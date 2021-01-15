College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Mike Smith Michigan

Kirthmon F. Dozer/Detroit Free Press

Michigan guard Mike Smith drives against Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl during the first half at Crisler Center on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT

1. Michigan 11-0 (6-0) Three straight wins against top-25 teams — all blowouts — has the Wolverines in pole position.

2. Iowa 11-2 (5-1) Luka Garza gets all the attention, but if the Hawkeyes’ guards are hitting threes, watch out.

3. Illinois 9-4 (5-2) Having a duo like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn can solve a lot of potential problems.

4. Ohio State 10-3 (4-3) Even with a depleted backcourt the Buckeyes keep winning — especially at home.

5. Wisconsin 10-3 (4-2) Michigan was the Badgers’ toughest test to date, and they got thumped on the road.

6. Purdue 9-5 (4-3) Thursday night’s win at Indiana was Boilermakers’ eighth straight win against the rival Hoosiers.

7. Minnesota 10-4 (3-4) Three losses in four games isn’t great, but given the opponents were maybe not unexpected.

8. Indiana 8-6 (3-4) The Hoosiers found out what can happen when Purdue gets hot from deep in Thursday’s loss.

9. Maryland 7-6 (2-5) The Terps pulled a big road win against Illinois, but have a long road still to climb in the Big Ten.

10. Rutgers 7-4 (3-4) That 2-0 start to league play seems forever ago now that Rutgers has lost four of its last five.

11. Northwestern 6-5 (3-4) Seven total points is all Boo Buie’s managed in the last four games — all Northwestern losses.

12. Michigan State 8-4 (2-4) Hitting a COVID-19 pause might be what the Spartans needed given their Big Ten struggles.

13. Penn State 3-4 (0-3) A three-game losing streak preceded the COVID-19 pause that’s cost Penn State three more.

14. Nebraska 4-8 (0-5) The last game the paused ‘Huskers won was against Doane University (Neb.), an NAIA program.

