The 2021-22 season is one-third complete. Beat writer Scott Richey ranks all 14 Big Ten teams on their season accomplishments (or lack thereof) to date:
1. Purdue (9-1, 1-1)
The only blemish on the Boilermakers' record came via a 40-foot buzzer beater by Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr., but five top 100 quality victories have Matt Painter's team in the top spot.
2. Ohio State (8-2, 2-0)
Knocking off the No. 1 team in the country gave the Buckeyes a serious boost. That it put a black mark on the Coach K Retirement Tour was just a cherry on top for the anti-Duke crowd.
3. Michigan State (9-2, 2-0)
Turns out you can't fault the Spartans for losing to both Kansas and Baylor. Surrounding those losses, though, are quality wins against the likes of UConn, Loyola Chicago and Louisville.
4. Wisconsin (8-2, 1-1)
The recipients of the Maui bump this season, Wisconsin notched marquee wins against Saint Mary's and Houston last month in Las Vegas. Maintaining that elevated status will be the challenge.
5. Illinois (7-3, 2-0)
The Illini took care of business in the early December conference games and nearly had a signature win against Arizona. Nearly being the operative word for an Illinois team yet to be a full strength this year.
6. Minnesota (8-1, 1-1)
There's been no bigger surprise in the first month-plus of the season. New coach Ben Johnson returned just one player that actually played for the Gophers in 2020-21, yet they have two top 50 quality wins.
7. Indiana (8-2, 1-1)
A two-point win at St. John's stands as the Hoosiers' best in a nonconference schedule mostly devoid of notable matchups. And Indiana didn't look great in its Big Ten road loss at Wisconsin.
8. Maryland (6-4, 0-1)
How much weight a win against Florida holds is a legitimate question given the Gators lost to Texas Southern by 15. But it's Maryland's best and was the first for interim coach Danny Manning.
9. Michigan (6-4, 1-1)
The race for biggest Big Ten disappointment is a solo one for Michigan. The Wolverines' two best wins are San Diego State and Buffalo. Not exactly meeting preseason expectations there.
10. Iowa (7-3, 0-2)
Iowa might have the best player in the Big Ten — Keegan Murray is at least challenging for that title — but the Hawkeyes have managed to beat just a single team that's barely ranked in the top 100.
11. Northwestern (7-2, 1-0)
A single Big Ten win against a Maryland team fresh off losing its head coach does not a season make. Don't be surprised to see the Wildcats in the bottom four of the conference again.
12. Rutgers (5-5, 1-1)
Beating Purdue was huge. That doesn't change the fact Rutgers lost by 35 to Illinois six days earlier or that the Scarlet Knights' home loss to Lafayette is the worst loss of the entire conference.
13. Penn State (5-5, 0-2)
A win against Oregon State would have meant more last season. These are not the same Beavers that made the Elite Eight. That and a home win against Wagner is about it for Penn State so far.
14. Nebraska (5-6, 0-2)
So much for this being the year Fred Hoiberg turned around the Cornhuskers. They lost Trey McGowens for 6-8 weeks to a broken foot and looked competitive just once in four games this month.