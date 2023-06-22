CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team has yet to announce its full schedule for the 2023-24 season.
But the Big Ten opponents the Illini will face in year two with Shauna Green as coach are now known. The Big Ten league office announced Thursday morning the full conference schedules for all 14 teams.
The league will keep the same format as the previous five seasons.
Eighteen conference games, including home-and-home series with five teams and single matchups with the remaining eight teams — four home, four away.
Illinois will play both home and away games this winter against the likes of Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska and Northwestern. The Illini will also have home-only matchups with Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin at State Farm Center in 2023-24, and they’ll take on Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue this coming season in road-only games.
During last season’s turnaround campaign under a first-year coach in Green, Illinois went 11-7 in Big Ten play. The Illini’s 11 regular-season conference wins came against Rutgers (twice), Wisconsin, Iowa, Northwestern (twice), Minnesota (twice), Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State.
Last season’s 90-86 upset home win on New Year’s Day against Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes is what put Illinois back in the national spotlight, with the Illini eventually breaking into the Associated Press Top 25 on Jan. 9, ending a 23-year drought without a national ranking for the program.
Illinois ended up with a 22-10 record en route to reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades, losing in a First Four game to Mississippi State on March 15 in South Bend, Ind.
The tip-off times and dates for any of the Illini’s games next season have not been announced. Illinois’ athletes are currently back on campus, going through team workouts at Ubben Basketball Complex this month.
The Illini return their entire starting five from last season, led by senior guard Makira Cook, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an AP honorable-mention All-American who averaged 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 as a junior for Illinois. Senior guard Genesis Bryant, junior guard Adalia McKenzie, junior forward Brynn Shoup-Hill and senior forward Kendall Bostic are also back for the Illini as starters from last season.
Illinois additionally welcomes back a key reserve in fifth-year senior guard Jada Peebles along with sophomore guards Camille Jackson and Kam’Ren Rhodes, senior center Aicha Ndour and sophomore forward Samantha Dewey.
Freshman guards Cori Allen and Gretchen Dolan join Green’s 2023-24 roster, as will graduate center Camille Hobby and sophomore forward Shay Bollin through the transfer portal from North Carolina State and Duke, respectively.