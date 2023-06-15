Illinois volleyball fans can begin marking their calendars. With 20 Big Ten matchups announced, the full 2023 schedule is set. Beat writer Scott Richey has the breakdown of the Illini’s conference matches after they were released on Wednesday:
Some schedule relief
Looking for a silver lining to playing in the toughest conference in the country? Single matches against Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State — three of last year’s top-five Big Ten teams — should suffice. A single road match against Nebraska on Nov. 12 stands out the most. The Cornhuskers are perennial Big Ten favorites and can claim the same kind of status nationally having played in five Final Fours with two NCAA championships in the last 10 years. Talent is in surplus on the senior-less Nebraska roster after coach John Cook landed No. 1-ranked recruiting classes in 2021 and 2023 to go with the No. 3 class in 2022. A sixth national title for the Huskers this year isn’t an outrageous thought.
But it’s still tough
There are too many high-level teams in the Big Ten for anyone to land an “easy” schedule. Illinois will play Wisconsin, Ohio State and Purdue twice this fall. All three finished ahead of the seventh-place Illini last year, with the Badgers winning the conference title despite reshaping their entire roster. While the Buckeyes have leapfrogged Illinois in the Big Ten hierarchy, the Boilermakers have emerged as the Illini’s stiffest rival. It might be the rivalry for Illinois athletics. It was protected by the Big Ten in football — with the Ryan Walters factor making it more interesting — and the men’s basketball teams have played some high-level games in the last several seasons.
Down the stretch
The back half of the Big Ten schedule is where the NCAA tournament résumé is solidified ... or shot to pieces. That stretch doubles as Illinois’ toughest this fall. Between the final week of October and the month of November, the Illini will play Purdue and Ohio State at home and at Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota. Illinois learned last year that a .500 record in the Big Ten isn’t good enough for an NCAA tournament berth without the corresponding nonconference success. The wins outside the Big Ten might be there for the Illini this season given a rather soft nonconference slate, but that just means a better showing in the Big Ten than a 10-10 finish will probably be necessary to provide the RPI boost to get back to the postseason.