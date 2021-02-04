Big Ten Power Poll | Illini are climbing
RK., TEAM RECORD PREV. COMMENT
1. Michigan (13-1, 8-1) 1
The Wolverines remain idle atop the standings with their home game against Illinois on Feb. 11 reportedly in jeopardy.
2. Illinois (12-5, 8-3) 5
Those losses to Maryland and Ohio State in Champaign have been avenged with an active three-game winning streak.
3. Ohio State (14-4, 8-4) 2
The Buckeyes are on a roll with six wins in their last seven games, which might only get better now that they’re fully healthy.
4. Iowa (13-4, 7-3) 3
Luka Garza and Co. got back on track Tuesday night with a home win against Michigan State, but it wasn’t a sure thing.
5. Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4) 4
Despite having a senior-laden team, the Badgers have still managed to lose four times this season when they’re favored.
6. Rutgers (10-6, 6-6) 9
Rutgers’ three-game winning streak didn’t exactly come against the Big Ten’s best, but it was relief after five straight losses.
7. Maryland (10-8, 4-7) 7
Mark Turgeon’s team is certainly a hard one to figure out, but the inconsistent Terps have now beaten four ranked teams.
8. Purdue (12-7, 7-5) 6
The Boilermakers followed up their Associated Press Top-25 debut this week by losing at Maryland just a day later.
9. Penn State (6-8, 3-7) 12
Splitting a back-to-back series with Wisconsin — the win at home by 10 points — gave Penn State a little life.
10. Minnesota (11-6, 4-6) 8
Even last month’s 20-point home win against Michigan has been overshadowed by losing four of six in the new year.
11. Indiana (9-8, 4-6) 10
Archie Miller’s seat gets a little warmer every time the Hoosiers lose at home — a total that stands at four this year.
12. Michigan State (8-7, 2-7) 11
The Spartans are still losing, but they’re more competitive after returning from their pause with a 30-point shellacking.
13. Northwestern (6-9, 3-8) 13
Northwestern is 0 for the new year with what remains the Big Ten’s longest active losing streak at eight games.
14. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5) 14
The Cornhuskers’ serious COVID-19 issues have meant a 26-day pause and counting with a targeted Saturday return.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).