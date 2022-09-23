CHAMPAIGN — Four consecutive weeks of volleyball away from Huff Hall and a subsequent .500 record hasn’t fazed Illinois coach Chris Tamas or his team.
Tamas is sure of his schedule making. Sure that the teams the Illini played — win or loss — will all at least compete for a conference title in their respective leagues. The Illinois players themselves are sure a 5-5 mark through 10 nonconference matches exposed weaknesses they can shore up with Big Ten play beginning this weekend.
“Preseason is where you get all the gunk out,” Illinois senior middle blocker Rylee Hinton said. “It doesn’t faze me or make think differently about the potential of the team. It’s my fourth preseason now, so I know even when it looks ugly in the preseason, it can still look really good come December.”
Splitting the 10 nonconference matches in the last four weeks, though, puts more of an emphasis on Big Ten play, which starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Huff Hall for the Illini against Maryland (9-3) and continues with a 7 p.m. Saturday home match against Northwestern.
Six Big Ten teams were ranked in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association top 25 released Monday. That includes No. 3 Nebraska as the highest-ranked Big Ten team and five more in the top 11 in the country in No. 6 Wisconsin (6-2), No. 7 Ohio State (4-4), No. 8 Minnesota (5-3), No. 9 Penn State (11-0) and No. 11 Purdue (9-1). Michigan (9-1), Northwestern and Illinois were among the other teams receiving votes.
So the Big Ten will provide its normal plethora of opportunities to boost an NCAA tournament résumé. Opportunities Illinois has to take advantage of after a .500 finish to nonconference play with no signature victories to speak of among the five the Illini got. The last time Illinois didn’t post a winning record in nonconference play was the 2013 season.
That team went 4-6 before Big Ten play started, then posted a 12-8 conference record and ultimately reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The circumstances aren’t the same, though. The 2013 Illini beat three ranked opponents before Big Ten play started, and four of their six losses were to top-25 teams.
The confidence Tamas has in what Illinois’ nonconference opponents can still do this season is measured by the understanding his team has to finish better than .500 in the Big Ten to keep its postseason hopes intact.
“All the teams we played, I truly believe are going to win their conference or come very close to that,” Tamas said. “That becomes a big deal when you’re talking RPI. At the end of the year, those teams will all be 20-win teams in some way, shape or form. We’re still going to have to do well in conference. It’s not like we can be 10-10 in conference and hope that .500 record is good enough to get us by. We still have to do better than .500, and hopefully we can do way better than that.”
While Maryland and Northwestern aren’t among the ranked Big Ten teams, both will present unique challenges.
The Terrapins boast veteran middle blocker Rainelle Jones, who led the NCAA in blocks per set last season and is doing so again this year. The Wildcats went 11-1 in nonconference play and have one of the most productive hitters in the conference in senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara and one of the most efficient hitters in the league in junior middle blocker Leilani Dodson.
“Both the groups we’re going to play this weekend, they are a bit more experienced in terms of that grouping of players has been on the court with each other for the last several years,” Tamas said. “This year, more than any, the Big Ten is as deep as it’s ever been. It always is, but this year it’s one through 14 is going to have a shot at winning any single night. We just hope to come out where we want to be.”
The challenge Illinois will face in the Big Ten is one Tamas doesn’t have to remind his team of very often. The Illini both understand what’s coming and what they need to do after a learning experience of a nonconference slate.
“It’s meaningful because we know how we need to bring it in each game because every game is going to matter in Big Ten play,” Illini senior outside hitter Jessica Nunge said. “I think we all have this idea of how competitive the Big Ten is in every aspect of the game. Chris doesn’t need to talk about it because we all know we’re going against the best players in the country.”