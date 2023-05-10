URBANA — The Big Ten abandoned the double-elimination format of its softball tournament after the 2003 season.
Get in. Get out. Crown a champion.
So that means nothing is guaranteed for Illinois beyond a 7 p.m. Wednesday first-round game against Wisconsin at Eichelberger Field. The Illini have the benefit of hosting the tournament — a first in program history — but that might be their only advantage.
Five consecutive conference losses to end the regular season meant Illinois backed its way into the 12th and final berth. A half game was all that separated the Illini from 13th place and watching the 12-team Big Ten tournament on their home field but unable to participate.
So the conversation in the Illinois clubhouse since getting swept by Maryland this past weekend in the final Big Ten series has centered on using this week’s tournament as a reset to the season.
A fresh start.
All 12 teams in Urbana this week are 0-0.
“Anything is possible,” Illinois coach Tyra Perry said Tuesday at Eichelberger Field. “It’s four games. You go out, do your best, leave it all on the line and good things can happen. We definitely need that. We haven’t played up to our potential at all this year. You guys know me. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. Things haven’t been where they should have been, and we’re working hard to right those wrongs.”
Illinois got through the bulk of its nonconference games with an 18-9 record. Sweeping Louisville in mid-February stands out even more now that the Cardinals finished fourth in the ACC. Wins against Florida Gulf Coast and South Florida weren’t as high profile, but those teams both wound up with 31 wins this regular season.
But Perry still wasn’t seeing what she expected from her team in that nonconference stretch. Didn’t think her team was playing its best brand of softball. A warning sign, perhaps, of what was to come in the Big Ten.
The Illini (28-26, 6-16 Big Ten) won just a single Big Ten series, sweeping Michigan State in late April in Urbana. They lost their other seven conference series and were swept by Rutgers, Northwestern, Penn State and Maryland. Wisconsin (27-19, 12-10) took two of three against the Illini when they met March 31 through April 2 in Madison, Wis.
This season’s results for Illinois are a far cry from essentially the same team winning 15 Big Ten games and finishing third in the league standings in 2022. The only starter lost from last year’s NCAA tournament qualifier was Bella Loya. Everyone else returned, but the results didn’t follow.
Illinois softball at its best is aggressive. Fifth-year second baseman Avrey Steiner likened it as a “shots-fired-everywhere” approach that puts teams on the defensive.
“We’ve seen it,” Perry said. “That team finished third last year. We know what that team looks like. That team is a winner. We’re doing everything that we can from the coaching side as far as just talking them through it and making sure that they’re comfortable and confident. Losing is tough. It’s really tough when you’re used to winning, so I think we maybe take some things harder than we need to.
“We’ve just talked them through taking one pitch at a time, going back to our training and trusting our foundation. And making sure they’re being good teammates. … We talk a lot about getting outside yourself and getting fully into this team.”
The challenge for Illinois this week — when it comes to win or stay home until 2024 — is finding a way to channel what worked so well last spring. That has only come in fits and starts a year later.
“It’s just letting go of any failures that might have happened in the past and knowing this is a fresh start,” Steiner said. “I think that peace of mind could kind of get us going, and I’m really hoping for that. … It’s a whole new reset. I think it’s exactly what this team needs right now. We’ve got a ton of energy that we’re ready to let escape.”
Illinois fifth-year first baseman Kailee Powell thrives on postseason softball. She considers the survive-and-advance atmosphere — that level of competitiveness — fun. The Illini will have to survive and advance four times in four games to make it back to the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in Perry’s eight seasons leading the program.
“Survive each inning, survive each game and go on to the next one,” Powell said. “Anyone can win in the postseason. … I’m probably one of the worst losers you can ever see. I’d like to keep that kind of standard held high. I know how good this program is. How good we’ve shown to be in the past. How good we’ve been in certain games. Right now, I’m hoping we’ve saved all of our energy and kind of created a Cinderella story. It would be a pretty cool Cinderella story.”