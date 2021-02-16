The final three weeks of the Big Ten regular season could get wild between a conference title race and just trying to reschedule a slew of postponed games. Beat writer Scott Richey took the Monday opportunity with no games for an updated Big Ten power poll:
RK. TEAM (RECORD) PREV. COMMENT
1. Michigan (14-1, 9-1) 1 The Wolverines overcame a double-digit second half deficit to beat Wisconsin. So much for being rusty off a COVID-19 pause.
2. Ohio State (17-4, 11-4) 3 Six straight wins have shown the Buckeyes capable at home and on the road with wins at Wisconsin and Iowa
3. Illinois (14-5, 10-3) 2 The Illini’s last two wins just highlight how much the return of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn changed this team’s fortunes.
4. Iowa (15-6, 9-5) 4 Is Joe Wieskamp the top option in Iowa City now? The junior guard lit up Rutgers and Michigan State last week.
5. Rutgers (12-7, 8-7) 6 Hiccup in Iowa City aside, the Scarlet Knights have won four of five after losing five straight in January.
6. Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) 5 The Badgers have won every other game dating back to Jan. 20 but zero against the upper level of the conference.
7. Purdue (13-8, 8-6) 8 Boilermakers coach Matt Painter is all in on his freshmen, and is getting maybe the expected inconsistent results.
8. Indiana (11-9, 6-7) 11 The Hoosiers might have Iowa’s number, but they’ve been less successful against most of the rest of the league.
9. Maryland (11-10, 5-9) 7 Quality wins aren’t an issue for the Terrapins. Quantity, though, might hold them back from the NCAA tournament.
10. Minnesota (13-8, 6-8) 10 Not much has changed for the Gophers. They’re still good at home (13-1 at Williams Arena) and less so on the road (0-7).
11. Michigan State (10-8, 4-8) 12 Something is broken in East Lansing, Mich., and now 2022 commits are bailing, too, in big man Enoch Boakye.
12. Nebraska (5-12, 1-9) 14 The ‘Huskers are off the schneid. Nebraska snapped its 26-game Big Ten losing streak Sunday at Penn State.
13. Penn State (7-10, 4-9) 9 Penn State managed to lose to both Michigan State and Nebraska last week. In 2021, that’s not ideal.
14. Northwestern (6-12, 3-11) 13 The longest active losing streak in the Big Ten now belongs to the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).