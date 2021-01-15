RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. Michigan 11-0 (6-0) Three straight wins against top-25 teams — all blowouts — has the Wolverines in pole position.
2. Iowa 11-2 (5-1) Luka Garza gets all the attention, but if the Hawkeyes’ guards are hitting threes, watch out.
3. Illinois 9-4 (5-2) Having a duo like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn can solve a lot of potential problems.
4. Ohio State 10-3 (4-3) Even with a depleted backcourt the Buckeyes keep winning — especially at home.
5. Wisconsin 10-3 (4-2) Michigan was the Badgers’ toughest test to date, and they got thumped on the road.
6. Purdue 9-5 (4-3) Thursday night’s win at Indiana was Boilermakers’ eighth straight win against the rival Hoosiers.
7. Minnesota 10-4 (3-4) Three losses in four games isn’t great, but given the opponents were maybe not unexpected.
8. Indiana 8-6 (3-4) The Hoosiers found out what can happen when Purdue gets hot from deep in Thursday’s loss.
9. Maryland 7-6 (2-5) The Terps pulled a big road win against Illinois, but have a long road still to climb in the Big Ten.
10. Rutgers 7-4 (3-4) That 2-0 start to league play seems forever ago now that Rutgers has lost four of its last five.
11. Northwestern 6-5 (3-4) Seven total points is all Boo Buie’s managed in the last four games — all Northwestern losses.
12. Michigan State 8-4 (2-4) Hitting a COVID-19 pause might be what the Spartans needed given their Big Ten struggles.
13. Penn State 3-4 (0-3) A three-game losing streak preceded the COVID-19 pause that’s cost Penn State three more.
14. Nebraska 4-8 (0-5) The last game the paused ‘Huskers won was against Doane University (Neb.), an NAIA program.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).