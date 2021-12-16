Listen to this article

Want the top class in the Big Ten? Go chase down the Buckeyes

The Big Ten’s East division was the runaway winner in the early signing period with a clear dominance in the rankings (looking at you, Ryan Day and Ohio State):

247Sports1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Michigan

4. Michigan State

5. Indiana

6. Iowa

7. Maryland

8. Rutgers

9. Minnesota

10. Purdue

11. Illinois

12. Northwestern

13. Wisconsin

14. Nebraska

Rivals1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Michigan

4. Michigan State

5. Indiana

6. Iowa

7. Purdue

8. Rutgers

9. Maryland

10. Illinois

11. Minnesota

12. Northwestern

13. Wisconsin

14. Nebraska

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

