penn State 5-6 (2-5) 13 The Nittany Lions have emerged from their 21/2-week hiatus with a 2-1 record.
13. Northwestern 6-8 (3-7) 11 Chris Collins and Co. own the longest active losing streak in the conference at seven games.
14. Nebraska 4-8 (0-5) 14 The upside to the Cornhuskers’ pause is they couldn’t fall further behind in the standings.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).