CHAMPAIGN — Illinois didn’t get its shot at a Big Ten tournament run in Indianapolis last season after the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States saw both the Big Ten tournament and then NCAA tournament canceled.
The Illini now won't have to leave the state of Indiana to make a potential run in both tournaments this season.
The Big Ten announced Tuesday it was moving this year’s men’s conference tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis, a decision made in collaboration by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the conference office. The entire NCAA tournament will also be held in a controlled environment in Indianapolis this March and April.
“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors,” a statement from the Big Ten read. “First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.”
The men’s Big Ten tournament will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium between March 10-14, while the women’s conference tournament will go forward as scheduled March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The men’s tournament will return to Chicago in 2023.