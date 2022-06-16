Summer workouts are underway in Big Ten country. Roster reconstruction has also slowed after a busy spring. So beat writer Scott Richey is back with his updated conference power rankings featuring a new No. 1 team:
1. Indiana (Previous: 2)
It was easy to move the Hoosiers to the top spot after Trayce Jackson-Davis announced his return because Indiana might be the only team in the Big Ten that will look even remotely the same this coming season as it did a year prior. The big question for the Hoosiers remains shooting, but they’ve got a nice mix of solid veterans and highly regarded freshmen on board.
2. Illinois (4)
No transfer ranking is the same, but the general consensus is Illinois landed two of the best this offseason in Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. Two of the top four if you go by Evan Miya’s rankings. The Illini are high on potential and talent with those two and four top-100 incoming freshmen. How it all comes together in Champaign in 2022-23 is the question.
3. Michigan (1)
Losing both Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate to the NBA draft was a blow to the Wolverines. Enough that they went from presumptive Big Ten favorites to still contending but as one of many. Michigan will still have an advantage with Hunter Dickinson on the court, but the full spate of roster losses puts more pressure on the team’s young players to be good now.
4. Michigan State (3)
The Spartans have some legitimate holes in their roster — probably could use another frontcourt piece and definitely another big guard — but coach Tom Izzo is reportedly content with leaving three scholarships open. Max Christie’s decision to stay in the draft changes the dynamic of this Michigan State team and likely lowers its ceiling.
5. Ohio State (7)
There’s no obvious star on this Ohio State team with both E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham set to be first-round NBA draft picks later this month. Five freshmen good enough to make up the No. 6 overall class in the country, three veteran transfers, a healthy Justice Sueing and a third year for Zed Key, however, should be enough to keep the Buckeyes competitive.
6. Purdue (6)
Yes, Purdue brings back Zach Edey, but the 7-foot-4 center isn’t exactly a shot creator. Edey needs someone to get him the ball, and the backcourt is where all of the Boilermakers’ questions exist. That’s true even after adding Utah transfer David Jenkins Jr., who has been more of a scorer than facilitator in his career with the Utes, UNLV and South Dakota State.
7. Minnesota (9)
Too high for a team that lost 16 of its final 19 games in 2021-22? Perhaps. But the Gophers addressed their backcourt needs in the transfer portal and added perhaps one of the more talented available transfers in Prior Lake, Minn., native Dawson Garcia. The combination of Garcia and Jamison Battle could give Minnesota a legitimate 1-2 to finish in the top half.
8. Rutgers (5)
End of an era for the Scarlet Knights? Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker — the two guards who ignited the best run for Rutgers in decades — are gone. The cupboard isn’t exactly bare. Not with Clifford Omoruyi, Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy returning. But there’s no surefire No. 1 offensive option in that group.
9. Iowa (8)
The Hawkeyes lost a lottery pick (Keegan Murray), a veteran guard (Jordan Bohannon) and whiffed completely on the transfer portal (at least so far). That pins Iowa’s hopes in 2022-23 squarely on the shoulders of Kris Murray with the hope he has a star turn like his twin brother and maybe Patrick McCaffery, who has yet to live up to his four-star status.
10. Wisconsin (11)
Odds are Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl will step into the Johnny Davis-sized void and keep the Badgers relevant. That’s simply what happens at Wisconsin. Last year’s team was picked to finish 10th and won a share of the conference title. If there’s not the typical dark magic in Madison, Wis., though, the Badgers could certainly slide.
11. Maryland (14)
New coach Kevin Willard had plenty of work to do on his roster when he got the job, and he’s managed to fill the holes. How well those players fare is still to be determined, but adding transfer guards Donald Carey (Georgetown) and Jahmir Young (Charlotte) was absolutely necessary for the Terrapins. Canadian freshman Caelum Swanton-Rodger adds frontcourt depth, too.
12. Penn State (12)
Penn State’s only change since the last version of the power rankings was a needed one. The Nittany Lions already had veteran guards like Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy returning and added to that with Camren Wynter (Drexel) and Andrew Funk (Bucknell). A seriously young frontcourt got a boost, though, with Denver transfer Mikey Henn.
13. Northwestern (10)
Pete Nance deciding to pull out of the NBA draft and come back to college basketball — but not to the Wildcats — is all you need to know. Nance clearly didn’t foresee things getting better at Northwestern. Boo Buie and Chase Audige are back, but those two won’t be enough to pull the Wildcats out of the Big Ten basement.
14. Nebraska (13)
The Cornhuskers have either finished dead last or tied for it in the Big Ten in each of the past three seasons. Nebraska isn’t the only team these days with more newcomers (seven) than returning players (six), but multiple years of just that has laid zero foundation in Lincoln, Neb., and has Fred Hoiberg on the never-ending hot seat.