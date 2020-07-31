CHAMPAIGN — In a letter sent to all Big Ten athletic directors on Thursday, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote fall sports for conference schools in 2020 may not happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The health and safety of our students, student-athletes and everyone associated with our Big Ten university communities has been and will remain our primary focus," Warren wrote in a letter that was also co-signed by Dr. Chris Kratochvil, the chair of the Big Ten task force for emerging infectious diseases. "We remain hopeful to compete this fall in men's and women's cross-country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball, understanding that we must operate in a manner that seeks to address the challenges that COVID-19 presents.
"If we determine as a conference that it is not prudent to compete in the fall of 2020, we will not do so, much like our decision in March 2020 to cancel the men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis. Our final decision will be rooted in guidance from medical experts and in consultation with institutional leadership, student-athletes, coaches and appropriate federal, state and local authorities."
The Big Ten was the first Power 5 conference to announce a league-only football schedule for the upcoming 2020 when the conference did so on July 9. Other Power 5 leagues, like the Pac-12 and SEC, have followed suit.
Illinois, like other Big Ten football teams, traditionally start holding training camps during the first week in August. A decision on when those camps could possibly start is likely to come in the next five days.
"We want to say as clearly as we can that we understand the frustration associated with the circumstances created by the COVID-19 virus," Warren and Kratochvil wrote. "The pandemic has made it challenging to provide information as early as we would like, but it is important for us to be thorough and transparent. We will not, and cannot, proceed with preseason camp until we are certain that we can do so safely and that will depend, in part, on testing. Once we have everything in place to execute our testing protocols effectively, including the appropriate number of tests secured for all fall sports, we can make a decision as to whether preseason camp will begin as currently scheduled."
Warren and Kratochvil wrote the Big Ten will release conference medical policies and protocols next week in regards to the pandemic that will include medical standardized testing requirements "that will be consistently evaluated to ensure we are accounting for current medical recommendations."
"We believe that the implementation of these protocols will help us mitigate risk as we seek to safely resume athletic activity and competition," they wrote.
Scheduling for fall sports remain fluid, with administrators, coaches and conference staff working daily to create schedules that provide enough flexibility to respond in real-time to changes brought on by the pandemic, according to Warren and Kratochvil. They expect schedules to be released at some point in August, but didn't mention a specific date, and are hopeful for sports to start in September, but again, didn't mention a specific date.
"Many options are under consideration within each sport," they wrote. "Consistent with our collective need to be adaptable to changes in circumstances and evolving medical knowledge, even issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur."