CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Fahey was rather succinct in her assessment after Iowa routed her Illinois women’s basketball team by a score of 107-68 on Sunday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
“We got it handed to us,” the fourth-year Illini coach said afterward. “We knew they could shoot the ball. We didn’t shoot the ball very well. That’s what happened. We got it handed to us.”
Lopsided losses are becoming a familiar theme for Illinois against the Hawkeyes.
Sunday, after all, marked the second straight time Iowa has scored 100 or more points against Fahey’s Illini. Illinois has now been outscored by a combined margin of 481-352 in its five games against Iowa with Fahey as coach.
On Sunday, the Hawkeyes did most of their damage from beyond the arc, converting on 14 of 33 three-point attempts.
Caitlin Clark (three made three-pointers) and McKenna Warnock (four made threes) led Iowa (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten) by posting 21 and 18 points, respectively.
On the flip side, it was more of the same issues for Illinois (2-4, 0-3) offensively, as the Illini found themselves trailing 35-10 after the first quarter having gone 4 of 19 from the field during the opening 10 minutes.
A few weeks ago, Fahey admitted with how limited Illinois is offensively the Illini “can’t leave points out there.” The Illinois coach was referring to a poor free-throw shooting night at Nebraska in a 78-72 loss on Dec. 10.
Fahey said back then her Illinois team had to be shooting 80 percent from the free-throw line to keep up with some of the Big Ten’s high-powered offenses. Maryland, Ohio State and Iowa among them.
Sunday’s home game against the Hawkeyes saw Illinois go 19 of 29 from the line (65.5 percent).
Another bad game from the free-throw line proved inconsequential to the final result, however, with the Illini losing by nearly 40 points, courtesy a 37.1 percent shooting performance overall.
Eva Rubin was one of the few bright spots for Illinois. The 6-foot-5 redshirt junior center made 7 of 10 attempts en route to a career-high 17 points.
It was a downright struggle for rest of Rubin’s Illini teammates, including Jada Peebles, who took 18 shot attempts (missed 14 of them) in a 10-point game for the sophomore guard.
“We’ve got to find perimeter scoring. Did we hit a three?” Fahey asked rhetorically. Illinois was 3 of 19 from beyond the arc.
“We hit a couple threes late,” the Illini coach continued. “You have to have that balance. We did not hit it. We’re running all over the place (against them). They have a good inside-out game. They have good three-point shooters. We got behind early, which we were focused in on having a better start. We just didn’t respond.”