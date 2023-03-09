Lineups
Illinois (20-11)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.4 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-8 5.9 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 13.0 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.6 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 9.6 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
FYI: Luke Goode’s 10-point effort off the bench in Illinois’ regular-season finale at No. 5 Purdue marked both a season and career high for the sophomore guard. Goode previously scored a then-career high nine points during a Jan. 25, 2022, home win against Michigan State. It was also one of six games Goode has made multiple three-pointers, which now also includes making two three-pointers in Sunday’s loss to the Boilermakers.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 3.2 Saginaw, Mich.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.7 Canton, Ohio
G Luke Goode So. 6-7 3.3 Fort Wayne, Ind.
Penn State (19-12)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jalen Pickett Sr. 6-4 18.0 Rochester, N.Y.
G Camren Wynter Sr. 6-2 8.7 Hempstead, N.Y.
G Andrew Funk Sr. 6-5 12.0 Warrington, Pa.
G/F Seth Lundy Sr. 6-6 14.0 Paulsboro, N.J.
F Kebba Njie Fr. 6-10 3.5 Centerville, Ohio
FYI: The Nittany Lions are two made three-pointers from Pickett away from having four starters shooting 40 percent or better from three-point range. Wynter currently leads the way shooting 41.3 percent (albeit on far fewer attempts than Pickett, Funk and Lundy) and got there after making 13 of 17 in his last five games. Lundy is shooting 40.9 percent from deep, and Funk is at 40.6 percent.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Myles Dread Sr. 6-4 5.5 Detroit
G Kanye Clary Fr. 5-11 3.4 Virginia Beach, Va.
F Michael Henn Sr. 6-8 2.9 Bellevue, Wash.
Details
Site: United Center (20,917); Chicago.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), former Purdue forward Robbie Hummel (analysis) and Rick Pizzo (sideline reports) will have the call on BTN.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history: Illinois leads 32-19.
Last meeting: Penn State won 93-81 on Feb. 14 in State College, Pa., to secure the regular-season sweep.
FYI: Illinois has lost three consecutive games to Penn State twice in series history. Six straight, in fact, from 2016-2019, and also the first three games of the series in 1942, 1990 and 1991. What the Illini haven’t done is lose three times to the Nittany Lions in the same season.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Avoiding another slow start a must
Terrence Shannon Jr. was quick to point out that slow starts have been an issue for Illinois all season. Not always a crippling issue that led to losses, but something the Illini have battled since November when it turned a halftime deficit into a comeback win against eventual Pac-12 regular-season champions UCLA.
“We haven’t played a full 40-minute game against a good team all year,” Shannon said. “If we play the way we play in the second half the full 40 minutes, I don’t think anybody can beat us in the country. It’s just coming out with the grit that we do when we’re down 20 or down 15 points. Just coming out with more edge and just getting prepared better.”
Overlooked during awards season?
The briefest of smiles crossed Coleman Hawkins’ face when he was told that Shannon took a stand that Hawkins had been unfairly left off of any of the All-Big Ten teams when the conference awards were announced Tuesday. Shannon was a First-Team pick, with Matthew Mayer earning Third-Team honors. Hawkins didn’t even claim honorable-mention honors after averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and three assists in the regular season. The latter two statistics lead the team.
“It’s whatever,” Hawkins said. “It’s all good. I don’t really want to say much about it. It doesn’t really bother me, for real. I kind of had that expectation. I just know I’m important to this team, and that’s all that matters.”
Something has to change in third meeting
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has likened playing Penn State to picking your poison. Either aggressively defend Jalen Pickett or try and neutralize the Nittany Lions’ three-point shooters. The first two meetings between the teams this season have seen the Illini essentially get hit with a double dose of said poison. Pickett has averaged 30.5 points with a 65/50/80 shooting slash while handing out 14 assists in those games. Nine of those 14 assists led to three-pointers, and Pickett has been responsible for 98 of the 167 points Penn State has scored against Illinois this season. A tidy 59 percent.
“In my opinion, I think if Zach (Edey) wasn’t the MVP of our league, Pickett would be,” Underwood said. “He’s had that kind of year. He’s put up those type of numbers. That team minus him is significantly different. We’ve not guarded him very well. They shot 54 percent combined in two games against us. We’re a better defensive team than that. We’ve got to be good at both ends. We’re capable of that.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 86, Penn State 79
Third time’s a charm. It’s hard to beat a team three times. Pick your cliché. The Illini are hoping both are true after losing by 15 to Penn State in Champaign in early December and again by 12 in mid-February in State College, Pa. One thing is certain, though. Illinois can’t let Jalen Pickett dictate Thursday’s game like he has the previous two this season. (N-G prediction record — 17-14)