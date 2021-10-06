The Illini’s tough start to Big Ten play continues with matches this week against No. 6 Purdue and No. 4 Wisconsin — again. Beat writer Scott Richey looks at what’s next for the Illini:
rematcH IS IN STORE
Illinois received some votes in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25. Enough to nominally rank 27th in the county. The onus for the Illini appearing among “others receiving votes” for the first time this season? A five-set win last Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind. Five days later, Illinois and Purdue square off again in Champaign, with first serve set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Huff Hall.
“You don’t get too much adjustment time in between,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said Tuesday afternoon of facing the Boilermakers again so soon. “It could just be about execution. It could be some changes that come with tactics from both ends. We’ve got to be prepared for them to do something maybe a little bit different or for them to execute a little bit better.”
Playing all six — and PLAYING THEM WELL
Raina Terry was essentially thrown into the six-rotation fire as a true freshman last season. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter started 17 of 18 matches, led Illinois with 210 kills and finished third on the team with 122 digs. Terry has put up double-digit kills in 12 of 15 matches so far this season, including the last five, and posted her third double-double last week against Purdue with 14 kills and 17 digs. She currently leads Illinois with 183 kills and is fourth with 122 digs, as she’s getting more comfortable and confident as a six-rotation player. Terry credits assistant coach Eli Sharping for a confidence boost in her game.
“Last year, I was kind of thrown in there and not experienced playing six rotations at all,” Terry said. “It was nerve-wracking and like, ‘Oh gosh.’ ... I tend to overthink a lot — especially in the back row more than the front row. He’ll throw in little reminders every now and then like, ‘Hey, you don’t need to overthink this. Just do you.’”
Balanced attack
Terry’s team-high 183 kills are the Illini’s best by a single kill, as she leads a diverse attack. Fifth-year opposite Megan Cooney has 182 kills, Florida State transfer and outside hitter Jessica Nunge isn’t far behind with 154 kills, and middle blocker Kennedy Collins has given Illinois a new wrinkle in the attack with an efficient 151 kills. Terry was quick to point setter Diana Brown’s influence on that balanced attack.
“Whenever you get a balanced attack, it usually starts with your ball control for (Brown) to be in a good enough position to disburse the ball,” Tamas added. “Sometimes, setters can get real comfortable in just setting a few people. She’s been doing a really good job, and we’ve been going over it week-by-week of how can we distribute it more to free up other players.”
On-court leadership COMING TO THE COURT
Cooney’s decision to take advantage of her bonus year of eligibility meant Illinois would have two super seniors in the gym this season along with backup setter/serving specialist Kylie Bruder.
Terry described Cooney as a levelheaded leader on the court — someone that can provide a sense of calm when the situation dictates it. Cooney’s presence in elite matchups like this week’s showdowns with Purdue and at Wisconsin on Saturday night is even more important. It’s a role Cooney’s held before and one she embraced coming back for a fifth year.
“It’s something I’ve been striving to work toward my entire career just being a leader on the court,” Cooney said. “I think I had great leaders before me that I was able to learn from and learn what my leadership style would be. It’s something I take pride in on the court and helping out younger players on the court especially.”