CHAMPAIGN — An actual bubble set up inside the confines of Memorial Stadium used to be the only way for the Illinois football team to practice productively in the winter months.
Literally an airtight vacuum dome in use from 1985 to 2000 before the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility was completed.
A different kind of bubble has enveloped the Illinois football program this month.
A self-constructed “bubble” that has had every ounce of focus on Saturday’s season opener against Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers have been the Illini’s top priority through three weeks of training camp followed by practices this week leading up to the opening kickoff of the college football season.
“A lot of other things going on, obviously, in the outside world and within our conference,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Monday afternoon. “I really don’t know anything. I’ve had my nose down to the grindstone working on Nebraska preparation.
“But one thing I do know coming back into this league, the leadership that I experienced in this conference prior to me coming and especially since coming back and with the administration here on campus with (athletic director) Josh (Whitman) and his crew and in the Big Ten Conference is second to none.
“I’m just waiting patiently to find out everything that will be coming in the next few days, few weeks. You continue to tell me the rules, and I’ll play by them.”
The Big Ten news Monday was the conference aligning itself with several others across the country in detailing that a game not played because of COVID-19 issues would be considered a forfeit. Tuesday’s news was a bit more big picture, with the Big Ten — in partnership with the ACC and Pac-12 — announcing an alliance that would bring their 41 programs together to collaborate on the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.
Concrete details were few and far between Tuesday from commissioners Kevin Warren (Big Ten), Jim Phillips (ACC) — a University of Illinois graduate — and George Kliavkoff (Pac-12).
The broad ideas are for the three aligned conferences to collaborate on issues ranging from athlete’s physical and mental health and safety, strong academics, diversity, equity and inclusion, social justice, gender equity, the future of the NCAA, any federal legislative efforts related to college athletics and postseason championships and formats.
“I don’t know if I’ve got a genuine thought about it because I don’t know exactly how it’s going to work, but it sounds cool when you hear about it,” Illinois defensive coach Aaron Henry said Tuesday. “I hope at the end of the day, genuinely, that it benefits the kids. Like it truthfully benefits these young men. This (name, image and likeness) thing, the national championships and football playoffs, I hope it all in turn ends up benefiting the student-athlete.”
The alliance among the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 is also set to include a scheduling component for football and both men’s and women’s basketball. Similar scheduling procedures could also happen in Olympic sports. The proposed basketball scheduling — with early and midseason games and potential annual events like the Big Ten/ACC Challenge — will likely happen sooner given the existing contractual obligations for future football games.
Illinois, for example, already has nonconference football games scheduled against Virginia (2022), Kansas (2023-24), Duke (2025-26) and Missouri (2026-29 and 2032-35). The Big Ten and Pac-12 also currently play nine conference football games compared to just eight in the ACC.
“I don’t know a whole lot about it, but we’re going to play a lot of good competition,” Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. “It’s not the haves and have nots. I think there’s going to be a lot of good football played across the country, and we’re going to be on the main stage of it. I think that’s the big thing.”
The three conferences will enter into this alliance, which was brought about by a rapidly shifting college athletics environment, with nothing more than what amounts to a handshake agreement. No legally binding contract exists amid an ever-evolving college athletics environment that could change even more after the SEC sparked the latest round of conference realignment to eventually add Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12.
“Even though I’m a lawyer, one of my favorite law professors at Notre Dame said, ‘If you have to go back and look at a contract you signed, you probably entered into a deal with the wrong parties,” Warren told reporters in a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “What that says is that are contracts important? Absolutely. They are critically important, but with where we are in college athletics right now, what we really need is things to be stable. There’s a lot of uncertainty right now.
“We have many, many issues we need to deal with. We just felt like we could look each other in the eye, shake each other’s hand and say we have a fiduciary responsibility to the past student-athletes, present student-athletes and future student-athletes to be able to do something that is right for once.”