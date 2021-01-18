CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten rescheduled or altered six games last Thursday with Penn State, down three postponed games, about to come off its 2 1/2-week COVID-19 pause.
It’s safe to assume the final two months of conference play will feature more of the same. Nebraska, in a near outbreak scenario with a dozen positive cases among its Tier I personnel, and Michigan State both remain in COVID-19 pauses of their own.
Both situations have now affected Illinois. The Illini were supposed to play in Lincoln, Neb., last week. That game was postponed two days in advance before the Cornhuskers’ number of positive cases skyrocketed. Illinois got more warning Monday with Saturday’s Michigan State game, set to be played in East Lansing, Mich., now also postponed.
“Obviously, they’re still fighting some positives in their program,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about the Michigan State postponement. “For health and safety reasons, it’s just the safest thing to do. Any time you get into continued positives we’re going to have some concern. We both thought it was in the best interest to not have that game.”
Last week’s Big Ten schedule reshuffling is something Underwood does expect moving forward as more games are postponed and in need of rescheduling. The way Illinois’ conference schedule currently plays out isn’t set in stone.
“I think everything is going to be on the table at some point,” Underwood said. “I think the one thing we have seen is once a team tests positive we’ve seen in that four- to seven- to 10-day window multiple positives happen after that. I just think with multiple positives means multiple delays. We have the 17-day out for guys who are positive. I think you start to see multiple games add up pretty quickly. I think what we look at is potentially our conference schedule now may not look anything like this in a week to 10 days.”
Illinois has had three total games affected by COVID-19 issues. That includes a nonconference cancellation of the Dec. 5 UT Martin game and the two Big Ten games. In all three instances, the COVID-19 issues were for the opposing team, leaving the Illini to adjust on the fly.
“It’s good and bad,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “The positive is just seeing our team and how well we’re handling COVID. We haven’t had any problems with COVID of us having to cancel games. It just shows our discipline.”
Frazier was also pragmatic about one game being canceled and two postponed so far this season.
“Everyone knew this was going to happen throughout the year,” Frazier said. “It’s the time we’re in right now with COVID, and we can’t stop it. Obviously, it’s frustrating to lose games with me being a senior, but we can’t dwell on that. We’ve got to worry about the next game that’s not going to be postponed, and that’s (Tuesday) night. My mindset right now is Penn State (Tuesday).”Illinois’ game with Penn State was one of the six adjusted last week. Originally scheduled for Wednesday in Champaign, it was moved to Tuesday to allow the Nittany Lions to reschedule one of their postponed games with a Thursday home game now set against Rutgers.
The Big Ten built in open slots into the original conference-wide schedule to account for the likelihood of postponements. Illinois has flexibility with only one game now scheduled for this week and just one — a Friday night showdown with Iowa — scheduled for next week.
“We’re expecting a very compact and intense schedule as we move down the stretch with rescheduling of games,” Underwood said. “We all went in as Big Ten coaches with the idea there were going to be cancellations. Games are going to be moved. Games are going to be slotted in where they haven’t been slotted in previously. You could end up with two or three road games in a row or two or three home games in a row. We’re all gearing up to what I think will be a frantic finish in this league.”