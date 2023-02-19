Turns out nothing is decided about the Big Ten race now that Purdue has lost two straight games and three of its last four. The Boilermakers still have the lead in the conference standings, but entering the weekend, just 41/2 games separate them in first place from Nebraska in 12th. The final two weeks of the regular season could be wild, and Illinois beat writer Scott Richey has his eye on these five games in particular:
Northwestern at Illinois
8 p.m., Feb. 23
The 2022-23 season had all the makings of Chris Collins’ last as Northwestern’s coach. The Wildcats lost both Pete Nance and Ryan Young to Tobacco Road and were picked to finish 13th in the conference in the preseason media poll. But it turns out if your guards come back, you’re fine. Northwestern has ridden Boo Buie and Chase Audige and an improved defense to within a shot at a Big Ten title and essentially a sure thing NCAA tournament appearance. Collins might be in Evanston forever if both happen, and getting a sweep of Illinois to go with one of Indiana would keep the Wildcats on that path. It’s a different Illini team now than the one that lost 73-60 in Evanston on Jan. 4, but Northwestern might just be good.
Indiana at Purdue
6:30 p.m., Feb. 25
It was the Hoosiers’ home win against the Boilermakers to start the month of February that started putting ideas in other teams’ heads that a Big Ten title might not actually be out of reach. Before that? Purdue seemed unstoppable. Mostly because of 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, but the supporting cast was playing at the right level to generate a 22-1 start to the season. Now, Purdue at the top of the league standings doesn’t seem so out of reach anymore given its recent struggles. Regardless of league title implications, the two best players in the Big Ten get one more crack at each other in West Lafayette, Ind. Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis only combined for 58 points, 25 rebounds and eight blocks in round one.
Northwestern at Maryland
11 a.m., Feb. 26
The darkhorse candidate for Big Ten champion comes from the eastern reaches of the conference. Maryland looked as flawed as any other Big Ten team when it started league play 1-3 and then dropped two more games before the end of January. Six wins in their last seven games heading into Sunday’s game at Nebraska, though, has the Terrapins right back in the thick of the race. Maryland’s real advantage, though, comes in the remainder of its schedule. The Terrapins are favored against Nebraska, Minnesota and Northwestern, and road games at Ohio State and Penn State in the final week are basically toss-ups. The Terps just have to hope the chaotic nature of the Big Ten this season doesn’t neutralize that advantage.
Iowa at Indiana
6 p.m., Feb. 28
Iowa plays a different brand of basketball than a fairly significant portion of the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes are the most efficient offensive team in the conference and mostly don’t worry about defense as long as they score more than their opponents. It’s worked enough this season to have Iowa as much of a contender as any of the other top six teams chasing Purdue. The Hawkeyes just scored 92 points to get some redemption after a January loss to Ohio State and rank in the top 20 nationally in points per game. The last time Iowa and Indiana met it was a 91-89 game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena where 30 points from Kris Murray put the Hawkeyes on top. Can’t imagine the rematch in Bloomington, Ind., being any different.
Illinois at Purdue
11:30 a.m., March 5
Should the Big Ten standings stay as clustered through the end of the regular season as they are now, the final Sunday before tournament play could have a real effect on which team takes home the league title. (Or maybe which teams, plural). The top contenders all play that day. While Illinois isn’t in that group right now, the situation is not all that different than the end of the 2021-22 season. Those Illini lost three games in February before a three-game winning streak to end the regular season. That final day was wild, too. Nebraska knocked off Wisconsin in the early afternoon, which opened the door for an Illinois win against Iowa to mean a split Big Ten title and banners raised in Champaign and Madison, Wis.