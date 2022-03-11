Lineups
No. 16 Illinois (22-8)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.1 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.1 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.2 Peoria
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 5.4 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.0 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Plummer’s single season at Illinois has seen him become one of the most prolific three-point shooters in program history. The veteran guard has had a notable season when compared to his peers nationally, too. Plummer entered Thursday ranked 20th in three-point percentage (41.74 percent), tied for 24th in three-pointers made (91) and tied for 44th in three-pointers attempted (218). Liberty guard Darius McGhee ranks first nationally both with his 142 three-point makes and 364 three-point attempts.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 8.3 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G RJ Melendez Fr. 6-7 3.8 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 1.8 Kissimmee, Fla.
Indiana (19-12)
StarterSP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Xavier Johnson Sr. 6-3 12.0 Woodbridge, Va.
G Parker Stewart R-Sr. 6-5 6.7 Union City, Tenn.
F Miller Kopp Sr. 6-7 6.4 Houston
F Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr. 6-9 17.6 Greenwood, Ind.
F Race Thompson R-Sr. 6-8 11.6 Plymouth, Minn.
- Jackson-Davis was both an All-Big Ten second-team selection and an All-Defensive Team pick. The Hoosiers’ forward topped 20 points nine times this season, including a game-high 24 points in Thursday’s tournament win against Michigan. Jackson-Davis also blocked four shots against the Wolverines, which was also the seventh time this season he had at least four blocks.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Rob Phinesee Sr. 6-1 5.0 Lafayette, Ind.
F Jordan Geronimo So. 6-6 3.9 Newark, N.J.
G Trey Galloway So. 6-5 5.9 Culver, Ind.
Details
Site:
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000); Indianapolis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analysis) and Rick Pizzo
- (sideline reports) have the call on BTN.
Series:
- Indiana leads 93-91.
Last meeting:
- Illinois won 74-57 on Feb. 5 in Bloomington, Ind.
FYI: Illinois and Indiana last played in the Big Ten tournament in 2013. Indiana won the quarterfinal matchup 80-64 at the United Center in Chicago behind 24 points and nine rebounds from Jeremy Hollowell. Four other Hoosiers were in double figures. Brandon Paul and Tracy Abrams scored 16 points apiece for the Illini, who still qualified for the NCAA tournament, and beat Colorado in the first round before the controversial loss to Miami
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Playing the seeding game in Indianapolis
Illinois will play its first Big Ten tournament game ranked No. 14 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. While that’s not the only metric used in seeding the NCAA tournament, it’s an important one. The Illini at No. 14 would seem to indicate they’re in line for a top-four seed come Selection Sunday. At least at this juncture. The potential for three games in Indianapolis could change that. “I’ve got to think there’s probably only so high we can go at this point,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You’ve had a pretty solid group ahead. I don’t know. That’s for somebody else to determine. We’ve obviously got unique circumstances in some cases. We lost a couple of games without Kofi (Cockburn). (Andre) Curbelo is back and healthy. You’d be hard-pressed to find more games missed than some of our guys have had. What consideration that takes, I don’t know, but that’s not for me to determine.”
Postseason honors add up for Frazier
Trent Frazier earned All-Big Ten honorable mention All-Defensive Team honors after the 2020-21 season. The former was his third such honor from the conference after also winding up an honorable-mention pick in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. This week, the 6-foot-2 guard was named to the All-Big Ten second team while repeating as an All-Defensive Team selection. “I’ve always thought I was kind of pushed to the side despite everything that’s been going on,” Frazier said. “You guys know I really don’t try to get into awards. I really wanted the Defensive Player of the Year award. That was my main goal. The second team didn’t really excite me as much as winning that other award. It’s a huge accomplishment. It goes to show how hard I’ve worked. It’s well-deserved.”
Adapt and adjust as season progresses
Alfonso Plummer is one of just four Illini to play in all 30 games this season along with Coleman Hawkins, Da’Monte Williams and Omar Payne. That’s put Plummer in position to see the full evolution of this Illinois team from November through March. Through a 2-2 start with a 20-point loss to Cincinnati to winning 11 of 12 games leading up to the mid-January showdown with Purdue. Through the grind of the Big Ten that saw the Illini emerge not entirely unscathed at the end as co-champions. The difference between that rough start and championship finish? “I feel like at the beginning of the season we were disconnected,” Plummer said. “A lot of players wanted to go their own way and you had other people trying to figure their stuff out. That’s what kept us losing or struggling in different games.”
The NEWS-GAZETTE’S PICK
No. 16 Illinois 77, Indiana 69
Illinois waited through the first game Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse knowing it already had at least one win against either team it would face in Friday’s quarterfinal. The Illini swept Michigan in the regular season and blew the doors off Indiana at the last remaining Assembly Hall, a 74-57 victory on Feb. 5 in Bloomington, Ind. While Illinois can’t count on another 17-point victory against the Hoosiers, it’s not a bad matchup. Mostly because Kofi Cockburn has gotten the better of Trayce Jackson-Davis much of the last three years. Cockburn is averaging 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds in four games against Indiana and held Jackson-Davis to just six points and six rebounds back in February. (N-G prediction record — 19-11)